Rypkema Wins the Mohegan Sun 100 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Race on a Thrilling Last-Lap Pass

Mohegan Sun and New Hampshire Motor Speedway announced a multi-year partnership extension following checkered flag.

LOUDON, N.H. – “The Magic Mile” lived up to its name on a chilly morning as Tyler Rypkema scored a dramatic victory in the Mohegan Sun 100 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS). The event was marked by intense drafting battles and frequent cautions, with defending winner Justin Bonsignore fighting hard to maintain the lead in the closing laps, receiving aggressive bump drafts down the front straightaway by Rypkema.

From the drop of the green flag, the race delivered the excitement that fans come to expect from the Mohegan Sun 100, one of the NWMT’s signature races. Bonsignore, Jon McKennedy and Rypkema spent much of the morning swapping positions, all battling for the lead in the final 20 laps.

The turning point of the race was with six laps remaining, when McKennedy made contact with another car, taking him out of contention for the win and resulting in a dramatic overtime finish.

Bonsignore did all he could on the final lap to try and hold off Rypkema, but a bump and a divebomb move going into turn three sent Bonsignore wide, and the two were forced to battle it out coming to the checkered flag. Beating and banging to the line resulted in a crash for the two leaders, but Rypkema ultimately crossed the line first, his right-front tire completely off the car from the impact. Rypkema exited his wrecked car, stood on top of the roof victoriously and pumped his fist in the air.

“He had me clear off of [turn] four,” Bonsignore said post-race. “I don’t know why he decided to go to victory lane junked.” Bonsignore had to settle for second place this morning, with a wrecked race car.

“It’s huge. This track is its pinnacle for modified racing,” said Mohegan Sun 100 NWMT race winner Rypkema. “We just put on probably the best show of the weekend.”

This race adds another chapter to the storied history of the NWMT at NHMS. Over the years, “The Magic Mile” has been the stage for some of the series’ most memorable finishes, from Anthony Nocella’s stunning upset victory in 2022 to Bobby Santos III’s remarkable six wins at the track between 2014 and 2020. The finish today simply adds to the iconic legacy this track has created.

In addition to the on-track excitement, Mohegan Sun and NHMS announced a multi-year partnership extension that solidifies Mohegan Sun’s role as the official casino partner of NHMS. The agreement includes continued entitlement of the NWMT event at “The Magic Mile,” ensuring that the Mohegan Sun 100 remains a highlight of the racing calendar for years to come.

“This is a relationship between our casino and this facility, and we are all about partnerships,” said Mohegan Tribe and Mohegan Sun Tribal Council Ambassador Mark Brown. “That’s also going to be true to all of you race fans that come down to Mohegan Sun and enjoy some of our activities as well.”

With the Mohegan Sun 100 in the rearview mirror, the day still has plenty more action ahead with the return of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) for the first time in eight years this afternoon with the Team EJP 175 race. Following checkered flag, the racetrack will also play host to the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) with practice and qualifying to round out the race day.

The on-track action culminates Sunday with the NCS taking on “The Magic Mile” to kick off the Round of 12 with the Mobil 1 301. Don’t miss all of the exciting off-track action including “The Magic Mile” Happy Hour Show, Trackside Live, The Groove fan hangout, a Draw the Line concert, driver appearances, a variety of live performances and much more.

