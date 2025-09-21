NASCAR Cup PR

Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Mobil 1 301

No. 16 Campers Inn RV Camaro ZL1

Start: 12th
Stage 1 Finish: 22nd
Stage 2 Finish: 16th
Finish: 20th

AJ Allmendinger started the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway from 12th-place. Overall Allmendinger remained happy with the handling of his No. 16 Campers Inn RV Chevy, reporting he struggled in traffic and the rear of the car was free on exit. On the second to last pit stop of the day, under green flag, the jack dropped before the left front was tight. The team was able to jack the car up to tighten the tire, but fell a lap down during the pit cycle. A timely caution fell shortly after while Allmendinger was in the free pass position. Allmendinger battled back to finish in 20th.

No. 10 Sea Best Camaro ZL1

Start: 30th
Stage 1 Finish: 30th
Stage 2 Finish: 27th
Finish: 29th

Ty Dillon and the No. 10 Sea Best Chevy team qualified 30th for Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Focused on improving the No. 10 Chevy, the Sea Best team made routine stops throughout the 301-lap event, but with track position being key, the team was unable to advance through the field and finished the Mobil 1 301 in the 29th position.

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

