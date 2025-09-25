NASCAR Cup PR

Beard Motorsports, Alfredo and Lil’ DUDE Wipes Team Up at Talladega

Talladega the Sequel
Beard Motorsports, Alfredo and Lil’ DUDE Wipes Team Up for YellaWood 500

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (Sept. 25, 2025) – Beard Motorsports, Anthony Alfredo and DUDE Wipes will attempt to present a sequel better than the original when they team up for the YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series race Oct. 19 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

When the green flag waves for the 2025 edition of the YellaWood 500, it will have been 537 days since the last time DUDE Wipes partnered with Beard Motorsports and Alfredo in Cup Series competition. While the trio has collaborated just the one time, it was a very successful partnership with Alfredo leading four laps and scoring a career-best sixth-place finish during last year’s spring race at Talladega.

“We love this partnership with Anthony and DUDE Wipes,” said Amie Beard-Deja, executive vice president of Beard Motorsports. “Racing is a passion project for us. We’ve said it many times, but we go to the racetrack with the intention of being competitive, running up front and contending for wins. Our spring race at Talladega last year is a great example of the hard work, effort and commitment we devote to being contenders.”

A trackside favorite across the NASCAR community, DUDE Wipes is an extra-large, flushable wipe developed specifically for adults as an alternative to dry toilet paper. The Chicago-based brand will use the YellaWood 500 to feature their newest product line with Lil’ DUDE Wipes. Designed to tackle tiny cheeks and huge messes, Lil’ DUDE Wipes are made with 99 percent water and plant-based ingredients like aloe vera and vitamin E.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to partner again with Beard Motorsports and Anthony Alfredo,” said Ryan Meegan, co-founder of DUDE Wipes. “Anthony has been part of the DUDE Wipes family for a few years now and he is a big fan of our products and has been a tremendous ambassador for the brand. Being able to partner with Beard Motorsports’ NASCAR Cup Series program at Talladega is a great opportunity for DUDE Wipes, in particular to be able to show off our new potty training wipe, Lil’ DUDE Wipes, which are exclusively available at Walmart.”

For his part, Alfredo considers DUDE Wipes a founding partner in his racing career as the brand has teamed with the Ridgefield, Connecticut, native since he made his move to the NASCAR Xfinity series in 2020. The YellaWood 500 will be Alfredo’s second Cup Series start of the 2025 season. Driving the No. 62 Chevrolet for Beard at Talladega in April, Alfredo led 19 laps before emerging with a 28th-place finish.

“I’m pumped to be driving the No. 62 DUDE Wipes Chevrolet at Talladega again,” Alfredo said. “DUDE Wipes has been so important to me and my career and just all around a great group of people to work with during the last several years. I can’t say enough about this opportunity to be back with DUDE Wipes, Beard Motorsports and the Beard family at Talladega. I take a lot of pride driving the No. 62 Beard Chevrolet and I’m honored to be trusted behind the wheel every time we go to a superspeedway. We had such a great run there in the spring – leading a lot of laps during the second stage and really showing what this team can do. We have a lot to build on and can’t wait to get to do it all again.”

For Beard Motorsports, it marks the first time the No. 62 Chevrolet will compete in the NASCAR Cup Series since the July 27 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with driver Jesse Love. The YellaWood 500 will be the team’s final contest for the 2025 season.

About DUDE Wipes. DUDE Wipes is the flagship product of DUDE Products, a men’s hygiene company that was founded in 2012 by lifelong friends in Chicago. The U.S.-based company introduced DUDE Wipes as the first flushable wipe for adults, marketed as a better hygiene solution to dry toilet paper. The brand is available online and in 20,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Amazon.

