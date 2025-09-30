Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup Series
The Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Outlook

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 this weekend. The road course has hosted a NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race since 2018.

Shane van Gisbergen captured the pole last season with a lap of 99.246 MPH (82.704 secs.) and Kyle Larson started sixth, led a race-high 62 of the 109 laps, and cruised to a dominant victory in the seventh annual running of the Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on Sunday, October 13, 2024.

NASCAR Cup Series Standings

PosDriverNoPointsRace WinsStage WinsPlayoff Pts+/- Cutoff
1Chase Elliott (P)93,1042118In On Wins
2Ryan Blaney (P)123,0993833In On Wins
3Kyle Larson (P)53,124393254
4Denny Hamlin (P)113,118563648
5Christopher Bell (P)203,114422844
6William Byron (P)243,110273240
7Chase Briscoe (P)193,091251821
8Joey Logano (P)223,08313813
9Ross Chastain (P)13,070127-13
10Bubba Wallace (P)233,057149-26
11Tyler Reddick (P)453,054026-29
12Austin Cindric (P)23,035138-48

Track & Race Information for the Bank of America ROVAL 400

Playoff Race #: 6 of 10
Purse: $9,797,935
Track Size/Type: 2.28 Mile Asphalt Road Course
Number of Turns: 17
Elevation Change: 35 degrees
Race Length: 109 laps / 248.52 miles

Time

Sunday, October 5th, at 3 p.m. ET on USA, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Stages

Stage 1 and 2 Length: 25 laps (each)
Final Stage Length: 59 laps

The previous Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course playoff race winners:

Elliott and Larson lead the NCS in wins at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course with two wins each.

DateRace WinnerOrganizationStarting Position
Sunday, September 30, 2018Ryan BlaneyTeam Penske9
Sunday, September 29, 2019Chase ElliottHendrick Motorsports19
Sunday, October 11, 2020Chase ElliottHendrick Motorsports2
Sunday, October 10, 2021Kyle LarsonHendrick Motorsports10
Sunday, October 9, 2022Christopher BellJoe Gibbs Racing8
Sunday, October 8, 2023AJ AllmendingerKaulig Racing6
Sunday, October 13, 2024Kyle LarsonHendrick Motorsports6

Who and what should you look out for at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course?

  • Tyler Reddick (No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota) has one pole, one top five, three top 10s, and an average finish of 7.800.
  • Chase Elliott (No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet) has two wins, three top fives, five top 10s, and an average finish of 7.714. Elliott went on to win his first NASCAR Cup Series title in 2020 after winning the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course that season. In 2020, Elliott won the third playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. Elliott ranks third on the all-time NCS road course wins list with seven victories, the most among active drivers.
  • Joey Logano (No. 22 Team Penske Ford) has one pole, two top fives, six top 10s, and an average finish of 8.571. Logano also leads the NCS in average starting position with a 6.167 in six starts.
  • Kyle Larson (No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet) has two wins, two top fives, two top 10s, and an average finish of 14.667. Larson went on to win his first NASCAR Cup Series title in 2021 after winning the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course that season. In 2024, Kyle Larson won the seventh playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.
  • Christopher Bell (No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota) has one win, two top fives, three top 10s, and an average finish of 10.000. In 2022, Christopher Bell won the fifth playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.
  • Ryan Blaney (No. 12 Team Penske Ford) has one win, two top fives, five top 10s, and an average finish of 10.143. The NCS made its track debut at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course in 2018, and Blaney won the event.
  • Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota) has one top five, one top 10, and an average finish of 16.429.
