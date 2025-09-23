RFK Advance | Kansas II

Kansas II Event Info:
Date: Sunday, Sept. 28
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Location: Kansas City, Kansas
Format: 267 Laps, 400.5 Miles, Stages: 80-165-267
TV: USA
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)
Weekend Schedule:
Saturday: 1 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (TruTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 2:10 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (TruTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday: 3 p.m. ET, Cup Race (USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Pace Laps:
- The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway this weekend as the track hosts its second race of the 2025 season and the opening race of the Round of 12 in the Cup Series playoffs.
- Jack Roush has four wins in the Cup Series at Kansas and nine overall, the most recent in 2012.
- Chris Buescher is tied for the third highest average starting position (12.2) in the Cup Series this season, anchored by 11 starts inside the top 10.
- Buescher is also one of eight drivers with 15+ top-10 results this season, and has an average finish of 13.8 which is the sixth highest among Cup drivers.
- Keselowski has posted five top-10 finishes over his last 10 races, including three in the top five, with an average finish of 13.3 dating back to Dover.
- Kansas is one of 12 tracks that Keselowski has driven to victory lane multiple times at during his Cup Series career.
- Ryan Preece has set Cup Series career highs this season in top-fives (3) and top-10s (10), and has finished inside the top-20 in 14 of his last 16 starts.
6 Team Info:
Driver: Brad Keselowski
Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins
Partner: Solomon Plumbing
17 Team Info:
Driver: Chris Buescher
Crew Chief: Scott Graves
Partner: Body Guard
60 Team Info:
Driver: Ryan Preece
Crew Chief: Derrick Finley
Partner: Kroger / Minute Rice
Keselowski at Kansas
Starts: 31
Wins: 2 (2011, 2019)
Top-10s: 14
Poles: 2 (2015, 2021)
- Keselowski makes his 32nd start at Kansas this weekend, a track where he carries a 13.3 average finish. He led laps in both Kansas races a season ago, and took home an 37th-place finish in the spring despite running in the top five most of the afternoon.
- Keselowski has an average starting position of 13.2 with 17 starts inside the top-10. He most recently qualified 36th in the spring, and has two career poles (2015, 2021) in Kansas.
- He also made a combined 10 starts in the Xfinity and Truck Series with one win and five combined top-10s.
Buescher at Kansas
Starts: 19
Wins: —
Top-10s: 5
Poles: —
- Buescher makes his 20th start at Kansas this weekend, a track that he has five top-10s at with a best finish of second last spring. He led 53 laps in that race in what stands as the closest finish ever in NASCAR history.
- He’s coming off an eighth-place finish in the spring race earlier this season after qualifying on the front row.
- Dating back to the 2022 fall event Buescher has qualified 14th or better in five of six races, with an average starting position of 18.5.
- Buescher made three Xfinity starts at Kansas from 2013-15 with a best finish of sixth (2015).
Preece at Kansas
Starts: 11
Wins: —
Top-10s: 1
Poles: —
- Preece is set for his 12th Cup start at Kansas this weekend, where he posted a career-best finish of seventh at the track earlier this spring.
- Preece holds a 27.5 average starting position at Kansas, with a best career start of 12th in the spring of 2021.
- Preece also made two Xfinity starts at Kansas, along with one truck start.
RFK Historically at Kansas
Cup Wins: 4 (Mark Martin, 2005; Greg Biffle, 2007, 2010; Matt Kenseth, 2012)
- Follow the Yellow Brick Road: Overall, RFK has started 190 races across the three national series, earning nine wins, 42 top-five finishes, 80 top-10 finishes and has an overall average finish of 15th.
- Winning at Kansas: RFK swept both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NCS races at Kansas in the fall of 2012 with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Matt Kenseth. Stenhouse became the sixth driver to win at the track for the organization via his Xfinity victory. NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin earned RFK’s first NCS win at Kansas in 2005 and former driver Greg Biffle bested the 1.5-mile track in 2007 and 2010. RFK’s first overall win at Kansas came in 2002 via Jeff Burton in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Three drivers (Jon Wood in 2003, Carl Edwards in 2004 and Erik Darnell in 2007) have won in the NCWTS at Kansas for RFK.
- Tale of the Tape: RFK has started 121 NCS races at Kansas, recording four victories, 21 top-five finishes, 40 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 16.6 and has led 1051 laps. Kenseth earned the most recent victory at Kansas in the fall of 2012.
RFK Kansas Wins
2002 Burton NXS
2003 Wood Truck
2004 Edwards Truck
2005 Martin Cup
2007 Biffle Cup
2007 Darnell Truck
2010 Biffle Cup
2012-2 Kenseth Cup
2012 Stenhouse NXS
Last Time Out & Where They Stand
Loudon: Preece 14th; Buescher 18th; Keselowski 23rd.
Points Standings (17: 17th, 60: 18th, 6: 20th): Buescher and Preece sit 17th and 18th in points, respectively, while Keselowski remained 20th in the standings, just eight points behind Ty Gibbs.