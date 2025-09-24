Front Row Motorsports: Kansas Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Team

Kansas Speedway Competition Notes

Hollywood Casino 400

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Event: Race 33 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Kansas Speedway (1.5-mile)

#of Laps: 267

Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on USA/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Zane Smith Notes

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Kansas City, Kansas this weekend for the series’ second visit of the 2025 season to the Kansas Speedway. The 1.5-mile oval is one of Zane Smith’s favorites, scoring one win, five top-five’s, and eight top-10’s at the track in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. In the Cup Series, Smith’s best finish came in September 2024 where he finished 10th. Additionally, Smith finished 16th in May of this year.

Speedy Cash returns this weekend with Smith and the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. The omni-channel lender that specializes in financial services such as installment loans, title loans, payday loans, personal lines of credit and money service offerings. Speedy Cash is a part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands, which includes CheckSmart, easymoney, Check Into Cash, California Check Cashing Stores, and more. For more information about Speedy Cash, please visit www.SpeedyCash.com.

“Kansas is easily one of my favorite tracks,” said Smith. “I’ve had some good runs there in not only the Cup Series, but the Truck Series as well, so the team and I are looking forward to the weekend. It’s great to have Speedy Cash back with us, you can’t miss their green and black scheme on track. Hopefully we can give them a solid showing.”



Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski

Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins

Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores

Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Chris Webb

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

ABOUT SPEEDY CASH

Speedy Cash is an omni-channel lender that specializes in financial services such as installment loans, title loans, payday loans, personal lines of credit and money service offerings. Speedy Cash is a part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands, which includes CheckSmart, easymoney, Check Into Cash, California Check Cashing Stores, and more. The Community Choice Financial family of brands provide personal lending and ancillary services at over 800 stores nationwide and online.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.