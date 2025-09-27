Featured HeadlineFeatured StoriesRC XFINITYXFINITY Series PR
Jones wins the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway

By SM Staff
4 Minute Read

Brandon Jones won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway. Jones led 54 laps and captured his second Xfinity Series win of the 2025 season and the seventh of his career by 2.787 seconds over Connor Zilisch.

“That was exactly like how we needed that to go down,” Jones said. “Two really solid stages and just no mistakes. The entire day was so well executed. That’s probably the most well-executed race of my career. I’m so proud of these guys. We work so hard the entire week to get here and put races like this together. I was so happy. I know the fans want to see action, but I was just praying for long runs because this car was so good there.”

Zilisch finished second and made history with his 16th consecutive top-five finish and unofficially has enough points to clinch a spot in the next playoff round.

“I didn’t feel like our car was winning-capable, except at a point there in stage three, I thought we had a chance at it,” Zilisch said. “We’ll look at it and see what we could have done better.”

Austin Hill finished third.

“For whatever reason, I couldn’t fire off with the No. 20 and No. 88 there at the end. Both the fronts and rears would slide with the car being out of the track. It started to come to me, and we were reeling the No. 88 back in, but just ran out of time. It was a good day, but not the day that we needed. We needed more points taken off or a win. Little frustrated with a third-place finish, but it could have been a lot worse as well.” said Hill.

Sammy Smith finished fourth, and Sheldon Creed rounded out the top five finishers.

“I would love to be a little bit more than 12 above, but we just grinded it out all day in our Ollie’s Ford Mustang. Honestly, we weren’t real good to start the race and just kept trying to get better and better. We took big swings at it there and got a little track position and was able to hold on. We almost got to fourth there at the line, but I’m just proud of everyone at Haas Factory Team. I appreciate everyone at Roush Yates Engines, all of our partners. Ollie’s, Pit Boss, Road Ranger, Friends of Jaclyn. I appreciate everyone helping us, and we’ll live to fight on at the Roval.” said Creed.

Taylor Gray led one time for 13 laps and finished sixth, Jesse Love finished seventh, Nick Sanchez finished eighth, Brenden Queen finished ninth, and Dean Thompson rounded out the top 10 finishers.

Justin Allgaier led three times for a race high of 79 laps but stayed out on older tires and finished 13th, but unofficially has enough points to clinch a spot in the next playoff round.

“They work for you sometimes, they don’t some other times,” Allgaier said. “Disappointed… our (No. 7 JR Motorsports) Chevrolet was really good.”

The race featured 16 lead changes among seven drivers, and four caution flags for 26 laps.

Standings

After Kansas, Connor Zilisch leads the Xfinity Series standings over Justin Allgaier by 37 points, 62 points over Sam Mayer, 67 points over Brandon Jones, 89 points over Taylor Gray, 93 points over Sheldon Creed, 96 points over Carson Kvapil, and 100 points over Jesse Love. Nick Sanchez, Austin Hill, Harrison Burton, and Sammy Smith are currently below the cutline heading into Charlotte.

PosDriverNoPointsBehindNextRace WinsStage WinsPlayoff Points
1Connor Zilisch (P)8821650091065
2Justin Allgaier (P)72128-373731338
3Sam Mayer (P)412103-62251316
4Brandon Jones (P)202098-6752318
5Taylor Gray (P)542076-8922025
6Sheldon Creed (P)02072-934013
7Carson Kvapil (P)12069-963015
8Jesse Love (P)22065-10041113
9Nick Sanchez (P)482060-1055116
10Austin Hill (P)212058-1072360
11Harrison Burton (P)252057-1081022
12Sammy Smith (P)82051-1146139

Up Next:

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course for the Blue Cross NC 250 on Saturday, October 4th at 5:00 pm ET on the CW Network.

Race Results

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 28
Race Results for the Kansas Lottery 300 – Saturday, September 27, 2025
Kansas Speedway – Kansas City, KS – 1.5 – Mile Paved

PosStNoDriverTeamLapsS1S2S3PointsStatus
1120Brandon Jones (P)Menards/Spectracide Toyota20022059Running
2788Connor Zilisch # (P)Carolina Carports Chevrolet20044049Running
31721Austin Hill (P)Bennett Transportation Chevrolet20088040Running
4148Sammy Smith (P)TMC Transportation Chevrolet20095041Running
5100Sheldon Creed (P)Ollie’s Ford20009034Running
6254Taylor Gray # (P)Operation 300 Toyota20056042Running
7122Jesse Love (P)Whelen Chevrolet20070034Running
81348Nick Sanchez # (P)Caroline Jones No Tellin Chevrolet20000029Running
9411Brenden QueenAction Industries Chevrolet20060033Running
10926Dean Thompson #Thompson Pipe Group Toyota200107032Running
11618William Sawalich #Soundgear Toyota20000026Running
123810Daniel Dye #Fox Factory Vehicles Chevrolet20000025Running
1357Justin Allgaier (P)BRANDT Chevrolet20011044Running
142016Christian Eckes #Celsius Chevrolet20000023Running
15191Carson Kvapil # (P)Bass Pro Shops/Clarience Tech Chevrolet20000022Running
16341Sam Mayer (P)Audibel Ford20033037Running
172428Kyle SiegAudio Visions Ford20000020Running
18817Rajah Caruth(i)HendrickCars.com Chevrolet1990000Running
191539Ryan SiegSci Aps Ford19900018Running
201825Harrison Burton (P)AirBox Ford19900017Running
212770Leland HoneymanHardscape Contractors Chevrolet19900016Running
221124Patrick StaropoliSyrovre Toyota19900015Running
232199Matt DiBenedettoCW Law & Order Toronto Chevrolet19900014Running
243691Josh WilliamsStar Tron Chevrolet19900013Running
252242Anthony AlfredoDude Wipes Chevrolet19900012Running
263471Ryan EllisTablo Chevrolet19800011Running
27234Parker RetzlaffOxi Clean Chevrolet19800010Running
282944Brennan PooleMacc Door Systems Chevrolet1980009Running
293132Austin GreenOverplay Chevrolet1980008Running
302627Jeb BurtonBG Products Chevrolet1980007Running
313045Mason MasseyBrunt Chevrolet1970006Running
322551Jeremy ClementsAlliance Driveway Solutions Chevrolet1970005Running
333353Joey GaseNFPA Chevrolet1960004Running
343714Garrett SmithleyThermoTech Chevrolet1950003Running
353276Kole RazCyclum Next Gen Travel Centers Ford1950002Running
362831Blaine Perkinseasycare Chevrolet1950001Running
371619Justin Bonsignore (P)M3 Technology Toyota15401002Accident
38357Nick LeitzMotoplex of Nebraska Chevrolet1400001Running
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM Staff
SM Staff
Jones wins the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway
