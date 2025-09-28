St. Louis Event Recap for the 14th Annual NHRA Midwest Nationals – HAGAN WINS!

Tony Stewart & Matt Hagan

Top Fuel | Funny Car

14th Annual NHRA Midwest Nationals

Sept. 26-28 | St. Louis

Event Recap

Tony Stewart, driver of the American Rebel Beer Dodge//SRT Top Fuel Dragster:

Earned No. 16 provisional qualifying position in Q1 on Friday (10.092 ET at 68.76 mph)

Earned No. 3 provisional qualifying position in Q2 on Friday (3.690 ET at 335.15 mph)

Scored one bonus points for third-quickest run of the session

Maintained No. 3 provisional qualifying position based off of Friday’s Q2 run. In Q3 on Saturday, Stewart ran a 3.797 ET at 331.77 mph.

Secured No. 3 qualifying position based off of Friday’s Q2 run. In Q4 on Saturday, Stewart ran a 9.958 ET at 65.31 mph.

Eliminated following Round 1 on Sunday:

Round 1: 3.927 ET at 298.93 mph, lost to Ida Zetterstrom (3.801 ET at 323.66 mph)

Currently fourth in the Top Fuel championship standings, 153 points behind leader Doug Kalitta

Matt Hagan, driver of the American Rebel Beer Dodge//SRT Hellcat Funny Car:

Earned No. 6 provisional qualifying position in Q1 on Friday (3.951 ET at 327.98 mph)

Earned No. 2 provisional qualifying position in Q2 on Friday (3.868 ET at 329.91 mph)

Scored two bonus points for second-quickest run of the session

Maintained No. 2 provisional qualifying position based off of Friday’s Q2 run. In Q3 on Saturday, Hagan ran a 4.150 ET at 245.36 mph.

Secured No. 2 qualifying position based off of Friday’s Q2 run. In Q4 on Saturday, Hagan ran a 3.958 ET at 329.34 mph.

Advanced to Finals on Sunday:

Round 1: 3.964 ET at 328.54 mph, defeated Alex Laughlin (4.261 ET at 234.90 mph)

Round 2: 3.988 ET at 321.19 mph, defeated Cruz Pedregon (10.770 ET at 83.06 mph)

Semifinals: 3.990 ET at 319.90 mph, defeated Dan Wilkerson (7.256 ET at 106.33 mph)

Finals: 3.979 ET at 329.34 mph, defeated Jack Beckman (4.032 ET at 314.83 mph)

Currently second in the Funny Car championship standings, 20 points behind leader Austin Prock

Notes of Interest

Hagan earned his 54th career win at the NHRA Midwest Nationals and advanced to his 97th career final-round. It marked Hagan’s second win of the season, with his previous victory coming at the NHRA Seattle Nationals. Hagan brought home his third Wally at the NHRA Midwest Nationals (previous wins came in 2021 and 2023).

Hagan has advanced to the finals seven times at St. Louis. In addition to his three wins, Hagan has four runner-up finishes in 2012, 2014, 2015, and 2020.

The 14th Annual NHRA Midwest Nationals had a sold-out crowd on Saturday, which marked the NHRA’s sixth sellout this season. The five previous sell-out crowds were at Phoenix (two), Epping, Sonoma, and Reading.

The NHRA Midwest Nationals marked just the second first-round loss of the 2025 season for Stewart. The previous first-round exit came at the NHRA Sonoma Nationals.

The NHRA is headed to Dallas next, where TSR earned its first and only double-up victory in 2023 with Leah Pruett in Top Fuel and Matt Hagan in Funny Car.

Tony Stewart, Driver of the American Rebel Beer Dodge//SRT Top Fuel Dragster

“Today obviously didn’t go the way we were wanting it to. We needed to capitalize on points with three races remaining after this in the Countdown to the Championship. I’m proud of my .026-second reaction time against Ida (Zetterstrom), but she got lucky on the tree with a triple zero (.000) light. We had a hole out at the start of the run, so we weren’t able to catch her. We’ll look ahead to Dallas in a couple weeks and look to gain more points back there.”

Matt Hagan, Driver of the American Rebel Beer Dodge//SRT Hellcat Funny Car

“I was looking forward to shaving the mustache, but it looks like we have to keep it now. We knew coming into this race that we were all chasing Austin (Prock). He’s won eight races this year, but no one is infallible. We had to be ready for when they messed up and they messed up today. I joked Jack (Beckman) at the top end ‘Wow, the kid is beatable.’ Mike Knudsen (crew chief), Phil Shuler (co-crew chief), Alex Conaway (car chief), and all of my guys worked so hard all day. The right lane was bumpy and they navigated those bumps really well. I felt good about the race car, but my lights weren’t great today. My first light was a .114 (seconds) and I can’t remember the last time I cut a .114 light. What was cool was that I was able to go to my crew chief and say ‘Hey, what help can you give me here?’ to try and cut better lights. My lights came around and that gave me confidence going into the next couple rounds. That’s the stuff that makes you a strong team. It was awesome to have American Rebel Beer here with us. We won our first race for them at St. Louis a couple years ago, then won the championship after that. Andy Ross (American Rebel CEO) is a great sponsor. How great is it that you have a sponsor you get to drink beer with? But, we also have other great sponsors like Dodge and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage. I wake up some days and pinch myself that this is my job. We’re back in this hunt for the championship.”

Next Up

The next event on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series schedule is the Texas NHRA FallNationals Oct. 10-12 at the Texas Motorplex near Dallas. It is the fourth event in the Countdown to the Championship and the third-to-last race of the season.