CHAMPIONSHIP HUNT COMES TO THRILLING CONCLUSION AT 60TH ANNUAL IN-N-OUT BURGER NHRA FINALS

POMONA, Calif. (Sept. 23, 2025) – With NHRA’s 75th anniversary celebration on deck for next season, the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series closes out a thrilling 2025 season at the historic 60th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at famed In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip on Nov. 13-16.

The In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals stands as the final race on the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season and all eyes will be on Pomona. For six decades, the World Finals has been home to some of drag racing’s biggest moments and with the stakes at a fever pitch – and more than a $2 million championship purse up for grabs – who will make history this year?

The drama will almost certainly go down to the wire, as championships have been decided on a winner-take-all final round the last two years.

The weekend starts with two rounds of qualifying on Friday – as well as a special Veteran’s Day ceremony – the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, all leading into eliminations on Sunday, where championships will be decided, legends will be made and legacies will be forged, all at one of the most historic venues in motorsports.

Plus, it’s also the final opportunity to watch Brittany Force in action, as the two-time Top Fuel star announced she will be retiring from full-time racing at the end of 2025. With one race left at her home track, the record-breaking Force could have one more magical moment in store at Pomona.

Last season, Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Jack Beckman (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) won the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals while Brown, Austin Prock (Funny Car), Anderson and Gaige Herrea (Pro Stock Motorcycle) each secured world titles. The 2025 race will again be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations coverage starting at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 16.

Brown secured his fourth Top Fuel world championship last season at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip and also won his third In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals. Doug Kalitta leads the points in a loaded field, where things could come down to the wire in Pomona. Close behind are a flurry of standouts, including teammate Shawn Langdon, racing legend Tony Stewart, Charlotte winner Justin Ashley and Clay Millican.

Beckman, a Southern California native, won for the third time at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip over Prock, who secured his first world title earlier in the day at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals and also made a jaw-dropping 341-mph run. Prock secured the regular season title in Indy and went on to win the NHRA U.S. Nationals. He picked up a playoff win in Charlotte to maintain the lead, hoping to hold off the likes of three-time champ Ron Capps and four-time champ Matt Hagan in Pomona.

In Pro Stock, reigning world champ Greg Anderson and points leader Dallas Glenn appear headed for another collision course. Last year featured a thrilling winner-take-all final between the KB Titan Racing teammates, with Anderson coming out on top. Thus far, Glenn has dominated the playoffs, winning the first two races. Anderson looms in second and is ready for another late-season run, while the likes of Aaron Stanfield, Matt Hartford and Cory Reed have their own championship aspirations.

Once again, the Pro Stock Motorcycle ranks has been a battle between the Vance & Hines team and Matt Smith Racing. Richard Gadson moved into the points lead with his victory in Charlotte, but Gadson’s teammate, back-to-back world champ Gaige Herrera, six-time champ Matt Smith and MSR rider John Hall all remain in contention on what will be a heated, must-see battle in Pomona.

Race fans will also see action in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, featuring some of the world’s best drivers, along with the Summit Jr. Drag Racing League Shootout and the LASD Racing exhibition.

This year’s In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals also features a can’t-miss experience for racing and car enthusiasts alike. The Top Eliminator Club offers the best seats in the house, a premium experience and several exclusive benefits at one of the biggest races of the season, including a members-only hospitality center, complimentary food and beverages, members-only souvenir store, exclusive driver appearances, a gift bag, a premium view of the staging lanes and much more.

In Pomona, the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will feature two qualifying rounds at 12:30 and 3 p.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 14, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 16. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday and then eliminations on FS1 at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the 60th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

