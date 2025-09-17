CORVETTE RACING AT INDY: Brickyard, Championship Dreams

Huge amount at stake for Corvette Z06 GT3.R going down the stretch

DETROIT (September 17, 2025) – It’s crunch time for the four Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R with two long-distances left in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. The six-hour Battle on the Bricks is next up this weekend from Indianapolis Motor Speedway with championship hopes and potential race wins on the minds of the GTD PRO and GTD entries.

Corvettes will be in the thick of multiple season-long championship battles in the fourth of five races in the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup with another long-distance victory on the minds of the quartet of teams. All will attempt to give the Corvette Racing program a first win at the 2.439-mile, 14-turn Indy road course and kiss the yard of bricks in the process.

Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports (GTD PRO)

· No. 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Antonio Garcia/Alexander Sims

· No. 4 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Tommy Milner/Nicky Catsburg

The long-awaited first win of the season for Antonio Garcia and Alexander Sims at VIR couldn’t have come at a much better time for the GTD PRO championship picture.

With the overall victory in the GT-only race, Garcia, Sims and the No. 3 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports team increased their lead by 53 points in the Drivers and Teams standings with 770 points remaining in the season. The duo finished on the podium for the fifth time this season – tied for the most in class – but the first time in three races.

That also extended Chevrolet’s lead in the Manufacturer’s Championship to 81 points. It would be the Bowtie’s 15th IMSA Manufacturers Championship and first in GTD PRO.

Garcia is seeking to become a six-time IMSA Drivers champion and Sims is hoping for his second but first in GT racing. The pair was third in last year’s race, and Garcia set the fastest GTD PRO race lap.

Tommy Milner and Nicky Catsburg have contributed to the Manufacturer’s points haul this season and are coming off their second podium of the season with a third-place at VIR. Milner raced twice at IMS last year and was third in GT World Challenge America’s Pro class. Catsburg, coming off a stunning drive and third-place finish – alongside Sims and Scott McLaughlin – at the Suzuka 1000K for Corvette team Johor Motorsports Racing.

AWA (GTD)

· No. 13 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Matt Bell/Orey Fidani/Lars Kern

AWA’s No. 13 Corvette is hoping for a second long-distance victory with three of the four drivers who won the Rolex 24 At Daytona in GTD to start the season.

Matt Bell, Orey Fidani and Lars Kern have been excellent in the IMSA endurance races this year as they contended for additional race wins at Sebring and Watkins Glen – they were in podium position inside the final three hours at Sebring and the last hour at Watkins Glen.

Fidani and AWA are in the proverbial drivers’ seat in the season-long Bob Akin Award standings heading into Indianapolis. Going to the highest point-scoring Bronze driver in GTD, the prize at the end of the season is a trip to next year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, which Fidani and AWA earned last year.

Race to 150 Wins… and Beyond!

The Corvette Racing program reached a significant milestone earlier this month with its 150th all-time victory. To date, six different entrants have recorded victories for Corvette Racing across six championships around the world.

Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports leads the victory count with 129, a total that includes the current GT3 era plus its 25 years as the factory team for Corvette Racing. Pratt Miller-run Corvettes have won 117 races in IMSA and 12 in the FIA World Endurance Championship – including nine at Le Mans.

Additional victories have come from DXDT Racing (14 wins), Johor Motorsports Racing (three wins), TF Sport and Chouest Povoledo Racing (two wins apiece) and AWA (one win).

DXDT Racing (GTD)

· No. 36 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Charlie Eastwood/Alec Udell/Salih Yoluc

DXDT Racing’s endurance lineup of Charlie Eastwood, Alec Udell and Salih Yoluc will try and fulfill the potential of the first-year IMSA team at Indianapolis. Like fellow Corvette GTD customer team AWA, the DXDT squad was in contention for race wins at Sebring and Watkins Glen with late-race mechanical issues preventing potential podium finishes.

Udell has been a constant in the DXDT long-distance and sprint programs this year, having teamed with Robert Wickens for the shorter races. The DXDT Corvette qualified second and contended for the victory at The Glen until the race was inside the final 15 minutes.

This will be the first of two races at Indianapolis inside a month for DXDT Racing with the team entering a Pro-Am Corvette in the Indianapolis Eight Hours for GT World Challenge America and the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

The Battle on the Bricks from IMS is scheduled for 11:40 a.m. ET on Sunday, August 24. The race will air live on NBC from 3 to 6 p.m. ET with live streaming on Peacock in the United States and IMSA.com outside the U.S. from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET IMSA Radio will provide the audio call at IMSA.com, XM 206 and SiriusXM Online 996.

