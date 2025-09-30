The Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Outlook

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 this weekend. The road course has hosted a NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race since 2018.

Shane van Gisbergen captured the pole last season with a lap of 99.246 MPH (82.704 secs.) and Kyle Larson started sixth, led a race-high 62 of the 109 laps, and cruised to a dominant victory in the seventh annual running of the Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on Sunday, October 13, 2024.

NASCAR Cup Series Standings

Pos Driver No Points Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Pts +/- Cutoff 1 Chase Elliott (P) 9 3,104 2 1 18 In On Wins 2 Ryan Blaney (P) 12 3,099 3 8 33 In On Wins 3 Kyle Larson (P) 5 3,124 3 9 32 54 4 Denny Hamlin (P) 11 3,118 5 6 36 48 5 Christopher Bell (P) 20 3,114 4 2 28 44 6 William Byron (P) 24 3,110 2 7 32 40 7 Chase Briscoe (P) 19 3,091 2 5 18 21 8 Joey Logano (P) 22 3,083 1 3 8 13 9 Ross Chastain (P) 1 3,070 1 2 7 -13 10 Bubba Wallace (P) 23 3,057 1 4 9 -26 11 Tyler Reddick (P) 45 3,054 0 2 6 -29 12 Austin Cindric (P) 2 3,035 1 3 8 -48

Track & Race Information for the Bank of America ROVAL 400

Playoff Race #: 6 of 10

Purse: $9,797,935

Track Size/Type: 2.28 Mile Asphalt Road Course

Number of Turns: 17

Elevation Change: 35 degrees

Race Length: 109 laps / 248.52 miles

Time

Sunday, October 5th, at 3 p.m. ET on USA, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Stages

Stage 1 and 2 Length: 25 laps (each)

Final Stage Length: 59 laps

The previous Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course playoff race winners:

Elliott and Larson lead the NCS in wins at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course with two wins each.

Date Race Winner Organization Starting Position Sunday, September 30, 2018 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 9 Sunday, September 29, 2019 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 19 Sunday, October 11, 2020 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 2 Sunday, October 10, 2021 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports 10 Sunday, October 9, 2022 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 8 Sunday, October 8, 2023 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 6 Sunday, October 13, 2024 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports 6

Who and what should you look out for at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course?