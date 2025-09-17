Circle B Diecast Partners with Niece Motorsports, Josh Bilicki at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Salisbury, NC (September 17, 2025) – Niece Motorsports proudly welcomes Circle B Diecast on as a primary sponsor for Josh Bilicki in the upcoming NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

Bilicki, who returns for his second NCTS race of the season, made his debut with the organization at Lime Rock Park in a race where he recorded a seventh-place finish. The veteran driver has spent the majority of his time competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for DGM Racing.

Circle B Diecast (formerly known as Plan B Sales) has been a longtime supporter of the sport, having partnered with both Bilicki and Niece Motorsports in the past. The family-owned company is one of the largest diecast dealers in the motorsports industry.

“I’m excited to return to Niece Motorsports after the great run we had at Lime Rock back in June,” said Bilicki. “I have a lot of laps at the Charlotte ROVAL, competing in almost every Xfinity and Cup Series race since the beginning in 2018, so I’m excited to use that experience to our advantage and try to bring home a win for the team. I’m thankful to our awesome partners who stepped up to make this possible.”

The No. 41 Silverado RST will dawn a color scheme which is reminiscent of a custom 1969 Chevrolet C10 pickup owned by Circle B Diecast’s founders, Brent and Ladonna Powell. Bilicki’s truck will become available for purchase in diecast form in the near future.

Fans are encouraged to partake in an opportunity to have their name ride along on Bilicki’s truck with different packages offered through Circle B Diecast’s website. Every name that gets placed on the actual race truck will also be shown on the diecast truck.

Lemons of Love, a nonprofit organization that creates chemo care packages for people fighting cancer, will serve as a secondary partner on the No. 41 Chevrolet.

Additional associate partners who will join Bilicki include Custom Fiberglass Molding, Round 3 Racing, and Chimney Mechanix, all who have had longstanding relationships with the Wisconsin-born driver.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, October 3 for the series’ inaugural running on the ROVAL layout. The race will air live on FOX Sports 1, NRN Radio, and SiriusXM at 3:30 PM Eastern.

About Circle B Diecast: Circle B Diecast, originally known as Plan B Sales, was founded in 2010 and started as a Lionel die-cast and Chase Authentics apparel wholesale distributor. The Concord, N.C. based company has grown into the largest independent racing collectibles distributor in the United States. Circle B Diecast offers both retail and wholesale customers a vast array of products through their website, www.circlebdiecast.com.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) since 2016. Fielding the Nos. 41, 42, 44 and 45 trucks, the team has garnered nine wins, 50+ top-fives, 100+ top-10s, 200+ top-15 finishes and made five playoff appearances. Founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece, the team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

