CORVETTE RACING AT FUJI: Big Hopes in Far East

Title challenge for TF Sport Corvettes enters critical stage with two races left

DETROIT (September 23, 2025) – A return to the podium – hopefully on the top step – is on the mind TF Sport as the Corvette Z06 GT3.R program heads to Fuji Speedway for the Six Hours of Fuji and the next-to-last round for the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Title hopes remain alive for both of the team’s Corvettes, which sit third and sixth in the LMGT3 Drivers and Teams standings with 65 points available across the final two races.

Even better is that each lineup features at least one driver who has won a race at the 2.835-mile, 16-turn Fuji Speedway circuit in the past. That’s even more encouraging considering the pace that the TF Sport Corvettes showed a year ago plus the performance of the Corvette at Fuji earlier this year – including a race win and pole position in GT World Challenge Asia competition.

No. 33 TF Sport Corvette Z06 GT3.R

The trio of Daniel Juncadella, Jonny Edgar and Ben Keating are third in the Drivers Championship and 29 points out of the points lead. A season-opening victory at Qatar remains the group’s only podium finish of the season but the pace of the No. 33 Corvette has been strong the last three races.

Experience at Fuji varies between the three teammates. Edgar won’t just make his first start at Fuji… he’ll also make his first trip to Japan. Juncadella made his Fuji debut a year ago in a TF Sport Corvette that was running as high as fifth in class before a couple of mechanical issues forced the car’s retirement inside the final hour.

Keating’s past success at Fuji is one that TF Sport hopes will continue for this season. He’s finished on the class podium in each of his three previous race starts including a win with TF Sport in 2022. His last race at the circuit came two years ago in a Corvette C8.R, and he finished second in the race as part of his GTE Am championship-winning season.

No. 81 TF Sport Corvette Z06 GT3.R

Charlie Eastwood, Rui Andrade and Tom Van Rompuy are back for their second shot at a race win or podium at Fuji in the No. 81 Corvette. Van Rompuy qualified second and led twice in his stint before Andrade continued the strong run at the front.

Eastwood was at wheel late and charging toward a podium or race win when he was hit and spun by a Hypercar with more than hour left. He made up seven spots in that span to fourth at the end. Like Keating, Eastwood has previously won at Fuji with TF Sport but back in 2019. Andrade captured victory in LMP2 in the 2023 race and made his first GT-class start at Fuji last year with TF Sport.

The No. 81 Corvette finished second at Le Mans and third at Sāo Paulo earlier this year before finishing out of the points last time out at COTA. There’s still positive momentum within the 81 Corvette lineup as Eastwood and Andrade were part of a third-place class finish at Silverstone in the most recent round of the European Le Mans Series.

The Six Hours of Fuji scheduled for 11 a.m. JST Sunday and 10 p.m. ET Saturday. Full, live television coverage is available on the MotorTrend in the United States. Live streaming coverage of Free Practice 3, qualifying and the race will be available on the FIA WEC app and the MAX app in the United States.

TF SPORT PRE-EVENT QUOTES

DANI JUNCADELLA, NO. 33 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “We’re coming to the last two rounds of the year so it’s going to be key to score some big points. We’re still in the hunt for the championship. We’re a little on the back foot because we are a few points behind in third. But I believe we will have a good chance in Fuji. It was a very strong weekend last year in terms of pace. We couldn’t maximize it unfortunately because of an issue on the first pit stop. I love the track, I love the Japanese fans. They’re always very passionate about racing. Let’s see if we can score some big points to be in the hunt for Bahrain.”

JONNY EDGAR, NO. 33 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “It will be my first time in Fuji and first time in Japan. Last year the pace in the Corvette was pretty strong for the team, so that’s a good sign. I’m looking forward to driving the track for the first time. I’ve done it on a simulator before and it looks like a pretty cool track. The simulator helps to get a general idea of the flow of a track. Figuring out the bumps, some lines and curbs can take some time. It definitely helped at COTA and after a couple of laps I felt pretty comfortable. Hopefully I can do the same at Fuji as I learn a new track.”

BEN KEATING, NO. 33 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I always enjoy going to Japan and racing at Fuji. I’ve never finished off the podium there so I’m excited to go back in the Corvette after a year away and three years after winning there with TF Sport. So this is an event that has been very good to me. Above all the results and success, what makes this event and trip special are the people of Japan and the fans at the racetrack. It’s an incredibly friendly and respectful atmosphere. I hope we can give the ones that are cheering for the Corvette a good result and gain ground in the championship.”

CHARLIE EASTWOOD, NO. 81 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “Fuji was a really good track for us last year. The Corvette felt phenomenal. We’ll be back on the medium tire for this one, which I think suits us a little bit better than the hard. We’re looking for a big result. In the last two races we really need to finish on a high to put a squeeze on the championship side of things and finish as good as we can.”

