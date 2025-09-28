HAGAN, KALITTA, ANDERSON & HERRERA ROLL TO WINS AT NAPA AUTO PARTS NHRA MIDWEST NATIONALS

Kalitta extends lead with TF triumph

ST. LOUIS (Sept. 28, 2025) – Four-time Funny Car world champ Matt Hagan defeated Jack Beckman in the final round on Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway, picking up the victory for Tony Stewart Racing and staying alive in the championship mix in front of a huge crowd at the NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals.

Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won the 17th of 20 races during the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season and the third of six races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

In the final round, Hagan went 3.979-seconds at 329.34 mph in his 12,000-horsepower American Rebel Beer Dodge//SRT Hellcat, holding off Beckman’s 4.036 to win for the second time this season and the 54th time in his career. After qualifying second and running well all weekend, Hagan defeated Alex Laughlin, Cruz Pedregon and Daniel Wilkerson to advance to the final round.

He left first with a standout .040 reaction time and pulled away at the finish line, staying second in the points race but pulling to within 20 points of leader and reigning world champion Austin Prock with three races remaining. Hagan also won for the third time in St. Louis, hoping to replicate his 2023 finish that included a St. Louis victory and a world championship.

“I told my guys when we came into this race, you know, we’re all chasing Austin. He won eight races this year, but no one is infallible,” Hagan said. “You just have to be ready when they mess up, and they messed up today. Damn, the kid is beatable. We just have to be able to take advantage of that, and Mike Knudsen, Phil Shuler, Alex Conaway, they really worked hard all day and put a good racecar beneath me.

“To have American Rebel Beer here, that was cool. We won our first race here in St. Louis a couple years ago and won the championship after that, and Andy Ross has been ecstatic ever since.”

Beckman, who was the defending event winner, reached the finals for the fifth time in 2025 and 77th time in his career after knocking off rookie Spencer Hyde, teammate Prock, who qualified No. 1, and Chad Green. He’s third in points, 65 back of Prock.

In Top Fuel, Doug Kalitta rolled forward, capping off a massive weekend in St. Louis with a victory, including a run of 3.796 at 327.98 in his 12,000-horsepower Mac Tools dragster to defeat first-time finalist Ida Zetterström in the final round. Kalitta made the most of every opportunity in St. Louis, qualifying No. 1, defeating championship contender Justin Ashley in the semifinals and watching other championship contenders fall early on Sunday.

That wasn’t the case with Kalitta, who was consistent throughout eliminations, defeating Will Smith, Steve Torrence and then Ashley, going 3.805 at 332.59 in the semifinals to keep him at bay in the title chase. That set up a matchup with Zetterström, and Kalitta quickly tracked her down to pick up his third victory of the season and the 58th of his career.

The 2023 world champion has done well at St. Louis over the years and this season was no different, as Kalitta won for the fifth time at World Wide Technology Raceway. He now leads Ashley by 86 points and Kalitta Motorsports teammate Shawn Langdon by 127 points.

“Each of the rounds today, my car was just on a rail. That’s really what it took,” Kalitta said. “Conditions were pretty slick out there, just going A to B, and and this whole Mac Tools group, I’m just real proud of them. For me, it’s just a huge relief. You’re in the Countdown races trying to do your best and they’re giving you a car that’s going down the track like that, it’s real special for sure.

“It was a big points day for the guys that we were racing. Getting by Justin, that was a huge round. My car went down the track, so that was huge. We’re definitely trying to get as many points as we can to try to stay ahead of these guys and keep doing what we’re doing.”

Zetterström reached the finals for the first time in her NHRA career, knocking off Tony Stewart, Kyle Wurtzel and reigning world champion Antron Brown earlier in the day.

Pro Stock reigning world champion Greg Anderson is alive and thriving again in the championship hunt, picking up a crucial playoff victory on Sunday in St. Louis, driving past Matt Hartford in the finals with a run of 6.531 at 209.33 in his HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro.

Anderson’s KB Titan Racing teammate, Dallas Glenn, won the first two playoff races, extending his points lead, but Anderson answered back on Sunday, knocking off Glenn in the second round en route to his sixth victory this season and the 112th overall for the six-time world champion.

This one was necessary, as Anderson pounced on the opportunity, also defeating Mason McGaha and rookie Matt Latino to reach the final round. Anderson posted a strong .021 reaction time, cruising to the victory and keeping Glenn within striking distance. He now trails Glenn by just 25 points heading into the final stretch run.

