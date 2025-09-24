Jacob Goede Wins Second NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series National Title

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (September 23, 2025) — In a triumphant return to the pinnacle of grassroots racing, Jacob Goede captured his second career NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series (NAAPWS) National Championship after winning the Late Model Feature this past weekend at Elko Speedway. The Minnesota native, who last earned the title in 2019, solidified his standing as one of the Midwest’s most dominant short-track racers with a season defined by consistency, speed, and veteran savvy.

“It feels like a huge weight is off your shoulders when this battle is over,” said Goede. “Overall, very proud of the effort we put in, very proud to bring it home to the Midwest.”

Goede’s 2025 season was anchored by strong performances across three premier Midwest tracks— Dells Raceway Park (Wis.), LaCrosse Fairgrounds Speedway (Wis.), and Elko Speedway (Minn.). Over the course of the season, he racked up 10 wins and an impressive 25 top-five finishes, showcasing his signature blend of patience and precision behind the wheel, and a testament to the grassroots racing that the NAAPWS is all about.

“The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series is all about recognizing and celebrating the best short track racers in the country — the drivers who keep the spirit of local racing alive week in and week out,” said Joey Dennewitz, Managing Director, NASCAR Regional. “Jacob Goede embodies that mission. To win this national championship once is impressive, but to do it again, six years later, speaks volumes about his talent, commitment, and longevity in the sport.”

This latest title adds to an already decorated racing résumé. In addition to his two national championships, Goede is a five-time NAAPWS Midwest Region champion, a 10-time Minnesota state champion, two-time Wisconsin state champion, and a 10-time track champion at Elko Speedway— a venue he’s made his proving ground over the past decade.

And his season isn’t over yet.

Goede is still chasing one more major title in 2025— the LaCrosse Fairgrounds Speedway track championship. After finishing second in the standings last year, he enters the final weekend of the season leading the points by a razor-thin one-point margin. With double features scheduled for both October 9 and 10, the championship is far from decided.

“We got to perform one more time,” Goede said. “I’m looking forward to Saturday of Oktoberfest when the points racing is over and we can just go racing and not have to worry about points, but it’d really mean a lot to win a championship at LaCrosse. … I’ve won 10 championships at Elko. I haven’t won a championship anywhere else, and I feel like I need to do that.”

Goede’s journey to short track greatness began when he was just 7 years old, racing quarter midgets. He transitioned to late models at age 15, dedicating an entire summer solely to practice before ever entering a competitive race. That early discipline, instilled by his father and carried through his entire racing career, continues to pay dividends.

“It’s always the strive to be better,” said Goede. “That’s my motivation; I want to be better. I’m super competitive. I want to win when I go to the race track. It’s what keeps me going. It’s what makes me lose sleep at night. It’s everything.”

Though he spent years traveling the country racing, Goede eventually returned home to Minnesota in 2011 after getting married. With three children and a family that’s never far from the pit wall, racing close to home now offers something even more valuable than trophies— quality time with loved ones.

“I’m very thankful to my family for allowing me to put in the time that I do,” said Goede. It takes a full commitment to do this thing, so to have the work actually pay off is really special.”

While trips to victory lane never come easy for anyone, it’s become a familiar place for Goede. With each win and each championship, his confidence grows— along with the expectations. But for Goede, the pressure only fuels the fire.

“You always got to be trying to be better, and that can be hard, but like I said, it’s what keeps me going, said Goede. “It’s what I love to do. I love to compete. I’m an engineer by trade; I love to try and figure out how to make things work better.”

As the 2025 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series season comes to a close, Jacob Goede once again stands atop the landscape— a testament to years of dedication, a relentless pursuit of excellence, and a deep-rooted love for the sport.

