ELITE MOTORSPORTS RELEASES 2026 TOP FUEL PLANS

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (Sept 18, 2025) – It was announced today that, once funded, motorsports icon Tony Stewart will take the wheel of the Elite Motorsports Top Fuel dragster for the 2026 Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series season.

Six-time Pro Stock world champion Erica Enders and drag racing phenom Aaron Stanfield will also test and license in the dragster as team owner Richard Freeman looks to further expand Elite Motorsports’ footprint in the NHRA.

“Having Tony as our driver, adding another Top Fuel entry, we’re taking care of the sport and opening up possibilities, that’s why we’ll have Erica and Aaron get licensed in the car as well. First things first though, we need to get the program funded, but letting everyone know our intentions, that will help,” said Freeman who purchased the Top Fuel operation from Josh Hart earlier this month. “Tony is a great driver, we all know he can drive anything. He’s great for drag racing, not just as a team owner, but behind the wheel. We’re excited that through our marketing alliance with Tony Stewart Racing we’re creating an opportunity for Tony to keep a Top Fuel seat and a chance to race alongside his wife, Leah [Pruett].”

“I said from the very beginning that I was just keeping Leah’s seat warm and that it was hers as soon as she was ready to come back,” Stewart said. “Well, she’s coming back in 2026 and that Direct Connection Dodge//SRT Top Fuel dragster is going to have her name on it, not mine. And as much as I wanted to continue driving, TSR is not in a position to add a second Top Fuel car. But with Richard buying Josh Hart’s team and our recent alliance, I can still work as an owner and a driver to help both our organizations grow.”

The 2026 season will be Stewart’s third behind the wheel of a Top Fuel dragster. The three-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion and former IndyCar champion earned the NHRA Rookie of the Year award in 2024 and in 2025 he broke through for the first Top Fuel win of his career at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Stewart now has two Top Fuel victories to his name as well as the 2025 NHRA regular season championship title. With five races left in the NHRA Countdown to the Championship Stewart is second in the points standings, just 18 behind the lead, as he attempts to chase down the 2025 Top Fuel world championship crown.

The 2025 Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series season continues at zMAX Dragway September 19-21 with the NHRA Four-Wide Carolina Nationals, race two of six in the NHRA Countdown to the Championship.