“Today was crazy. I’m whipped,” Anderson said. “After yesterday, I probably didn’t come in with the most confidence but what a recovery my guys made with my racecar. It was just not happy in qualifying and that’s not normal for us. They figured it out and I made four very high-quality runs today and got the light I needed to get each time.

“Timing is everything, and it just all comes down to what you do when in drag racing. A lot of big rounds – second round with Dallas Glenn should have never happened, but you have to play the cards you’re dealt. It was either going to be a horrible day for me or a horrible day for Dallas, but still a great day for KB Titan. I’m proud of this race team. It’s an honor to work for them, drive for them, manage this team, and be part of it.”

Hartford reached the championship round for the third time in 2025 and the 20th time in his career after defeating Cristian Cuadra, Erica Enders and Troy Coughlin Jr., moving to third in points.

After a shocking first two races in the Countdown to the Championship, back-to-back Pro Stock Motorcycle world champion Gagie Herrera got back on track in a major way, knocking off teammate Brayden Davis in the final round when Davis went red by just .001. Herrera went 6.791 at 199.61 on his RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Suzuki, picking up his sixth victory this season and the 27th in his career.

Herrera fell in the second round at the playoff opener in Reading and lost in the opening round last weekend in Charlotte, a shocking turn of events for the rider who has dominated the class the past two-plus seasons. But on his birthday, Herrera finished off a standout weekend that saw him qualify No. 1 and then knock off Jianna Evaristo and Angie Smith to reach the final round.

Davis had an unfortunate red light to hand the victory to Herrera, who jumped back to second in points. With three races left, Herrera trails teammate and points leader Richard Gadson by just 29 points, knowing this was a must-win weekend if he wanted to pick up a third straight championship.

“This means a lot. Moving from fourth to second in points, that’s awesome, but I’m still the hunter or a chaser. I have to chase my teammate,” Herrera said. “Brayden did me a little favor there in the semis and then Matt [Smith] did me a big favor. That’s like the best birthday present ever, him going out early. That makes it interesting.

“That’s the best part for me and Richard and everyone in the top half of the points; it just makes it a lot more fun. Getting three (wins) in a row here, it means a lot to me. I wish all the Countdown races were here, honestly. But it was an awesome day, and to get to win on your birthday, there’s just nothing like it.”

Davis reached the final round for the second time in his standout rookie season, defeating Chris Bostick, Chase Van Sant and Gadson along the way.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series returns to action Oct. 8-12 with the 40th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals at the Texas Motorplex in Dallas.

MADISON, Ill. — Final finish order (1-16) at the 14th annual NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway. The race is the 17th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

TOP FUEL:

Doug Kalitta; 2. Ida Zetterstrom; 3. Justin Ashley; 4. Antron Brown; 5. Shawn Langdon; 6. Kyle Wurtzel; 7. Tony Schumacher; 8. Steve Torrence; 9. Shawn Reed; 10. T.J. Zizzo; 11. Josh Hart; 12. Clay Millican; 13. Tony Stewart; 14. Brittany Force; 15. Will Smith; 16. Cameron Ferre.

FUNNY CAR:

Matt Hagan; 2. Jack Beckman; 3. Chad Green; 4. Daniel Wilkerson; 5. Bob Tasca III; 6. Alexis DeJoria; 7. Austin Prock; 8. Cruz Pedregon; 9. Bobby Bode; 10. J.R. Todd; 11. Dave Richards; 12. Alex Laughlin; 13. Paul Lee; 14. Spencer Hyde; 15. Blake Alexander; 16. Ron Capps.

PRO STOCK:

Greg Anderson; 2. Matt Hartford; 3. Matt Latino; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 5. Dallas Glenn; 6.

Erica Enders; 7. Chris Vang; 8. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 9. Eric Latino; 10. Cory Reed; 11. Aaron Stanfield; 12. Jeg Coughlin; 13. Greg Stanfield; 14. Cristian Cuadra; 15. Mason McGaha; 16. Cody Coughlin.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

Gaige Herrera; 2. Brayden Davis; 3. Angie Smith; 4. Richard Gadson; 5. Steve Johnson; 6. Chase Van Sant; 7. Jianna Evaristo; 8. Marc Ingwersen; 9. John Hall; 10. Kelly Clontz; 11. Ryan Oehler; 12. Matt Smith; 13. Lance Bonham; 14. Wesley Wells; 15. Chris Bostick.

