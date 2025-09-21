NHRA

Tasca Racing Shows Strength and Consistency at NHRA 4-Wide Carolina Nationals

Concord, NC – September 21, 2025 – Bob Tasca III and his Tasca Racing team delivered a weekend of consistent, competitive runs with the Ford Racing nitro Mustang Dark Horse Funny Car at the NHRA 4-Wide Carolina Nationals at zMax Dragway. The team advanced to the semi-finals on Sunday, showcasing both speed and determination as the 2025 NHRA Countdown to the Championship intensifies.

Qualifying opened on Friday under scorching conditions, with Tasca laying down a strong 3.966 ET at 326.79 mph in Q1 to settle into the No. 4 position. Despite dropping a cylinder in
Q2, Tasca’s 3.956 at 319.29 mph kept the team within striking distance, ending the day 7th overall.

Saturday brought more progress as Tasca ran a smooth 3.949 at 327.66 mph in Q3, followed by an impressive 3.917 blast at 330.31 mph in Q4. That run secured the No. 6 qualifying spot
heading into Sunday’s eliminations, with Tasca noting, “Four for four down the track. Very consistent this weekend. Feeling good going into Sunday.”

In round one of eliminations, Tasca left strong with a 0.092 reaction time and powered to a 3.93 ET at 331.69 mph, advancing to the semi-finals alongside Austin Prock. Facing a tough
quad of Prock, Ron Capps, and Daniel Wilkerson, Tasca pushed hard but left the line two thousandths (0.002) of a second too early, resulting in a red-light disqualification.

“I went for it, trying to get as much out of the car as I could and just left too soon by two thousandths,” said Tasca. “It was still a great weekend for this Mustang Funny Car. We’ve
got more racing to do in this Countdown, and the boys and I are ready for it.”

The Tasca Racing now looks ahead next week to St. Louis and the NHRA Midwest Nationals with confidence, having demonstrated reliability, speed, and the ability to adapt on a demanding
racetrack.

