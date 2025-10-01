Chevrolet Becomes Presenting Sponsor of IROC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (October 1, 2025) – IROC Holdings LLC and General Motors announced today that Chevrolet is now the presenting sponsor of IROC. This renewed relationship builds on a storied history between the two brands that has seen Chevrolet front and center for countless moments in IROC’s history.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chevrolet as our presenting sponsor for IROC,” said Ray Evernham, Co-Principal of IROC Holdings. “Chevrolet has not only played a key role in my own personal career, but they’ve been a vital part of IROC’s history, too. Rob [Kauffman, co-principal] and I have had a lot of fun bringing the IROC brand back to life, and to now have our friends at Chevrolet and General Motors involved makes it even more exciting.”

“Chevrolet is proud of our long and rich history with IROC, which dates back more than half a century, and honored to be the presenting sponsor,” said Todd Christensen, Director of Chevrolet Motorsports Marketing. “We look forward to seeing the stars and cars back on track in a revitalized IROC.”

The partnership debuted at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, August 13-16, where IROC Presented by Chevrolet was a featured run group at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. An impressive 27 authentic IROC race cars participated in the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion’s IROC Unser Family Cup class, with many being original Chevrolet Camaros that were campaigned in IROC competition between 1974-1989. An equally impressive lineup of drivers—including names like Mark Martin, Jeff Gordon, Kurt Busch, Bobby Labonte, Scott Pruett, Danny Sullivan and Ken Schrader—reunited with the original machines they raced during IROC’s prime making the IROC Unser Family Cup one of the most-anticipated classes of the weekend.

The history between General Motors and IROC dates back to 1974 when 12 identically-prepared Chevrolet Camaros took to the track with motorsports legends like Richard Petty, A.J. Foyt, Emerson Fittipaldi and Graham Hill behind the wheel. While Chevrolet’s Camaro was the designated car for the IROC Series from 1974 until 1989, General Motors returned to IROC once again in 1996 with the Pontiac Firebird, which would be utilized through the final year of series competition in 2006.

“The excitement from fans and drivers around the revival of the IROC brand has been incredible, and Chevrolet’s commitment only reinforces that we’re building something truly special,” said Evernham.

About IROC Presented by Chevrolet: IROC (International Race of Champions) is a series that held races from 1973 to 2006, which brought together the greatest drivers from all forms of motorsport to race identical cars on historic tracks for an all-star extravaganza. In early 2024, NASCAR Hall of Fame member Ray Evernham and former NASCAR Cup Series team owner and venture capitalist Rob Kauffman founded IROC Holdings LLC and announced they had acquired the rights to the IROC brand. IROC returned for their first reunion in nearly 20 years in July 2024 at Lime Rock Park, and hosted their first on-track competition at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion in August 2025 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Official IROC-branded merchandise is available at shop.iroc-racing.com.