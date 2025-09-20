Kurt Busch Named Grand Marshal for Mobil 1 301 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The 2026 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion has three career NASCAR Cup Series wins at “The Magic Mile.”

LOUDON, N.H. – New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) has named 2004 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) champion, 2026 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and three-time NHMS race winner Kurt Busch as Grand Marshal for the Mobil 1 301 NCS Playoffs race this Sunday, Sept. 21. Busch will deliver the most famous words in motorsports – “Drivers, start your engines!” – to kick off an unforgettable afternoon of racing in Loudon.

This year marks the first NCS Playoffs race in New Hampshire since 2017, adding to the track’s storied legacy as the Granite State welcomes back championship drama. Fittingly, history will come full circle with Busch’s return to the spotlight.

In 2004, NHMS hosted the very first playoff race in NASCAR history – the launch of the then “Chase for the Championship.” That day, Busch etched his name into the record books by winning the race and sweeping the year with another win in New Hampshire earlier in the year, setting the tone for his run to the championship. Over the course of his career, Busch would add two more NHMS victories, cementing his place as one of the speedway’s most successful competitors.

“We’re thrilled to have Kurt Busch join us as Grand Marshal for this landmark event,” said New Hampshire Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager David McGrath. “Kurt’s accomplishments at New Hampshire, including his historic win in the inaugural playoff race, make him the perfect person to fire up the field as we usher in another chapter of playoff racing at ‘The Magic Mile.’”

Fans can witness Busch’s command and the thrilling playoff action live at NHMS this Sunday, Sept. 21 when the NCS takes on “The Magic Mile” to kick off the Round of 12 with the Mobil 1 301. Don’t miss all of the exciting off-track action including “The Magic Mile” Happy Hour Show, Trackside Live, The Groove fan hangout, a Draw the Line concert, driver appearances, a variety of live performances and much more.

For a full NASCAR weekend schedule, visit NHMS.com/Events/Mobil-1-301/Schedule/.

For tickets and camping for New England's only NASCAR Playoffs weekend, featuring the Mobil 1 301 NCS Playoffs race, fans should visit NHMS.com or call 833-4LOUDON.

Keep track of all of New Hampshire Motor Speedway's events by following on Facebook (@NHMotorSpeedway), X (@NHMS) and Instagram (@NHMS).