MOTOPLEX OF NEBRASKA RETURNS TO SS-GREENLIGHT RACING WITH NICK LEITZ AT KANSAS

MOORESVILLE, NC, September 25, 2025 – NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Nick Leitz today announced that he will partner with Motoplex of Nebraska for this Saturday’s Kansas Lottery 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway.

This is the second race of the 2025 season that the No. 07 of SS-GreenLight Racing will sport the Motoplex of Nebraska livery. The first race was with Patrick Emerling at Iowa Speedway.

“Once again Motoplex is proud to partner with Snow Belt MGMT and Nick Leitz,” said Motoplex of Nebraska owners Clayton and Kati Novotny. “As a small business, we appreciate the opportunity to gain national recognition. We enjoyed our initial experience and we look forward to continuing our relationship and building an even stronger partnership in the future.”

Motoplex of Nebraska is a multi-location powersports dealership featuring nationally certified five-star status. They provide all sorts of products from Polaris®, Can-Am®, Honda®, Yamaha, Suzuki, Kawasaki, ROXOR, Ariens, Sea-Doo®, Ski-Doo®, and Benelli to make your outdoor living easier and more enjoyable. They offer experience, fair prices, and a friendly atmosphere. Motoplex of Nebraska is big enough to cover the broad range of equipment needs you may have, yet small enough to greet you on a first-name basis and take care of your unique needs. With locations in Norfolk and Columbus, they have all your powersports needs covered in the Nebraska area!

“I’m thrilled to welcome Motoplex of Nebraska back to the team,” said Leitz. “I’m looking forward to getting back on the track with the SS-GreenLight team.”

The Kansas Lottery 300 (200 laps | 300 miles) is the 28th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Practice starts at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 27. It will be immediately followed by qualifying. The field is set to take the green flag later that day at 3:00 p.m. with live coverage on The CW, the Motor Racing Network (radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are Central Daylight Time.

For more information on Nick Leitz, visit https://www.nickleitzracing.com/ or X (https://twitter.com/NickLeitz_) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/nickleitz/).

For more information on Motoplex of Nebraska, visit them at https://www.motoplexne.com/ or follow them on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/motoplexofnorfolk/) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/motoplexofnorfolk/).