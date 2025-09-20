New England Native Joey Logano Secures Pole for Tomorrow’s Mobil 1 301 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Race at NHMS

LOUDON, N.H. – Defending NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) champion and New England native Joey Logano earned the pole position during qualifying for Sunday’s Mobil 1 301 NCS Playoffs race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) on Saturday.



“It’s New Hampshire…it means a lot. It’s neat when I do come to Loudon, because I feel like I am representing everyone who lives around here. You gotta root for the hometown guy. It’s fun to enjoy that piece of it,” Logano said. “When I look at Loudon on the schedule, I feel like it’s one of the racetracks in my wheelhouse. It seems like it’s a Team Penske kind of thing.”



When asked about how much racing in New England means to him, Logano mentioned, “I was watching the Modified race with my son – my oldest son – and you just kind of go back. He’s seven. I was seven the first time I came here. I was watching the races this morning, like, ‘This is pretty cool,’ so it’s a full circle moment.”



Logano’s teammate Ryan Blaney will join him on the front row in his No. 12 Ford with a lap time of 29.239 seconds, and their affiliate teammate Josh Berry will be starting in third in his No. 21 with a time of 29.354 seconds.



The Mobil 1 301 is the 53rd NCS race at NHMS. NHMS’s NCS qualifying record was set by Brad Keselowski in Sept. 2014 with a lap of 140.598 mph (27.090 seconds). Tomorrow’s Mobil 1 301 NCS Playoffs race is set for green flag at 2 p.m.



