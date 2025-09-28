ARCA Menards Series West at Madera Speedway: Madera 150 Post-race Notes & Unofficial Results

ARCA Menards Series West at Madera Speedway:

Madera 150 Presented by The West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame and Madera Ford Post-race Notes

Trevor Huddleston (No. 50 High Point Racing / Racecar Factory Ford) scored his third ARCA Menards Series West win of the season and his second consecutive victory at Madera Speedway in Saturday’s Madera 150 Presented by The West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame and Madera Ford. Huddleston took the lead from General Tire Pole Award winner Jaron Giannini (No. 23 Versatile & Stone / Third Gen Racecars Toyota) on the start and led every lap.

Kyle Keller (No. 71 Jan’s Towing / Jan’s Racing Ford) started eighth in a backup car after issues slowed his primary car in a pre-race practice at the track on Friday. After working on converting the backup car throughout the night, Keller qualified eighth and methodically worked his way through the field to close within a couple of car lengths with 10 laps to go. Keller closed to Huddleston’s back bumped and nudged the leader repeatedly throughout the final five laps but couldn’t make the pass stick. He finished second for the fourth time this season, three of which were to Huddleston.

Eric Johnson, Jr. (No. 5 Sherwin-Williams Toyota) finished third by inches over the series’ most recent winner, fourth-place finisher Robbie Kennealy (No. 1 Jan’s Towing / Jan’s Racing Ford). Johnson finished second in another photo finish at Tucson Speedway in April. Johnson’s advantage over Kennealy was measured at 0.016 seconds.

Joey Iest (No. 88 Shockwave Marine Suspension Seating Systems Ford) finished fifth, his second consecutive top-five finish in two 2025 starts. He finished fourth two weeks ago at All American Speedway.

Giannini finished sixth after he and Eric Nascimento, Jr. (No. 4 Impact Transportation / RJ’s Paintshop / Phillips Bros. Chevrolet) made contact on a restart just past the halfway point. Giannini earned his second career General Tire Pole Award in qualifying; his first pole award came at Madera Speedway in 2024.

Andrew Chapman (No. 55 High Point Racing / Racecar Factory Ford) finished seventh, Tanner Reif (No. 13 Central Coast Cabinets Toyota) was eighth, Blake Lothian (No. 51 Texas Lawbook Chevrolet) was ninth, and Nascimento was tenth.

Jake Bollman (No. 19 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet) finished last in the 16-car field after it erupted in smoke on lap two. His car was pushed to the pit area outside the race track and after evaluation by the team, Bollman’s night ended after completing just one lap.

Huddleston unofficially leads Keller by 18 points heading into the next ARCA Menards Series West race, the Star Nursery 150 at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Huddleston’s margin of victory was 0.265 seconds, about one car length. His winning average speed was 56.523 miles per hour. The race was slowed five times by cautions; there were two red flags for fluid on the racing surface.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series West is the Star Nursery 150 at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, October 10; the race will be streamed live on FloRacing starting at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on Friday, October 10. Live timing & scoring data and live race audio will be available at ARCARacing.com.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization to sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit , or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!



Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture. Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries. And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more.

Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.