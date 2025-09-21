Cooper Shipman Ties Consecutive Win Record, Gets Eighth-Straight Victory in VIR’s Race 1

ALTON, Va. (September 20, 2025) – Cooper Shipman was once again the driver to beat in Formula 4 United States Championship (F4 U.S.) competition, taking the victory at VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) on Saturday morning. Earning his eighth-consecutive victory of 2025, Shipman (No. 14 Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F422) has tied the record for most consecutive wins, matching the effort of Cameron Das during the championship’s inaugural 2016 season.

Quickest in qualifying, Shipman brought the field to the green flag and never checked up, leading the race all the way to the checkered flag. With Shipman immediately jumping to the point, they were three wide behind him racing for second. Caleb Campbell (No. 68 Kids Help Phone / Camtacc Properties / Legacy Foundation of Canada / LC Racing Ligier JS F422) initially grabbed the spot, but just a few turns later, Kekai Hauanio (No. 29 N-E-Where Transport / Crosslink Motorsports Ligier JS F422) completed the overtake. Second-place starter Alex Popow (No. 55 Dr. Michael Thompson MS DDS PPLS / MLT Motorsports Ligier JS F422) was not going to be left behind, quietly overtaking Campbell and then making his way around Hauanio. With the race settling into a rhythm, Shipman had pulled away, opening up a three-plus second gap over second-place Popow.

Some of the best racing of the day was between Demitri Nolan (No. 5 Crosslink Motorsports Ligier JS F422), Clemente Huerta Raab (No. 17 Velox USA / Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F422) and Oliver Savoie (No. 88 YXE Auto / Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F422) as they battled for fifth. Unfortunately, the heated battled led to a spin by Huerta, which brought out a full-course caution during the race’s final minutes. Unable to restart the event, the field took the checkered flag behind the safety car, with Shipman taking the victory, followed by Popow and Hauanio.

Notes of Interest:

Cooper Shipman earned his eighth win of the 2025 season, tying the record for most-consecutive victories, which was set by Cameron Das during the series’ inaugural season.

Alex Popow finished second to mark his ninth podium of the season for MLT Motorsports.

Kekai Hauanio, who entered the weekend second in the championship point standings, finished third.

Following the race, the stewards received a report and ruled that Hauanio proceeded to his paddock before going to parc ferme for technical inspection. As a result, Hauanio was issued a penalty, dropping him five grid positions for Sunday’s race. The driver will now start Sunday’s race from the ninth position.

Going into Sunday’s Round 15, Shipman has a 57-point advantage over Hauanio. To clinch the 2025 Championship, Shipman must leave tomorrow’s race with at least a 50-point advantage.

“Through practice, we knew that we had the speed if we were able to just take the lead to control, and we kind of dominated from there,” explained Shipman. “I made sure that I got a good start, and then I just managed the tires toward the end. It was super, super fun, and kind of a calm race at the front. Everyone at Kiwi Motorsport has been helping me a lot and they gave me an awesome car today. Teena, Garry, Brock, Shane, Taylor, Shoe, Roberto—everybody who’s been helping me be fast this weekend—I can’t thank them enough, and, of course, my parents who’ve supported me all the way. Thanks to all of them.”

F4 U.S. is back on track tomorrow at 3:35 p.m. ET for Race 2 from the VIR SpeedTour. The race airs live on SPEED SPORT 1 and will also stream on SpeedTour.TV. Additional news and updates from the weekend will be posted on the series’ Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.