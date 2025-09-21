Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Mobil 1 301

No. 16 Campers Inn RV Camaro ZL1

Start: 12th

Stage 1 Finish: 22nd

Stage 2 Finish: 16th

Finish: 20th

AJ Allmendinger started the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway from 12th-place. Overall Allmendinger remained happy with the handling of his No. 16 Campers Inn RV Chevy, reporting he struggled in traffic and the rear of the car was free on exit. On the second to last pit stop of the day, under green flag, the jack dropped before the left front was tight. The team was able to jack the car up to tighten the tire, but fell a lap down during the pit cycle. A timely caution fell shortly after while Allmendinger was in the free pass position. Allmendinger battled back to finish in 20th.

No. 10 Sea Best Camaro ZL1

Start: 30th

Stage 1 Finish: 30th

Stage 2 Finish: 27th

Finish: 29th

Ty Dillon and the No. 10 Sea Best Chevy team qualified 30th for Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Focused on improving the No. 10 Chevy, the Sea Best team made routine stops throughout the 301-lap event, but with track position being key, the team was unable to advance through the field and finished the Mobil 1 301 in the 29th position.



