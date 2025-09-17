FUNNY CAR’S CRUZ PEDREGON EMBRACING FIRST PLAYOFF FOUR-WIDE AT NHRA 4-WIDE CAROLINA NATIONALS

CONCORD, N.C. (Sept. 17, 2025) – If it’s all coming together for two-time Funny Car champ Cruz Pedregon, it’s happening at the perfect time, especially heading into this weekend’s NHRA 4-Wide Carolina Nationals at spectacular zMAX Dragway.

Pedregon picked up his first win last weekend in Reading since the finale in 2022, snapping a long winless streak and putting him firmly in an already intense Funny Car championship chase.

Throw in the wild and unpredictable nature of the first four-wide race in Countdown to the Championship history, and anything could happen this weekend in Charlotte. Pedregon already proved that at the playoff opener and with the top four drivers – leader Austin Prock, Jack Beckman, Ron Capps and Paul Lee – separated by just 35 points, it’s already a heated battle for the world title.

Pedregon jumped all the way to sixth with his win in his 12,000-horsepower Snap-On Dodge Hellcat and is now just 65 points out of first with five races left. He’s also performed well in the unique four-wide format over the years, adding extra confidence on a weekend where he hopes to make another big move.

“Charlotte’s always been one of my favorite tracks,” Pedregon said. “We’ve had some big wins here and the four-wide format just adds to the excitement. Survive and advance, that’s what it’s all about. With five races to go, we’re right in the mix and that’s exactly where we want to be. We’re ready to keep it rolling this weekend and now we know we have the speed to contend. The Reading win was huge. The key is keeping that consistency and carrying the momentum (into Charlotte).”

Last year’s NHRA Carolina Nationals saw Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) each claiming wins. This season’s race will again be broadcast on FS1, including live coverage of eliminations beginning at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 21.

It is the second of six races in the Countdown to the Championship – and the 16th of 20 races in 2025 – and Pedregon is peaking and finally over the hump when it comes to wins.

His young team had been building to this, qualifying No. 1 in Norwalk, but consistency had evaded them on raceday. That wasn’t the case in Reading, as Pedregon made a series of strong runs en route to his 40th career win. It was a long time coming, but Pedregon certainly can’t be counted out now.

Along with the top four, four-time Matt Hagan is fifth, while other title contenders include J.R. Todd, Daniel Wilkerson, rookie Spencer Hyde and Alexis DeJoria. One win doesn’t solve everything, but for Pedregon, it was all about his team proving to themselves they could win. Now that it’s happened, he’s confident the team can continue to improve.

“Sometimes you need to find a little confidence. If I could bottle confidence and sell it, I’d really have something,” Pedregon said. “But the car’s been coming around. The runs at Brainerd International Raceway (in August) showed it. We went through the growing pains, but I’ve got a good group and now here we are.”

In Top Fuel, Doug Kalitta grabbed the points lead in Reading, but he leads regular-season champion Tony Stewart by less than a round. Shawn Langdon, who won the four-wide race in the spring, is right behind and third while other standouts include Brittany Force, Indy winner Justin Ashley, Clay Millican and reigning world champ Antron Brown.

Glenn, an area resident, won last year over Aaron Stanfield. He also won in the spring as the points leader looks for three in a row at his home track. Glenn is off to a stellar start in the playoffs, winning the opener. His challengers include teammate and reigning world champion Greg Anderson, Matt Hartford, Cory Reed and Erica Enders.

Six-time Pro Stock Motorcycle champion Smith calls zMAX Dragway home and he’s also looking for three straight at zMAX. He moved into the points lead in Reading, leading event winner and back-to-back world champ Gaige Herrera by just six points and Richard Gadson by only nine points.

The NHRA 4-Wide Carolina Nationals also will feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, which includes some of the sport’s top drivers, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock and the Pingel NHRA Top Fuel Motorcycle Series.

Fans will be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage all weekend, as the entertainment hub hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, music and much more. Race fans at zMAX Dragway can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

As always, fans get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction in Charlotte. This opportunity gives fans a chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers and more. Fans can also visit NHRA’s popular Nitro Alley and Manufacturers Midway, which includes interactive displays, simulated competitions, merchandise, food, and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will feature two qualifying rounds at 4 and 6:15 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 19, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Sept. 20 at 12:30 and 3:00 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 21. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 10 a.m. ET and then live coverage eliminations at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway, please visit www.zmaxdragway.com or call 800-455-FANS (3267). For more information about NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

