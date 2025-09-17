Young’s Motorsports New Hampshire Motor Speedway September Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

New Hampshire Motor Speedway | Team EJP 175

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Jayson Alexander

Primary Partner(s): Constant Contact

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Tyler Young

2025 Driver Points Position: 58th

2025 Owner Points Position: 29th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

﻿Notes of Interest:

● Welcome Back: The 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season stretch driver continues this weekend, with Young’s Motorsports proud to welcome back rookie Jayson Alexander to the team’s lineup to steer the team’s flagship No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Saturday afternoon’s Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

● About Jayson: Apex, North Carolina’s Jayson Alexander is a 22-year-old driver racing in the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

As an accomplished eSports driver, Alexander was able to make the jump to real-life racing to pursue his dream of climbing the NASCAR ladder.

Off the track, he is a recent graduate of Queens University of Charlotte with a degree in Business Administration and a former Division One Athlete playing goalie for the university’s Men’s Lacrosse Team.

Alexander is also a recently commissioned member of the North Carolina National Guard after graduating as an Army ROTC Cadet for the UNCC 49er Battalion.

● All Board: For the 21st of 25 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, Constant Contact will serve as the primary marketing partner for Saturday’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 175-lap race.

Constant Contact helps small businesses do more business. We have been revolutionizing the success formula for small businesses, nonprofits, and associations since 1998, and today work with more than 600,000 customers worldwide.

The company offers the only all-in-one online marketing platform that helps small businesses drive repeat business and find new customers.

It features multi-channel marketing campaigns (newsletters | announcements, offers | promotions, online listings, events | registration, and feedback) combined with shared content, contacts, and reporting; free award-winning coaching and product support; and integrations with critical business tools – all from a single login.

The company’s extensive network of educators, consultants/resellers, technology providers, franchises, and national associations offer further support to help small organizations succeed and grow.

Through its Innovation Loft, Constant Contact is fueling the next generation of small business technology.

● Jayson Alexander Truck Series New Hampshire Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will mark Alexander’s inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series track start at “The Magic Mile.”

The Truck Series heads north to New England this weekend, shifting from the chaos of Bristol Motor Speedway to the flat, tricky corners of New Hampshire Motor Speedway for Saturday afternoon’s showdown.

The 1.058-mile oval puts a premium on braking, patience in traffic and track position. Unlike Bristol’s high-banked concrete, New Hampshire demands precision on entry and exit while rewarding teams who can manage tire wear and execute on pit road.

Saturday’s Team EJP 175 serves as a high-stakes elimination race in the Round of 10, where two championship hopefuls will see their Playoff runs end while the remaining contenders advance to the Round of 8.

Every lap matters as drivers balance aggression with survival in the Playoff pressure cooker.

While the Playoff drivers fight for advancement, non-Playoff entries like Young’s Motorsports aim to spoil the party and grab the spotlight in front of a passionate New England crowd.

A victory at New Hampshire is a coveted achievement in the Truck Series — and with 175 laps on tap, the stage is set for a dramatic afternoon.

The Truck Series race kicks off a combination weekend alongside the NASCAR Cup Series, which caps the action with Sunday’s Mobil 1 301, the opening race for the Round of 12.

Following New Hampshire, the Truck Series will enjoy its penultimate off-weekend of the season, before resuming competition for the inaugural 67-lap race at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL on Friday, October 3, 2025.

● Jayson Alexander Truck Series Career Stats: Entering New Hampshire, Alexander has three Truck Series starts to his credit.

Since the summer of 2024, he has delivered a best finish of 30th twice, both with Young’s Motorsports and most recently at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on July 25, 2025, after qualifying on speed in the 23rd position.

In his three career starts at The Milwaukee (Wisc.) Mile, North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway and Indianapolis Raceway Park, he has registered a Truck Series career average finish of 32.0.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Alexander as crew chief of the No. 02 Constant Contact Chevrolet Silverado RST is founding team driver and current team principal Tyler Young.

On Saturday afternoon, Young will call his 37th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race from atop the pit box. In his previous 36 events, he has guided the organization to a best finish of 14th — twice at Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway and most recently at Texas Motor Speedway in May 2025.