CORVETTE RACING BY PRATT MILLER MOTORSPORTS PRE-EVENT DRIVER QUOTES

ANTONIO GARCIA, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “It felt really nice to really break through with how the last year or year-and-a-half has been going. I mean, we were very close to victory many times, but at some points we were kind of lacking that last part of the race we needed to. So to win that race I was so happy that we managed to do that and came up with a win at the last race.

“From now on, definitely the championship is the new target. And also winning at Indianapolis which is one of the few races that I haven’t won either. So I’m looking forward to next weekend and let’s see how we compare to every other manufacturer and how competitive we are.”

ALEXANDER SIMS, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “It would be mega for our championship if we could get another result as we did at VIR. But we have to treat this race as every other race with equal points on offer. We’ll approach it the same way: try and maximize what we can with our Corvette, nail the strategy and minimize mistakes. We didn’t have great pace last year in the dry but we’ll see how it goes this time. We’ll try and make sure we have a clean solid weekend again. That’s what we’ve tried to do every time so we’ll try and stick to that plan. Hopefully things break our way again this time and we can take a healthy points lead into Petit Le Mans.”

TOMMY MILNER, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I got to race twice at Indianapolis last year and looking forward to another endurance round this week. We showed good pace in the No. 4 Corvette a year ago. Nicky put it on pole and we looked good early before some contact in the traffic. That’s part of these Endurance Cup races with large fields and slow corners like we see at Indianapolis. This is the only track on the schedule where we haven’t won as a team, so that’s a big goal along with bringing home good points in the Manufacturers Championship.”

NICKY CATSBURG, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “It was my first time racing the Corvette at Indianapolis and the results were quite mixed. We did achieve pole position but had some unlucky breaks in the race and some damage in traffic that cost us a good result. Hopefully our pace is similar but our luck is much better this time around. It was great for both Pratt Miller Corvettes to have strong runs at VIR. Let’s hope we can continue this at Indianapolis.”

AWA PRE-EVENT DRIVER QUOTES

MATT BELL, NO. 13 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “The Indianapolis event in 2024 was one of our strongest performances as a team, so we are aiming to build on that for our return this year. It’s one of the most intense races of the season when you look at the amount of cars on the grid versus size of track itself, so anything can happen! We just need to keep our car free of scratches and out of trouble, while continuing to do the job we’ve been doing all year and we will be in the fight for the win.”

OREY FIDANI, NO. 13 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “We’ve had some good results and strong momentum in the recent sprint races, and I’m looking forward to getting back to the endurance rounds for the last couple of events this season. It’s always special to come back to Indianapolis and we know we can deliver a great outcome here. We’re pushing as hard as we can for that Bob Akin award and it feels like we’re firing on all cylinders at the moment, and IMS is the perfect place to show what we can do as a team.”

LARS KERN, NO. 13 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I’m really looking forward to being back in our #13 Corvette Z06 GT3.R this weekend. We have had a very competitive package all year long and I truly can’t wait to jump back in. I’m hoping to be able to put in a lot of laps, not only because every lap is enjoyable, but it obviously helps to dial back in. We are leading the Akin standings, so it’s our main goal to extend this lead and go back to France for 2026 again.”

DXDT RACING PRE-EVENT DRIVER QUOTES

CHARLIE EASTWOOD, NO. 36 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “The environment within this team is really nice. They’re going those extra miles to find those small, incremental changes. We’re testing at every track just to try to make sure we are as prepped as possible. They haven’t had the rub of the green, unfortunately. We had a great run at Sebring and Watkins but fell 15 minutes short both times. Even in the sprint events the pace has looked great. For one reason or another – in the pits, out of the pits – the team hasn’t gotten there yet. They all deserve a lot more for the effort they are putting in. I’m going into Indy confident that we can deliver a good result. I just want to get onto my first IMSA podium, maybe with my first IMSA win and the teams, and my first win in America.”

ALEC UDELL, NO. 36 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “We go into this race one mechanic down and everyone’s heart is with Colten (Rybuck) as he continues to recover from a scary accident in testing recently. At Indy, it’s back to the endurance lineup with Charlie and Salih. All season we’ve had strong performance in the DXDT Corvette. We’re more than ready to capitalize on that and turn it into a result for the team. Most importantly, though, we keep in mind that the safety of everyone on the team and our competitors is paramount. I’m looking forward to welcoming Colten back at the track whenever the time is right.”

SALIH YOLUC, NO. 36 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “It was nice to get some laps in the DXDT Corvette at Road Atlanta. I think it helped me a lot not just for that race but also Indianapolis coming up as well. A six-hour endurance race at this track with this many cars will be very chaotic but also very exciting. The team has been very close to getting its first IMSA podium over the last several races. I hope I get to be part of that this weekend.”