MADISON, Ill. — Sunday’s final results from the 14th annual NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway. The race is the 17th of 20 in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series:

Top Fuel — Doug Kalitta, 3.796 seconds, 327.98 mph def. Ida Zetterstrom, 4.036 seconds, 247.79 mph.

Funny Car — Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.979, 329.34 def. Jack Beckman, Chevy Camaro, 4.032, 314.83.

Pro Stock — Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.531, 209.33 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.543, 209.49.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.791, 199.61 def. Brayden Davis, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light.

Competition Eliminator — Matthew Alvey, Chevy Cobalt, 8.614, 155.67 def. Scott Chamness, Dragster, 6.690, 204.01.

Stock Eliminator — Jimmy Hidalgo Jr., Pontiac GTO, 10.901, 119.33 def. Dennis Lund, Chevy Camaro, 8.704, 154.30.

Super Stock — Kevin Helms, Plymouth Barracuda, 9.204, 126.30 def. Brett Speer, Chevy Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

Super Comp — Alison Prose, Dragster, 8.891, 182.97 def. Doug Miller, Dragster, 8.887, 178.21.

Super Gas — Phil Unruh, Chevy Camaro, 9.908, 171.08 def. Nathan Prose, Camaro, 9.891, 164.41.

Top Sportsman — Dan Lafferty, Chevy Camaro, 6.845, 198.88 def. Curt Fredrich, Camaro, 6.638, 211.46.

Pro Modified — Derek Menholt, Chevy Camaro, 6.468, 137.01 def. Mike Castellana, Camaro, 8.650, 103.79.

Factory Stock Showdown — Ricky Hord, Chevy Camaro, 7.767, 178.17 def. Scott Libersher, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

Factory X — Chris Holbrook, Ford Mustang, 6.946, 199.26 def. Jesse Alexandra, Chevy Camaro, 7.199, 167.43.

Mountain Motor Pro Stock — John DeFlorian Jr., Chevy Camaro, 6.342, 221.85 def. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.396, 221.27.

Junior Dragster Shootout — Hailey Antonioni, Halfscale, 7.950, 77.31 def. Sarah Stewart, Dragster, 7.945, 80.23.

MADISON, Ill. — Final round-by-round results from the 14th annual NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway, the 17th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series:

TOP FUEL:

ROUND ONE — Kyle Wurtzel, 3.789, 320.58 def. Josh Hart, 3.809, 330.96; Justin Ashley, 3.753, 331.94 def. Brittany Force, 5.328, 137.90; Antron Brown, 3.752, 333.16 def. Cameron Ferre, 24.267, 52.78; Doug Kalitta, 3.740, 334.82 def. Will Smith, 10.361, 85.16; Ida Zetterstrom, 3.801, 323.66 def. Tony Stewart, 3.927, 298.93; Tony Schumacher, 3.787, 318.47 def. Clay Millican, 3.850, 305.08; Steve Torrence, 4.426, 180.91 def. T.J. Zizzo, Foul – Red Light; Shawn Langdon, 3.772, 336.82 def. Shawn Reed, 3.788, 330.80;

QUARTERFINALS — Zetterstrom, 3.802, 326.87 def. Wurtzel, 3.889, 321.04; Ashley, 3.794, 330.55 def. Langdon, 3.817, 329.42; Brown, 3.807, 331.61 def. Schumacher, 4.852, 151.75; Kalitta, 3.813, 331.94 def. Torrence, 5.703, 119.57;

SEMIFINALS — Zetterstrom, 3.925, 292.08 def. Brown, 5.663, 132.41; Kalitta, 3.805, 332.59 def. Ashley, 3.931, 310.41;

FINAL — Kalitta, 3.796, 327.98 def. Zetterstrom, 4.036, 247.79.

FUNNY CAR:

ROUND ONE — Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.933, 329.67 def. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 10.014, 73.35; Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 11.893, 76.97 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.964, 328.54 def. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.261, 234.90; Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.924, 328.46 def. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 3.940, 323.12; Chad Green, Mustang, 3.954, 326.71 def. Blake Alexander, Charger, 6.798, 87.91; Alexis DeJoria, Charger, 4.281, 219.19 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 4.524, 191.38; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.954, 329.42 def. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.962,

327.59; Jack Beckman, Camaro, 4.350, 206.95 def. Spencer Hyde, Mustang, 5.959, 113.12;

QUARTERFINALS — Green, 4.007, 326.56 def. Tasca III, 3.966, 328.62; Beckman, 4.018, 318.02 def. Prock, 4.352, 273.16; Hagan, 3.988, 321.19 def. Pedregon, 10.770, 83.06; Wilkerson, 3.947, 323.43 def. DeJoria, 3.966, 329.83;

SEMIFINALS — Beckman, 4.014, 322.73 def. Green, 7.063, 96.17; Hagan, 3.990, 319.90 def. Wilkerson, 7.256, 106.33;

FINAL — Hagan, 3.979, 329.34 def. Beckman, 4.032, 314.83.

