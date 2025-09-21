CHEVROLET NCS AT NEW HAMPSHIRE: Post-Race Report

NASCAR Cup Series

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Round of 12: Race One

Team Chevy Post-Race Report

September 21, 2025

All Four Team Chevy Playoff Drivers Earn Top-10 Finishes to Open the Round of 12

William Byron earned his career-best NASCAR Cup Series finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway – driving his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to a third-place finish to open the Round of 12. Byron led Chevrolet to a manufacturer-leading five top-10 results in the 301-lap race including all four of its playoff drivers with Chase Elliott in fifth, Kyle Larson in seventh and Ross Chastain in ninth.

With Race One of Three in the books for the Round of 12, three Team Chevy playoff contenders will leave New Hampshire Motor Speedway above the cutline – led by William Byron in the second position (+47), Kyle Larson in third (+41) and Chase Elliott in seventh (+14).

William Byron’s campaign for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series championship continued with a top-five qualifying effort at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to begin the Round of 12. A strong start for the 27-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina, native found the No. 24 Chevrolet in the third position on the opening lap – going on to maintain a position in the top-five throughout the first green-flag run of the race. With the first caution of the race falling with eight laps remaining in the stage, the majority of the lead pack hit pit road for the first stop of the day before a one-lap shootout to end Stage One. Byron and his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Kyle Larson, were two of the five playoff contenders that banked points in the opening stage – driving their Chevrolet-powered machines to third- and sixth-place points, respectively.

Approaching the halfway point of Stage One, Kyle Larson made his first appearance in the top-10 to become the biggest mover at that point of the race with six positions gained in his No. 5 Chevrolet. The 33-year-old Elk Grove, California, native settled into the top-10 before ultimately earning sixth-place points at the drop of the first green-white checkered flag.

Riding the momentum from three-straight top-15 finishes, Carson Hocevar ended the opening stage in the fifth position before making an early climb up to third to pace the Bowtie brigade through the first green-flag stint of Stage Two. After a pair of caution flags, Kyle Larson found himself in the runner-up position and quickly closed in for a battle with then race leader, Chase Briscoe. Larson went on to take over the top position on Lap 135 to tally his first lap led of the day. Reporting tight conditions in the corner for his No. 5 Chevrolet, a timely caution on Lap 148 allowed Crew Chief, Cliff Daniels, to bring his driver down pit road for a fresh pair of right-side tires and fuel. Running steady at a one-second margin behind then race leader, Joey Logano, Larson went on to end Stage Two in the second position – leading four Team Chevy drivers in the top-10 including fellow playoff contenders William Byron (third) and Chase Elliott (seventh).

Already familiar faces in the top-five, William Byron and Kyle Larson led Team Chevy to the start of the final stage. Approaching a green-flag pit cycle, the duo made the dive to pit road for a fresh set of Goodyear tires and fuel with 65 laps to go in the race and ultimately cycled back up into the top-five for 17 laps under green before the caution came back out. An issue exiting his pit stall under the caution resulted in a slight loss of track position for the No. 5 Chevrolet team – putting the driver in the seventh position for the restart. Going green for the remainder of the race, Byron took the checkered flag in the third position – leading Team Chevy to five top-10 results at the “Magic Mile”.

Team Chevy Unofficial Top-10 Results

Pos. Driver

3rd – William Byron|

5th – Chase Elliott

7th – Kyle Larson

8th – Michael McDowell

9th – Ross Chastain

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 30 NASCAR Cup Series races complete:

Wins: 12

Poles: 11

Top-Fives: 56

Top 10s: 122

Stage Wins: 22

UP NEXT: The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 will continue at Kansas Speedway with the Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, September 28, at 3 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on the USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Post-Race Driver Quotes:

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 9th

“I thought we had a respectable race. Our No. 1 Kubota Chevrolet was too tight for most of the race. We spent most of the race trying to get it to turn better. But once we got that better, we went back forward. When we were too tight, we went backwards. I think we just started the day overall too tight and needed to get some wedge out throughout the race, but it just took us a little while. We’ll take a top-10 finish and go back to work to get ready for Kansas (Speedway).

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 13th

“Proud of the effort from our Toys for Tots team. We fought hard for that one. The car was more rigid over the bumps and lacked rear grip at the beginning. We got on the other side of that but then were too tight. Boswell (crew chief) and the guys kept making adjustments and we definitely made it better. The top rolled on restarts to gain ground at the end and we came home with a solid finish which was needed after our last few weeks.”

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 7th

“I thought it was a good day for the No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet team. At times, I thought we were the third or fourth-best car, and then just on cycled tires and right-sides, I just wasn’t as good on those runs. We’ll just look at that and see what we can learn from it. But all-in-all, it was a great day. It was a great points day with getting points in both stages. We want more, but it was a pretty solid day and start to the Round of 12.”

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 30th

“The No. 8 Morgan & Morgan Chevrolet struggled with no lateral as the race began today at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and while the entire Richard Childress Racing team was working to get us back to the front, we got caught up in the crash early in Stage 2 and battled front-end damage the remainder of the race. Our focus remains returning the No. 8 to victory lane, and we hope to do just that next weekend at Kansas Speedway.”

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 5th

“The day was good for the No. 9 NAPA Chevy team. Just hate we had to not pit for track position because you want to be up there in the mix. But the way it all worked out, we got some stage points there in Stage Two and got a good result with a top-five finish. We’ll go to Kansas (Speedway) and try it again.”

You’ve got a little points cushion going into Kansas. How do you feel going into the next race? Does that give you any extra confidence?

“No, there’s no such thing as being safe in this deal. We’ll just lay it out there again next weekend and hope for the best.”

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 3rd

“It was a good day overall for this No. 24 Raptor Chevrolet team. I felt like a lot of things that we’ve just kind of been building on for the short-tracks were working for us. I feel like New Hampshire Motor Speedway has been tricky for me in the Cup car. I felt like I was good in the other series, but this place in the Cup car has been tough on us. We’re just trying to build little bits here and there, and I just felt like we could really stack runs together. We had a couple of weak runs in Stage One and the start of Stage Two. But once we got that out of the way, I felt like we were really strong. The Penske guys were super-fast, like they were in another zip code. But I felt like other than that, we were really competitive.

Just really proud of our team. If we can just build on this, I think our short-track program will start coming together.”

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 8th

“It was a solid day for the No. 71 Gainbridge Chevrolet team. We had good speed and ran in the top-10 for most of the day. We lost some track position a few times. We had a bad restart that kind of got us behind. But I felt like we had good pace. We had good strategy and calls on pit road and made some good improvements. We had a really good long-run car, but just needed a few more laps there at the end to get a few more positions. Overall, this team had great execution, and it was a good day. We still need a little bit more, but we’re getting close.”

