Elliott wins the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

Chase Elliott made a final lap pass for the race lead in Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway to capture his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season and the 21st of his career. Elliott won by a margin of .069 of a second over Denny Hamlin and a berth into the Round of 8.

Photo by Simon Scoggins for SpeedwayMedia.com

“Everything worked out perfect for me. Had a great push through (turns) one and two. That kind of all started with the No. 6 (Brad Keselowski). I had a big run off of two. The seas kind of parted, and I just was able to keep my momentum up. That was really it. Obviously, we still had pretty good tires compared to those guys, but what a crazy finish. Hope you all enjoyed that. I certainly did. Really proud of this No. 9 Kelley Blue Book Chevrolet team. Had a really solid weekend, win or no win. Really nice to qualify really well. We’ll certainly enjoy this, man. This is pretty cool. Just never take this stuff for granted because it’s hard to come by. Learned that the hard way. Always enjoy it. Always appreciate it.” Elliott said.

Hamlin led a race-high 159 laps, won the second and third stages, and held on to second place.

“It’s super disappointing. Obviously, I wanted it bad. It would have been 60 (wins) for me. The team just did an amazing job with the car. It was really, really fast. They gave me everything I needed. Got the restart I needed, I just couldn’t finish there on the last corner. I got really, really, tight with the 23 (Bubba Wallace) and let the 9 (Chase Elliott) win.” Hamlin said.

Christopher Bell finished third.

“I honestly don’t know what I could have done. I’m leaving here feeling pretty satisfied. That was a bummer when I lost the lead on the restart when I caught the wrong timing line. Looking back, it was such a 50/50 call on those restarts, whether you wanted to be on the outside or the inside. I don’t know what I would have done differently. I felt like we left it all on the table.” Bell said.

Chase Briscoe finished fourth.

“It was tough. I’ve never really been in a situation like that, where I needed really anybody but Bubba to win in that situation. I wanted to still put it in a position where I could still win the race too. It was just tough with those restarts. They’re so circumstantial. One thing goes your way, and you can end up winning the race. One bad thing goes your way, and you end up running fifth to seventh. Just crazy the runs and how fast they develop. I thought I was going to still have a really good shot to win the race, and when Bell got in the fence off of (turn) four, I had to all but stop, and it just ruined my momentum. Scrappy day for our Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats Toyota. Would have loved to be obviously a little bit better today. Crazy, I think we’re averaging a top-five finish in the playoffs, and we’re only 20 points above. Never feel safe at the Roval, but go there and try to do our job. Our road course stuff is pretty good there. See what we can do.” Briscoe said.

Bubba Wallace finished fifth.

“To say we had a shot at the win with the way we started, you could have fooled me. We were not good. We missed it on the fire-off speed. I just really appreciate the team. Two years ago, I’d probably say something dumb. Or say he’s a dumbass for that move. I don’t care if he’s my boss or not. But we’re going for the win. I hate that we gave it away there. Toyota’s were super-fast, and proud to be driving one. I thought it was meant to be, and then it wasn’t. All in all, the positives were we are minus 26 coming in — or minus 27 coming in. We’re minus 26 leaving. We gained a point.” Wallace said.

Kyle Larson finished sixth, Tyler Reddick seventh, Brad Keselowski eighth, William Byron ninth, and Shane Van Gisbergen rounded out the top 10 finishers in the Hollywood Casino 400.

Photo by Simon Scoggins for SpeedwayMedia.com

“It didn’t affect my ride, I don’t think. I actually felt pretty good after it. My No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet was good all race long. I just couldn’t go for 15 laps like the Toyota’s could, but I felt like after that, we were really good. We could kind of move around and get some lines going. It’s just really difficult to pass. But overall, our team brought a really fast Chevy. I just need to study the restarts and those first handful of laps on each restart to see what I could do better with the balance that I had. But overall, it was a great day. We’re 54 points above the cutline, happy about that heading into the Charlotte ROVAL.” Larson said.

“We struggled there at the beginning. We missed something, but we made a bunch of changes, and our No. 24 Cincinnati Chevrolet came to life there in the final stage. I’m not sure… it was really confusing, honestly. I couldn’t carry any speed, and then the changes we made seemed to fix it, and I could carry speed there at the end. Even on two tires, I was competitive on the restarts. It’s just a bummer that it was the way it was early, but the bright side is that we finished well and we found something there at the end.”

The Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway race featured nine caution flags for 48 laps, 20 lead changes among 11 drivers, and 24 of the 37 drivers finished on the lead lap.

After the Hollywood Casino 400, Kyle Larson leads the NASCAR Cup Series standings over Denny Hamlin by six points, Christopher Bell by 10 points, William Byron by 14 points, Chase Elliott by 20 points, Ryan Blaney by 25 points, Chase Briscoe by 33 points, and Joey Logano by 41 points. Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Cindric are below the cutline heading into Charlotte.

Standings after the Hollywood Casino 400

Pos Driver No Points Behind Next Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Points 1 Kyle Larson (P) 5 3124 0 0 3 9 32 2 Denny Hamlin (P) 11 3118 -6 6 5 6 36 3 Christopher Bell (P) 20 3114 -10 4 4 2 28 4 William Byron (P) 24 3110 -14 4 2 7 32 5 Chase Elliott (P) 9 3104 -20 6 2 1 18 6 Ryan Blaney (P) 12 3099 -25 5 3 8 33 7 Chase Briscoe (P) 19 3091 -33 8 2 5 18 8 Joey Logano (P) 22 3083 -41 8 1 3 8 9 Ross Chastain (P) 1 3070 -54 13 1 2 7 10 Bubba Wallace (P) 23 3057 -67 13 1 4 9 11 Tyler Reddick (P) 45 3054 -70 3 0 2 6 12 Austin Cindric (P) 2 3035 -89 19 1 3 8

Up Next:

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 on Sunday, October 5th at 3:00 pm ET on the USA Network.

Race Results

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 31

Race Results for the Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET – Sunday, September 28, 2025

Kansas Speedway – Kansas City, KS – 1.5 – Mile Paved