This weekend’s 21st race of the season will mark Young’s first appearance as a crew chief at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. It also represents his 12th race of the year serving in that role.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series New Hampshire Motor Speedway Stats: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ fifth and sixth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series track start and first since the 2017 season in Loudon, New Hampshire.

The organization posted a team-best finish of 16th at the track on Saturday, September 26, 2015, with current team principal and founding driver Tyler Young at the wheel in the UNOH 175.

Since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 19.0 and an average finish of 23.0 in four New Hampshire Motor Speedway starts overall.

In the team’s history, they have participated in 102 previous NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series short track races, earning one top-10 finish and an average finishing position of 24.5.

In addition to the Truck Series, the team participated in last year’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Sci Aps 200 on June 22, 2024. Rookie Xfinity Series driver Leland Honeyman Jr. qualified a strong 14th but was relegated to a 37th-place finish after being involved in an accident just shy of the halfway mark.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 533 starts from 75 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 23.3 and an average finishing position of 22.3.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Jayson Alexander, please visit jarracing.com, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Instagram and X | Twitter.

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Jayson Alexander Pre-Race Quotes:

On First NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series Start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway: “I am super excited to make my third start of the year at New Hampshire this weekend.

“It’s a home race for my sponsor Constant Contact, as they are based in Boston.

“It means a lot to us as an organization to have reached a point to be able to run such a storied event with such an amazing partner.”

On Preparation for New Hampshire Motor Speedway: “Preparation for this event has consisted of a lot of physical training, simulation time and watching film.

“There has been a lot of time since my last race, so it is essential I stay ready.”

On Keys to Success at New Hampshire Motor Speedway: “Being able to adapt to the changes in the track will be key all race long.

“This track is known for being incredibly fast and unforgiving. It’s very important to push yourself to find that limit early so that you can succeed.”

On Goals for New Hampshire Motor Speedway: “With this being the last scheduled race of my 2025 NASCAR campaign, it is very important that we run all the laps and continue to learn with Tyler Young calling the shots for me this weekend.

“My 2026 season is filled with uncertainty, so for me, I am going to take in all that I can this weekend. It’s been a dream come true to compete at this level and I will never take for granted the opportunity to race amongst the greats.”

On Applying Experience at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park to New Hampshire Motor Speedway: “I learned how to make mistakes and rebound. Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park was full of learning opportunities, from hitting the wall in practice to picking up tons of speed over the race.

“It was a great experience. I am very confident in my ability to fire off fast for New Hampshire.”

On His 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series Gains in a Limited Schedule: “I have learned so much this season. It all comes down to being able to adapt to changes and learn.

“We have run all the laps and continued to get faster each race. That is thanks to the incredible support from the Young’s Motorsports team for putting such a meaningful investment in me.”

On Recent Downtime: “Since Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, I have been working my full-time job as a financial advisor and serving as a 2nd Lieutenant in the North Carolina Army National Guard.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Mason Massey

Primary Partner(s): BRUNT Workwear

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

﻿Crew Chief: Jason Miller

2025 Driver Points Position: N/A

﻿2025 Owner Points Position: 34th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

● Welcome Back! For the first time since Richmond (Va.) Raceway last August, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Mason Massey to the team’s lineup to steer the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Saturday afternoon’s Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

After a well-deserved weekend off two weekends ago, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series has back-to-back races in competition, before taking its penultimate off-weekend of the season next weekend during the Kansas Speedway race weekend.

The five-race run to the season-finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on October 31, 2025, marks the stretch drive of the season for the 25-race tour.

● About Mason: Massey has over 20 years of experience behind the wheel, launching his racing career at age five. Since then, he has garnered over 200 feature wins, 11 championships, and 10 track records across multiple series, including the U.S. Legends Pro National Championship.

Amongst the many Late Model victories to Massey’s credit during his tenure in the Bill Elliott Racing Development Program is the 2012 triumph in the Alabama 200. He eventually graduated to NASCAR in 2019, competing in the Truck Series before advancing to the Xfinity Series in 2020.

After part-time Xfinity stints in 2020 and 2021, respectively, the Georgian captured the attention of many with an impressive sixth-place finish in the spring 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series contest at EchoPark (Ga.) Speedway in front of the hometown crowd.