TOM VAN ROMPUY, NO. 81 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “We had good pace last year, especially in the last sector, and I think our car should be strong in the middle sector as well. The characteristics of the track suit the Corvette. We were in a good place and in contention last year so I hope we are in the same position as last year to start the race, and I can only hope for a strong result in Fuji.”

2025 FIA World Endurance Championship Points

LMGT3 Drivers Standings

Riccardo Pera/Richard Lietz/Ryan Hardwick – 95 Alessio Rovera/Francois Heriau/Simon Mann – 76 Ben Keating/Daniel Juncadella/Jonny Edgar – 66 Clemens Schmid/Jose Maria Lopez/Petru Umbrarescu – 57 Ian James/Mattia Drudi/Zacharie Robichon – 57 Charlie Eastwood/Rui Andrade/Tom Van Rompuy – 56

LMGT3 Teams Standings

No. 92 Manthey 1ST Phorm – 95 No. 21 Vista AF Corse – 76 No. 33 TF Sport – 66 No. 87 Akkodis ASP Team – 57 Heart of Racing Team – 57 No. 81 TF Sport – 56

CORVETTE RACING AT Fuji: By the Numbers

1: One manufacturer, one brand and one race program for 26-plus years – Chevrolet, Corvette and Corvette Racing

1: Number of wins at Fuji this year for the Corvette Z06 GT3.R. Ben Green and Prince Jefri Ibrahim won for Johor Motorsports Racing earlier in GT World Challenge Asia

2: Number of TF Sport Corvettes that advanced to Hyperpole last year in LMGT3. Tom Van Rompuy qualified on the outside of the front row in the No. 81 Z06 GT3.R

2: Pole positions for Corvette Racing entries at Fuji since 2023. Ben Keating claimed pole for the Six Hours of Fuji in 2023 in a Corvette C8.R, and Ben Green was on pole for GTWC Asia Race 2 earlier this year for JMR

4: Previous appearances at the Six Hours of Fuji for the Corvette Racing program

13: Victories so far this year for the Corvette Z06 GT3.R

13: Hours difference between Fuji and Detroit in the Eastern Time Zone. That means this weekend’s race will begin Sunday morning in Japan but late Saturday night Eastern Time

14: Manufacturer Championships for Chevrolet and Corvette Racing since 2001

32: Tracks at which Corvette Racing has won races – Baltimore, Charlotte Motor Speedway, COTA, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park/Mosport, Chang International Circuit (Thailand), Daytona, Detroit, Fuji, Houston, Imola, Laguna Seca, Le Mans, Lime Rock, Long Beach, Lusail International Circuit (Qatar), Sepang International Circuit (Malaysia), Miami, Mid-Ohio, Monza, Portimão, Portland, Road America, Road Atlanta, Sebring, Sonoma, St. Petersburg, Texas, Trois Rivieres, Utah, VIR, Washington DC and Watkins Glen

35: Hours of racing left in the Corvette Z06 GT3.R season covering WEC, ELMS, IMSA and GT World Challenge America, Europe and Asia

39: Number of drivers to win races in Corvette Racing entries since 1999. The latest to join the list was Ross Chouest in GT America at Road America

72: Years since Corvette was introduced to the world on Jan. 17, 1953 in New York City. A total of 300 cars were produced that year

73: Number of drivers in Corvette Racing entries since 1999. The latest to join the list was Konsta Lappalainen for Johor Motorsports Racing at the Suzuka 1000K

151: Victories worldwide for Corvette Racing – 118 in IMSA, nine at Le Mans, four in the FIA WEC, 13 in GT World Challenge America, three in GT World Challenge Asia, two in GT America and one in the European Le Mans Series

350: Event starts by Corvette Racing since 1999

452,308.80: Total number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing since its inception. To put that in perspective, Corvette Racing is more than halfway to the distance traveled by Apollo 13 – the longest manned spaceflight in history: 622,268 miles. That means Corvette Racing has raced to the moon and more than halfway back!

Corvette Racing at Fuji Speedway (wins in bold)

2022: No. 64 Corvette C8.R: Tommy Milner/Nick Tandy – 5th in GTE Pro

2023: No. 33 Corvette C8.R: Nicky Catsburg/Ben Keating/Nico Varrone –2nd in GTE Am

2024: No. 81 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Charlie Eastwood/Rui Andrade/Tom Van Rompuy – 4th in LMGT3

No. 82 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Daniel Juncadella/Sebastien Baud/Hiroshi Koizumi –18th in LMGT3 (DNF)

2025 GTWC Asia: No. 66 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim/Jordan Love – 3rd, 11th in Pro-Am

No. 99 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Prince Jefri Ibrahim/Ben Green – 6th, 1st in Pro-Am (Green pole Race 2)

Team Chevy high-resolution racing photos are available for editorial use.

