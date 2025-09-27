Creed Posts Fifth-Place Finish to Lead Ford in Kansas Xfinity Race

Ford Racing Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Kansas Lottery 300 — Kansas Speedway

Saturday, September 27, 2025

Ford Finishing Results:

5th – Sheldon Creed

16th – Sam Mayer

17th – Kyle Sieg

19th – Ryan Sieg

20th – Harrison Burton

SHELDON CREED, No. 00 Ollie’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “I would love to be a little bit more than 12 above, but we just grinded it out all day in our Ollie’s Ford Mustang. Honestly, we weren’t real good to start the race and just kept trying to get better and better. We took big swings at it there and got a little track position and was able to hold on. We almost got to fourth there at the line, but I’m just proud of everyone at Haas Factory Team. I appreciate everyone at Roush Yates Engines, all of our partners. Ollie’s, Pit Boss, Road Ranger, Friends of Jaclyn. I appreciate everyone helping us and we’ll live to fight on at the Roval.” YOUR CAR CAME ALIVE IN STAGE THREE. “Yeah, it got better after stage two. It would take off OK and then would struggle, and then on the long run I was OK. I think this kind of tire threw everyone for a loop. Usually, you can run the fence here and it was just super greasy and slimy and felt like everyone was sliding around. It made for a challenging and fun day, but I would have loved to get a couple more stage points and have a few more points over the cut line, but we’ll take it and move on.” THOUGHTS ON THE ROVAL. “I don’t know. I went into the Roval plus-32 last year and we had a mechanical and didn’t make it. We just need to go and run in the top 10 all day. We’ll just try to fight and make it to the next round.”

SAM MAYER, No. 41 Audibel Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “We did a fantastic job today. We came here looking for points and we got that the first few stages, so we nailed everything that we wanted to do the first two stages. Obviously, the strategy call didn’t pan out in our favor, but it’s still a great day. I’m really proud of everybody at Haas Factory. I wanted more, obviously, as a race car driver, but I’m still really grateful for the spot that we’re in.” DID THE TIRE THROW YOU GUYS FOR A LOOP? “Yeah, it was a wild race today because the tire reacted really differently compared to what we have been used to in the past. I felt like the balance swings have been different. It was just a different type of race and the tire definitely has a huge part in that. We’re gonna put that in the notebook and be ready for the next one.” YOU’VE DONE WELL AT THE ROVAL. HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT THAT RACE? “I feel really good. We’re plus-43 and it looks like the next guy is plus-16, so it’s gonna be a dogfight from fifth on back. We’re gonna do everything we can to have a solid day there and do our part. I think if we run out the first two stages, we should be all but locked in. I’m looking forward to it.”

HARRISON BURTON, No. 25 AirBox Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “We fired off the first run of the race and had to go to the back because we had a mechanical issue after qualifying. We got up through the field pretty good and felt good about our car and then after that we were horrible tight. I don’t know what to do to avoid that. I felt confident after the first run that we were gonna be probably a 10th-place car, which we would have taken that today. It’s just frustrating to unload bad and then practice, qualify and race bad. It’s a goose egg on our end, so we’ll go back to the drawing board and go to the Roval with some aggression trying to get in and go down swinging if we go down.” IT’S A SINGLE-DIGIT DEFICIT GOING INTO THE ROVAL. YOUR OUTLOOK? “We’re still in the ballgame for sure. We’re not gonna quit, that’s for sure. Even if we were 40 points down, we’re gonna go down swinging. We’re still in the ballgame. We just really needed a good weekend here to feel comfortable, but now we’re gonna be uncomfortable for the next week or so. Hopefully, that will push us to be the best we can be.”