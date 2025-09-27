Jones wins the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway

Brandon Jones won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway. Jones led 54 laps and captured his second Xfinity Series win of the 2025 season and the seventh of his career by 2.787 seconds over Connor Zilisch.

“That was exactly like how we needed that to go down,” Jones said. “Two really solid stages and just no mistakes. The entire day was so well executed. That’s probably the most well-executed race of my career. I’m so proud of these guys. We work so hard the entire week to get here and put races like this together. I was so happy. I know the fans want to see action, but I was just praying for long runs because this car was so good there.”

Zilisch finished second and made history with his 16th consecutive top-five finish and unofficially has enough points to clinch a spot in the next playoff round.

“I didn’t feel like our car was winning-capable, except at a point there in stage three, I thought we had a chance at it,” Zilisch said. “We’ll look at it and see what we could have done better.”

Austin Hill finished third.

“For whatever reason, I couldn’t fire off with the No. 20 and No. 88 there at the end. Both the fronts and rears would slide with the car being out of the track. It started to come to me, and we were reeling the No. 88 back in, but just ran out of time. It was a good day, but not the day that we needed. We needed more points taken off or a win. Little frustrated with a third-place finish, but it could have been a lot worse as well.” said Hill.

Sammy Smith finished fourth, and Sheldon Creed rounded out the top five finishers.

“I would love to be a little bit more than 12 above, but we just grinded it out all day in our Ollie’s Ford Mustang. Honestly, we weren’t real good to start the race and just kept trying to get better and better. We took big swings at it there and got a little track position and was able to hold on. We almost got to fourth there at the line, but I’m just proud of everyone at Haas Factory Team. I appreciate everyone at Roush Yates Engines, all of our partners. Ollie’s, Pit Boss, Road Ranger, Friends of Jaclyn. I appreciate everyone helping us, and we’ll live to fight on at the Roval.” said Creed.

Taylor Gray led one time for 13 laps and finished sixth, Jesse Love finished seventh, Nick Sanchez finished eighth, Brenden Queen finished ninth, and Dean Thompson rounded out the top 10 finishers.

Justin Allgaier led three times for a race high of 79 laps but stayed out on older tires and finished 13th, but unofficially has enough points to clinch a spot in the next playoff round.

“They work for you sometimes, they don’t some other times,” Allgaier said. “Disappointed… our (No. 7 JR Motorsports) Chevrolet was really good.”

The race featured 16 lead changes among seven drivers, and four caution flags for 26 laps.

Standings

After Kansas, Connor Zilisch leads the Xfinity Series standings over Justin Allgaier by 37 points, 62 points over Sam Mayer, 67 points over Brandon Jones, 89 points over Taylor Gray, 93 points over Sheldon Creed, 96 points over Carson Kvapil, and 100 points over Jesse Love. Nick Sanchez, Austin Hill, Harrison Burton, and Sammy Smith are currently below the cutline heading into Charlotte.

Pos Driver No Points Behind Next Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Points 1 Connor Zilisch (P) 88 2165 0 0 9 10 65 2 Justin Allgaier (P) 7 2128 -37 37 3 13 38 3 Sam Mayer (P) 41 2103 -62 25 1 3 16 4 Brandon Jones (P) 20 2098 -67 5 2 3 18 5 Taylor Gray (P) 54 2076 -89 22 0 2 5 6 Sheldon Creed (P) 0 2072 -93 4 0 1 3 7 Carson Kvapil (P) 1 2069 -96 3 0 1 5 8 Jesse Love (P) 2 2065 -100 4 1 1 13 9 Nick Sanchez (P) 48 2060 -105 5 1 1 6 10 Austin Hill (P) 21 2058 -107 2 3 6 0 11 Harrison Burton (P) 25 2057 -108 1 0 2 2 12 Sammy Smith (P) 8 2051 -114 6 1 3 9

Up Next:

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course for the Blue Cross NC 250 on Saturday, October 4th at 5:00 pm ET on the CW Network.

Race Results

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 28

Race Results for the Kansas Lottery 300 – Saturday, September 27, 2025

Kansas Speedway – Kansas City, KS – 1.5 – Mile Paved