With 62 more NASCAR starts to his resume since his first career NASCAR top-10 effort, Massey has landed with Young’s Motorsports, a longtime fixture in the Truck Series, hoping to impress and land the organization back in Victory Lane this season.

● All-Aboard!: For the 21st of 25 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, BRUNT Workwear returns to the organization to serve as the primary marketing partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 175-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

Launched in 2020, BRUNT Workwear is retooling the way the workwear industry works by collaborating with trade workers to develop boots and apparel that provide the best performance, durability and comfort hard-earned money can buy.

BRUNT Workwear products are developed to provide solutions that make real workers’ lives easier, a mission brought to life by the fact that each signature product is named after a real worker who inspired the design.

In addition to the bestseller The Marin boot, BRUNT’s lineup includes a range of waterproof, comp toe, soft toe, and jobsite-approved work boots for every worker, as well as a broad selection of apparel and accessories.

Additionally, Spofford, New Hampshire-based Mongoose Power Solutions will also be an associate partner for the series’ lone trip to The Granite State.

Mongoose Power Solutions is a leading company in the on-site power sector, serving as an advocate, educator and diesel fuels specialist.

Emergency power systems, such as backup generators and uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), are vital for sectors such as hospitals, first responders, and data centers, ensuring uninterrupted service during power outages.

In hospitals, they keep life-saving equipment operational and protect patient safety. For first responders, they enable critical communication and response during emergencies.

Data centers rely on emergency power to avoid service disruptions and safeguard sensitive data.

Without reliable backup power, these sectors could face devastating consequences.

● Mason Massey Truck Series New Hampshire Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will mark Massey’s inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series track start at “The Magic Mile.”

The 28-year-old does, however, have four prior New Hampshire Motor Speedway Xfinity Series starts.

Massey earned a track-best ninth-place finish after starting 30th in the 2022 edition of the Crayon 200, while driving for DGM Racing.

Additionally, the Georgian scored his second top-10 finish in Loudon with a 10th-place effort after starting 33rd in the 2023 edition of the Ambetter Health 200, piloting the No. 08 Ford Mustang for SS-GreenLight Racing.

● Mason Massey Truck Series Career Stats: Entering New Hampshire, Massey has 30 career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races to his credit. He has earned a career-best 11th-place finish twice, most recently at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway after starting 29th in the April 2024 edition of the Long John Silver’s 200 for Young’s Motorsports.

Massey also finished 11th at Texas Motor Speedway after starting 27th in the 2023 edition of the SpeedyCash.com 250 for Reaume Brothers Racing.

Since 2019, he has carried an average finish of 24.8.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Massey as crew chief of the No. 20 BRUNT Workwear Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Jason Miller.

On Saturday afternoon, Miller will call his 154th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race from atop the pit box. Across his previous 153 starts, he has recorded one win, eight top-five finishes and 28 top-10 efforts.

This weekend’s 21st race of the season marks his sixth appearance as a crew chief at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series — and his first trip back since 2015.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Mason Massey, please visit masonmassey.com, like him on Facebook (Mason Massey Racing), and follow him on Instagram (@mason_massey) and X |Twitter (@mason_massey).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Mason Massey Pre-Race Quote:

On New Hampshire Motor Speedway: “I’m always excited to get the chance to race in the CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, especially since it’s at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

“I’ve had some success there in the past with a couple of top 10s in the Xfinity car, and we’re hoping to add onto that this weekend.

“Being a home race for Brunt Workwear, this is a huge weekend for us. This is the first race track they ever sponsored me at in 2021, and they have played a massive role in my career ever since.

“Big thanks to Tyler (Young) and everyone at Young’s Motorsports for the opportunity. I always really enjoy racing with them.”

Race Information:

The Team EJP 175 (175 laps | 188.15 miles) serves as the 21st of 25 races on the 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series schedule. The weekend features a two-day show, beginning with a 50-minute group practice session on Friday, September 19, from 4:05 to 5:00 p.m. ET, followed immediately by qualifying at 5:10 p.m. ET to set the 36-truck starting field. The field will take the green flag on Saturday, September 20, shortly after 12:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.