PRO STOCK:

ROUND ONE — Fernando Cuadra Jr., Chevy Camaro, 6.586, 208.04 def. Cody Coughlin, Camaro, 9.784, 98.06; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.527, 209.10 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 9.770, 96.28; Matt Latino, Camaro, 6.560, 206.95 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.547, 210.08; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.545, 210.05 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.585, 207.21; Chris Vang, Camaro, 6.601, 207.72 def. Cory Reed, Camaro, 6.538, 207.02; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.538, 209.52 def. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.549, 210.37; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.581, 208.88 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.536, 209.59; Erica

Enders, Camaro, 6.545, 210.44 def. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.580, 208.36;

QUARTERFINALS — Coughlin Jr., 6.626, 208.42 def. Cuadra Jr., 6.634, 207.66; M. Latino, 6.569, 207.50 def. Vang, 6.612, 206.70; Hartford, 6.557, 209.43 def. Enders, 6.570, 209.92; Anderson, 6.548, 208.71 def. Glenn, 6.568, 208.42;

SEMIFINALS — Hartford, 6.562, 209.85 def. Coughlin Jr., 14.396, 57.84; Anderson, 6.551, 208.71 def. M. Latino, 6.601, 207.53;

FINAL — Anderson, 6.531, 209.33 def. Hartford, 6.543, 209.49.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

ROUND ONE — Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.848, 198.76 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.864, 198.03; Angie Smith, Buell, 6.822, 198.82 def. Wesley Wells, Suzuki, 7.164, 187.73; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.774, 197.71 def. Ryan Oehler, Foul – Red Light; Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.866, 196.76 def. John Hall, 6.842, 198.93; Marc Ingwersen, 6.910, 194.63 def. Matt Smith, Buell, 6.997, 194.27; Brayden Davis, Suzuki, 6.802, 200.00 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, Broke – No Show; Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.789, 200.05 def. Lance Bonham, Buell, 7.121, 187.96; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.766, 199.58 was unopposed;

QUARTERFINALS — A. Smith, 6.821, 198.35 def. Ingwersen, Broke; Davis, 6.821, 198.76 def. Van Sant, 6.900, 195.65; Gadson, 6.855, 196.99 def. Johnson, 6.853, 195.48; Herrera, 6.782, 199.40 def. Evaristo, 6.923, 196.02;

SEMIFINALS — Davis, 6.809, 199.14 def. Gadson, 6.830, 197.65; Herrera, 6.798, 200.17 def. A. Smith, Foul – Red Light;

FINAL — Herrera, 6.791, 199.61 def. Davis, Foul – Red Light.

MADISON, Ill. — Point standings (top 10) following the 14th annual NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway, the 17th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series –

Top Fuel

Doug Kalitta, 2,409; 2. Justin Ashley, 2,323; 3. Shawn Langdon, 2,282; 4. Tony Stewart, 2,257; 5. Clay Millican, 2,227; 6. Brittany Force, 2,216; 7. Antron Brown, 2,207; 8. Steve Torrence, 2,203; 9. Shawn Reed, 2,194; 10. Josh Hart, 2,117.

Funny Car

Austin Prock, 2,361; 2. Matt Hagan, 2,341; 3. Jack Beckman, 2,296; 4. Ron Capps, 2,236; 5. Daniel Wilkerson, 2,224; 6. Paul Lee, 2,203; 7. Cruz Pedregon, 2,199; 8. Spencer Hyde, 2,165; 9. Alexis DeJoria, 2,161; 10. Chad Green, 2,159.

Pro Stock

Dallas Glenn, 2,426; 2. Greg Anderson, 2,401; 3. Matt Hartford, 2,266; 4. Aaron Stanfield, 2,226; 5. Cory Reed, 2,212; 6. Erica Enders, 2,208; 7. Eric Latino, 2,196; 8. Cody Coughlin, 2,190; 9. Jeg Coughlin, 2,131; 10. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,114.

Pro Stock Motorcycle