RCR NCS Race Recap: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Team Work Helps Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Toys for Tots Chevrolet Team Earn Solid Finish in Tough Battle at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Finish: 13th
Start: 28th
Points: 14th

“Proud of the effort from our Toys for Tots team today at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. That was a heck of a battle, and we fought hard for that one. Our Chevy was more rigid over the bumps and lacked rear grip at the beginning. We got on the other side of that, but then we were too tight. Crew chief Richard Boswell kept making adjustments and we definitely made it better. The top rolled on restarts to gain ground at the end and we came home with a solid finish, which was needed after our last few weeks. Thank you to everyone on the team for digging deep to give us a solid chance at a good finish after we put ourselves in a hole with our qualifying performance Saturday.” -Austin Dillon

Stage 2 Crash Puts Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Morgan & Morgan Chevrolet Team Behind at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Finish: 30th
Start: 24th
Points: 22nd

“The No. 8 Morgan & Morgan Chevrolet struggled with no lateral as the race began today at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and while the entire Richard Childress Racing team was working to get us back to the front, we got caught up in the crash early in Stage 2 and battled front-end damage the remainder of the race. Our focus remains on returning the No. 8 Chevrolet to Victory Lane, and we hope to do just that next weekend at Kansas Speedway.” -Kyle Busch

