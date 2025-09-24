Truck Series PR

Masport Joins Amthor International at Martinsville Speedway with Spencer Boyd

Mooresville, NC (September 24, 2025) – The No. 76 Chevrolet Silverado of Spencer Boyd will have familiar colors when Freedom Racing Enterprises returns to Martinsville Speedway this fall, but with an exciting new partner on the hood. Lincoln, Nebraska’s Masport has teamed up with Amthor International for a split primary sponsorship of Boyd’s truck marking their first foray in NASCAR and Amthor International’s third time at Martinsville.

Masport is known worldwide for the engineering and manufacturing of vacuum pumping products.

“Brian Amthor is a model for how relationships in business should be formed and cultivated,” remarked Spencer Boyd about the leader of Amthor International. “He is making waves in the vacuum tank and pumping industry, and I am beyond proud to have him a part of our team. Having a name like Masport on our truck is an honor. They’ve been around for over 100 years and are the best at what they do. I know the NASCAR fans will give them a warm welcome to our sport!”

Amthor International is a fourth-generation family-owned business that crafts aluminum, stainless steel, & steel tanks for refined fuel, propane, DEF, water and wastewater industries. This marks the third race in a row for the Gretna, VA based company to have a primary sponsorship with Boyd at Martinsville which included the trunk or treat Halloween scheme in 2024.

Kala Springer, General Manager/Customer Experience Manager at Masport, commented on the upcoming race, “It’s an honor to see our name on the hood of a NASCAR race truck! In our 115 years of building engines and pumps, we never imagined it would bring us here. This is an exciting opportunity for our company to connect with the hardworking men and women who make up the NASCAR fan base.”

Executive Vice President of Amthor International, Brian Amthor added on to Masport’s excitement, “This race is in our backyard, and our team has become passionate about watching Spencer race. As we open up our new facility, we have a commitment to this larger community in Virginia to provide a family-oriented fun place to work and racing is a part of how we like to tell our story. We are all delighted Masport could join in the fun!”

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff Race at Martinsville, is on Friday, October 24, 2025 at 6:00pm ET. Catch the action in person with tickets still available or on TV live on FS1.

About Masport
Masport is a global leader in high-performance vacuum pumping systems. With over 100 years of innovation, Masport delivers reliable solutions from compact units to heavy-duty systems that boost productivity, minimize downtime, and extend equipment life. Known for quality craftsmanship and strong customer support, Masport continues to set the worldwide standard in vacuum pump technology.

