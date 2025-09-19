Truck Series PR

Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCTS New Hampshire Quotes – Corey Heim – 09.19.25

Toyota GAZOO Racing – Corey Heim
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Quotes

LOUDON, N.H. (September 19, 2025) – TRICON Garage driver Corey Heim was made available to the media on Friday after earning the pole position for Saturday’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

COREY HEIM, No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Are you at a point in your career and in your season where you’re just feeling it with all the success you’ve had?

“Yeah, I feel like being with this group and the 11 crew with the TRICON Garage Toyota, I feel like the last – this is my third full time season with these guys – and I feel like ever since I started with them, I’ve always felt at home and very comfortable and very confident in my equipment. It’s really just been up to me to kind of continue to progress and also to them to not get complacent with the equipment and continue to learn and grow. Yes, to answer your question I do, but I’ve honestly felt like that longer than you probably think. Just being able to work with Scott Zipadelli (crew chief) and really TRICON Garage as a whole and Toyota. Just being able to feel at home, and comfortable and confident every week, it definitely goes a long way.”

Can you talk about how key it will be for you to have that front row starting position for tomorrow’s race?

“Yeah, honestly, I felt like coming here, and racing in the Xfinity race last year, I didn’t really remember it being that track position dependent. But with the extended practice I had a lot of opportunities to mess around with traffic and dirty air and stuff and it’s definitely a big game changer to be out front. So, not sure if everyone kind of felt the same way in regards to that, but I definitely felt like I slowed down a lot just being behind one another rather than having a fresh, clean race track in front of you. So, I would agree with that. I think it’s going to be very important to not only be upfront but also to stay up there.”

