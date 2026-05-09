GMG Racing and Kyle Washington Bring Two Championship Battles to Sebring SRO Weekend

Kyle Washington and Tom Sargent Second in GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS Pro-Am Championship Standings in the No. 32 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R Evo

Washington in Early-Season GT America Powered by AWS Title Contention in the Sister No. 32 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R Evo

SEBRING, Florida (March 8, 2026) – GMG Racing and longtime team driver Kyle Washington have move to the forefront of two SRO America season championships heading into the third SRO America event of 2026 this weekend at Sebring International Raceway. With a victory in the season-opening GT World Challenge America powered by AWS race at Sonoma in March, and a fourth place finish two weeks ago at Circuit of The Americas (COTA), Washington and third-year co-driver Tom Sargent are second in the Pro-Am division in the No. 32 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R Evo with 37 points, just six shy of the class leaders.

Additionally, Washington has moved into championship contention for the second straight year in the single-driver GT America powered by AWS sprint race series. He secured his second runner-up finish of the four-race season to date in Sunday’s final 40-minute GT America race at COTA in the sister No. 32 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R Evo. Heading into this weekend’s GT America doubleheader at Sebring, Washington is second in the GT America championship with 48 points.

“It’s still early in the season, and we are not going look too far ahead, but the third race weekend of the year is typically when you take your first glance at the points situation,” said GMG Racing Founder and Principal James Sofronas. “It is good to be in the position we and Kyle are in, but it is still one race at a time and really about maximizing our performance in not only every race but every session for the rest of the season. The GMG Racing team is executing at a winning level, and our cars have been the fastest Porsches in both GT World Challenge and GT America this season so far. The drivers and team have another hot and challenging weekend ahead, but they will handle it like they always do and once again deliver top preparation and support for both Kyle and Tom.”

Washington won the weekend’s second GT America race at Sebring last year, a flag-to-flag victory from the pole by 7.591 seconds over current points leader and former GT America series champion Memo Gidley.

“We did well here last year, so a repeat would be nice,” Washington said. “We have big expectations, but you know, I really like this place. It’s rough. It feels like off-road, which I love, but it feels more like I am in my Trophy Truck than a sports car on this track! The team is doing great. With the leadership of our engineer Rudy, Tom directing on what the car needs and all the guys coming all the way over from Europe every couple of weeks and just working their asses off, they are all making it happen. Everyone together just gets us faster and faster.”

Following morning qualifying, Saturday’s first race will be the opening GT America 40-mintue sprint at 3:35 p.m. EDT. The weekend’s featured GT World Challenge America three-hour is a race into twilight from 5 – 8 p.m. EDT. All qualifying and races from Sebring can be viewed live on SRO RaceControl powered by Vbrick, the GTWorld YouTube channel and SRO Motorsports Twitch.

About GMG Racing: Founded in 2001, GMG Racing quickly established itself as North America’s premier performance tuning facility. What began as a small 1,200 sq. ft. shop, maintaining two race cars, has grown into a state-of-the-art performance tuning, racing and service facility relocated last year to The Thermal Club and a 28,000 sq. ft. trackside motorsports facility. The staff, attention to detail and passion are what make GMG the choice of professionals and enthusiasts worldwide. GMG, in its early years, was located directly across the street from Porsche Motorsport North America (PMNA). This close proximity allowed GMG to build a strong relationship with the legendary racing brand which has helped the company support its customers to the highest level possible. We have since won several Championships, not only with Porsche, but with Audi, Lamborghini, Aston Martin and McLaren. From club racing to Sebring, Daytona, Spa, Montreal, COTA and The Thermal Club, GMG can take you as far as you want to go. More information can be found at www.gmgracing.com.