COREY HEIM CAPTURES NINTH TRUCK SERIES WIN OF SEASON IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

By Official Release
Heim, Kaden Honeycutt advance to Round of 8 for Toyota

LOUDON, N.H. (September 20, 2025) – Corey Heim won his record-tying ninth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race of the season on Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Heim led 124 laps (of 175) in the TRICON Garage No. 11 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO and won both stages of the race, setting a record for the most stage victories in series history with 19.

Toyota’s second Playoff driver, Kaden Honeycutt, finished seventh to advance to the Round of 8 in the NCTS Playoffs along with Heim. Gio Ruggerio also had a strong race on Saturday, earning a fourth-place result in his first NCTS start at the 1.058-mile New England oval.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS)
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Race 20 of 23 – 185.15 Miles, 175 Laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, COREY HEIM
2nd, Chandler Smith*
3rd, Layne Riggs*
4th, GIO RUGGIERO
5th, Ty Majeski*
7th, KADEN HONEYCUTT
13th, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER JR.
17th, BRENT CREWS
25th, TONI BREIDINGER
29th, TANNER GRAY
33rd, CALEB COSTNER
*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

COREY HEIM, No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 1st

What does it mean to earn win number nine today?

“It means the world to me. Looking back five years ago in my career if I could’ve ever imagined that I was first of all even in the Truck Series, but nonetheless being able to compete or tie a record. It just says so much about all the hard work this TRICON organization puts in with their partnership with Toyota and Safelite. Just so honored to be a part of it. So much preparation on my side as well to live up to the equipment that’s given to me. Just had a little bit of an upper leg on these guys coming to New Hampshire last year (for the Xfinity Series race) and having a Cup test a couple weeks ago, but knew that we’re going to have a good shot at it and wanted to live up so that’s what we did.”

What was your biggest challenge today on the track?

“Just track position really. We got a little bit fortunate with the way the caution fell in stage two to kind of re-rack and be third in the choose with our awesome pit crew to give us an opportunity at that. Being able to get by the 44 (Andres Perez De Lara) there before the end of stage two was kind of the difference maker I thought. When I was on the fresher tires at the start of stage 2 trying to catch those guys, it was almost impossible to pass even with better tires. That helped a lot and just kind of finished the job off.”

KADEN HONEYCUTT, No. 52 Halmar International Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, Halmar Friesen Racing

Finishing Position: 7th

How was your race today and what are your thoughts on advancing in the Playoffs?

“It was a really good job today by this 52 crew. We had a call right there to do two (tires). It was good for a little while, but then I fell off really hard and thankfully got a yellow flag to re-rack and regroup ourselves. It was a really good day. Got some good points. Not really sure where we’ll stack up heading into the next round, but either way going to the Roval it’s about surviving for sure at the Roval and Talladega no doubt. We’ll see what we can approach with and see what we need to do at the Roval to go race by race to hopefully get to Phoenix and challenge for a championship at the end of it.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Official Release