2025 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Points

GTD PRO Drivers Standings

Alexander Sims/Antonio Garcia – 2632 Albert Costa – 2579 Klaus Bachler/Laurin Heinrich – 2441 Mike Rockenfeller/Sebastian Priaulx – 2399 Madison Snow/Neil Verhagen – 2296 Nicky Catsburg/Tommy Milner – 2286

GTD PRO Teams Standings

No. 3 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports – 2632 No. 81 DragonSpeed – 2579 No. 77 AO Racing – 2441 No. 64 Ford Multimatic Motorsports – 2399 No. 1 Paul Miller Racing – 2296 No. 4 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports – 2286

GTD PRO Manufacturers Standings

Chevrolet – 2710 Ferrari – 2629 BMW – 2605 Ford – 2576 Porsche – 2533

GTD Drivers Standings

Philip Ellis/Russell Ward – 2529 Casper Stevenson – 2358 Kenton Koch – 2301 Jack Hawksworth/Parker Thompson – 2290 Patrick Gallagher/Robby Foley – 2190 Matthew Bell/Orey Fidani – 1964 Alec Udell – 1617

GTD Teams Standings

No. 57 Windward Racing – 2529 No. 27 Heart of Racing Team – 2358 No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Racing – 2290 No. 96 Turner Motorsport – 2190 No. 120 Wright Motorsports – 2124 No. 13 AWA – 1964 No. 36 DXDT Racing – 1800

GTD Manufacturers Standings

Mercedes-AMG – 2743 Ferrari – 2557 Aston Martin – 2469 Lexus – 2433 Porsche – 2386 Chevrolet – 2296

CORVETTE RACING AT INDY: By the Numbers

1: One manufacturer, one brand and one race program for 26-plus years – Chevrolet, Corvette and Corvette Racing

2: Podium finishes in 2024 at Indianapolis for the Corvette Z06 GT3.R – Antonio Garcia/Alexander Sims in GTD PRO in IMSA and Tommy Milner/Alec Udell in Pro in GT World Challenge America

4: Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs entered for this week’s Battle on the Bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

13: Wins this year for the Corvette Z06 GT3.R across six different series; two have come in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – Rolex 24 At Daytona (AWA) and VIR (Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports)

14: Manufacturer Championships for Chevrolet and Corvette Racing since 2001

32: Tracks at which Corvette Racing has won races – Baltimore, Charlotte Motor Speedway, COTA, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park/Mosport, Chang International Circuit (Thailand), Daytona, Detroit, Fuji, Houston, Imola, Laguna Seca, Le Mans, Lime Rock, Long Beach, Lusail International Circuit (Qatar), Sepang International Circuit (Malaysia), Miami, Mid-Ohio, Monza, Portimão, Portland, Road America, Road Atlanta, Sebring, Sonoma, St. Petersburg, Texas, Trois Rivieres, Utah, VIR, Washington DC and Watkins Glen

39: Number of drivers to win races in Corvette Racing entries since 1999. The latest to join the list was Ross Chouest in GT America at Road America

72: Years since Corvette was introduced to the world on Jan. 17, 1953 in New York City. A total of 300 cars were produced that year

73: Number of drivers in Corvette Racing entries since 1999. The latest to join the list was Konsta Lappalainen for Johor Motorsports Racing at the Suzuka 1000K

151: Victories worldwide for Corvette Racing – 118 in IMSA, nine at Le Mans, four in the FIA WEC, 13 in GT World Challenge America, three in GT World Challenge Asia, two in GT America and one in the European Le Mans Series

348: Event starts by Corvette Racing since 1999

450,924.77: Total number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing since its inception. To put that in perspective, Corvette Racing is more than halfway to the distance traveled by Apollo 13 – the longest manned spaceflight in history: 622,268 miles. That means Corvette Racing has raced to the moon and more than halfway back!

Corvette Racing at Indianapolis

2014: No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Antonio Garcia/Jan Magnussen – 4th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 5th in GTLM

2023: No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 5th in GTD PRO

2024 IMSA: No. 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Antonio Garcia/Alexander Sims – 3rd in GTD PRO (Garcia fastest race lap)

No. 4 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Tommy Milner/Nicky Catsburg – 11th in GTD PRO (Catsburg pole)

No. 13 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Matt Bell/Orey Fidani/Lars Kern – 6th in GTD (Bell fastest race lap)

2024 GT World Challenge America: No. 63 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Tommy Milner/Alec Udell/Alexander Sims – 3rd in Pro

No. 64 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Bryan Sellers/Patrick Liddy/Blake McDonald – 6th in Pro-Am

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.