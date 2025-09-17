IMSA

Wright Motorsports Returns to Indy as Defending Winners for Battle on the Bricks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (September 17, 2025) – Wright Motorsports heads back to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend aiming to defend last year’s victory at the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks. The No. 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R will be piloted by full-season duo Adam Adelson and Elliott Skeer, joined by Tom Sargent for the six-hour endurance round. Sunday’s Battle on the Brickyard stands as the second-to-last race of what has been a character-building season in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Pushing through a season requiring consistency and late-race grit, Wright returns to the Brickyard with confidence and continuity, knowing what it takes to win at such an iconic circuit. In 2024, the team not only took victory during the Battle on the Bricks, but also at the Indy 8 Hour in GT World Challenge America, both with Adelson and Skeer. The duo have proven a formidable pairing in their full-season IMSA GTD campaign, and Sargent, who raced with the team at key endurance events this year stateside and abroad, has been a perfect addition for the extended races. The trio’s blend of outright pace, tire management, and strategy execution will be critical at IMS’ 2.439-mile road course, where traffic management and pit-lane timing often decide the outcome.

Wright’s experienced crew will look to leverage last year’s winning playbook with clean stops against a deep GTD field. With momentum from last year’s victory and a strong three-driver lineup, the team arrives ready to race for the bricks once again. Last year’s weather brought torrential downpour, being an added layer of drama to the event, and this year’s race may be the same with a small chance of showers currently in the forecast for race day.

The Battle on the Bricks will take place on Sunday, September 21 at 11:40 AM ET, airing live domestically on Peacock. Fans outside the United States can stream for free live on IMSA’s YouTube channel.

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is a championship-winning Porsche customer racing team based in Batavia, Ohio, with a proven legacy in North American sports car racing. Over the last two decades, the team has become synonymous with professionalism, precision, and performance, competing in top-tier series including the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, SRO Fanatec GT World Challenge America, Porsche Carrera Cup North America, and more. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Wright Motorsports offers full-service race programs, driver development, and technical expertise to amateur and professional drivers alike. The team continues to grow its presence across North America and beyond while laying the foundation for future innovation in motorsport engineering and vehicle development.

