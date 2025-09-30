ARCA Menards Series at Toledo Speedway: Owens Corning 200 Pre-race Notes, Stats Update, and Entry List

THE RACE: Owens Corning 200 Presented by CGS Imaging

THE PLACE: Toledo Speedway, Toledo, Ohio

THE DATE: Saturday, October 4, 2025

THE TIME: 4 pm ET

TV: FS2, Live

Twenty-five drivers and teams are entered for the ARCA Menards Series Owens Corning 200 Presented by CGS Imaging, the 2025 season finale at Toledo Speedway; it’s the largest entry list for an ARCA Menards Series race at Toledo Speedway since 27 were entered in 2017.

When he takes to the track for practice, Brenden Queen (No. 28 BestRepair.net Chevrolet) will earn the final 50-point bonus of the season, this one given to each driver that participates in the last of the four five-race segments of the season. Once he and second-place Lavar Scott (No. 6 Max Siegel Inc. Chevrolet) receive those bonus points, he will lock up the 2025 ARCA Menards Series championship with an insurmountable lead. He leads by 85 points following the Reese’s 150 at Kansas Speedway, with a maximum 99 points available including the five-race segment bonus points.

Pinnacle Racing Group team owner Mark Webb will lock up the 2025 ARCA Menards Series Owners Championship if Queen finishes 16th or better, regardless of what the Joe Gibbs Racing team No. 18 team does. JGR has a chance to steal the title in the final race, but will need to finish among the top five and have the No. 28 team finish outside the top 20.

When she takes the green flag, Isabella Robusto (No. 55 Mobil 1 Toyota) will lock up the Bounty Rookie Challenge rookie of the year award. Robusto will follow Hailie Deegan to become the series’ second female rookie of the year; Deegan won top rookie honors in 2020. Robusto has set the single-season record for most top-five finishes by a female driver with 10; she trails only Erin Crocker Evernham, who has 12, for career top-five finishes.

Robusto trails Jason Kitzmiller (No. 97 A.L.L. Construction / Carter CAT Chevrolet) by 13 points in the battle for third in the final ARCA Menards Series point standings. Both have a best finish of third in 2025, Kitzmiller at Daytona International Speedway and Robusto at Talladega Superspeedway, both have eight top-five finishes, and both have 13 top-ten finishes.

Fifteen-year-old Tristan McKee (No. 82 Gainbridge / Chevrolet Performance Chevrolet) will make his fourth start of the season. McKee became the second-youngest winner in ARCA Menards Series history at 15 years, 6 days of age when he won in his series debut at Watkins Glen International in September.

Max Reaves (No. 18 Cook Out Toyota) will make his second appearance at Toledo Speedway in a month’s time in the Owens Corning 200 Presented by CGS Imaging. Reaves, who won the ARCA Menards Series East race at Toledo Speedway’s sister track Flat Rock Speedway in May, finished third in the ASA STARS National Tour Super Late Model Glass City 200 on September 13.

Jackson McLerran (No. 95 JSJ Construction / ARYLCO LLC Toyota) will make his third start of the season and his first ever at Toledo Speedway. He will have 2013 Glass City 200 winner Dennis Strickland, who started his racing career at Toledo Speedway in the mid-1980s, as his spotter.

The Owens Corning 200 Presented by CGS Imaging will be the 85th ARCA Menards Series race at Toledo Speedway since 1963. Only Salem Speedway, with 111, has hosted more ARCA Menards Series races.

Mason Mitchell holds the ARCA Menards Series track qualifying record at Toledo Speedway, set in 2014, at 15.682 seconds / 114.781 miles per hour.

Ten-time Toledo Speedway winner Frank Kimmel holds the ARCA Menards Series race record, set in 1998, at 86.400 miles per hour in a 150-lap feature event.

The record for most cautions in an ARCA Menards Series race at Toledo Speedway is 18 for a record 114 laps, set in 2008 in a race won by Matt Carter.

The record for the fewest cautions in an ARCA Menards Series race at Toledo Speedway is two, set in 1985 in a race won by Ed Hage and matched in 1998 in a race won by Frank Kimmel. The fewest laps run under caution is 13 in 2021 in a race won by Ty Gibbs.

The Owens Corning 200 Presented by CGS Imaging will be televised live on FS2 starting at 4 PM ET on Saturday, October 4. Live timing & scoring data will be available on ARCARacing.com; for up-to-the-minute updates please follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly known as Twitter).

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!



Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture. Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries. And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more.

Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.