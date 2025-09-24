Front Row Motorsports: Kansas Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Team
Kansas Speedway Competition Notes
Hollywood Casino 400
Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025
Event: Race 33 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Kansas Speedway (1.5-mile)
#of Laps: 267
Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on USA/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Zane Smith Notes
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Kansas City, Kansas this weekend for the series’ second visit of the 2025 season to the Kansas Speedway. The 1.5-mile oval is one of Zane Smith’s favorites, scoring one win, five top-five’s, and eight top-10’s at the track in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. In the Cup Series, Smith’s best finish came in September 2024 where he finished 10th. Additionally, Smith finished 16th in May of this year.
Speedy Cash returns this weekend with Smith and the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. The omni-channel lender that specializes in financial services such as installment loans, title loans, payday loans, personal lines of credit and money service offerings. Speedy Cash is a part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands, which includes CheckSmart, easymoney, Check Into Cash, California Check Cashing Stores, and more. For more information about Speedy Cash, please visit www.SpeedyCash.com.
“Kansas is easily one of my favorite tracks,” said Smith. “I’ve had some good runs there in not only the Cup Series, but the Truck Series as well, so the team and I are looking forward to the weekend. It’s great to have Speedy Cash back with us, you can’t miss their green and black scheme on track. Hopefully we can give them a solid showing.”
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski
Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania
Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler
Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins
Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores
Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey
Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Ryan Selig
Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois
Fueler: Chris Webb
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
ABOUT SPEEDY CASH
Speedy Cash is an omni-channel lender that specializes in financial services such as installment loans, title loans, payday loans, personal lines of credit and money service offerings. Speedy Cash is a part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands, which includes CheckSmart, easymoney, Check Into Cash, California Check Cashing Stores, and more. The Community Choice Financial family of brands provide personal lending and ancillary services at over 800 stores nationwide and online.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.