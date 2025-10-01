Front Row Motorsports: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval NCTS Race Advance- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

Charlotte ROVAL

Date: Friday, October 3rd, 2025

Event: Race 22 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL (2.28-mile)

#of Laps: 67

Time/TV/Radio: 3:30 PM ET on FS1/SiriusXM channel 90

Layne Riggs Notes

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will start the Round of 8 for the series’ playoffs this Friday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Not only will this be the first time the Truck Series has visited the 2.28-mile road course, but Layne Riggs will also make his debut at the track. Riggs has three previous road course starts—COTA in 2024, along with Lime Rock and Watkins Glen earlier this season.

CLEW Nicotine Pouches will return to Riggs’ No. 34 Ford F-150 for the 67-lap event. Crafted by Nevcore Innovations, CLEW delivers lasting satisfaction with an ultra-smooth mouthfeel that sets a new standard in the industry. Each can contains 20 pouches, offering a convenient and discreet way to enjoy your nicotine wherever, whenever. Learn more about CLEW at www.clewpouches.com.

“The Round of 8 is going to be a challenge, but the team and I are ready for it,” said Riggs. “My approach hasn’t changed—I take it race by race and focus on maximizing our performance at every track. The Roval and Talladega are going to be critical, and our goal is to leave those races with a strong enough points buffer to carry us into Phoenix. Martinsville has always been a good track for me—I’ve run in the top-five there—but the key across all three races is being consistent and putting together solid days. Hopefully, we can build a big enough points buffer or even grab a win to carry us into Phoenix.”

Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Truck Chief: Alex Lacognata

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Mechanic: Brandon Selph

Tire / Interior Specialist: Robert Benzenhafer

Spotter: Josh Williams

Transporter Driver: Joe Haresky

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Rear Tire Changer: Steven Chereek

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Fueler: Patrick Gaddy

Chandler Smith Notes

While this will be the Truck Series’ debut at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, it won’t be Chandler Smith’s first time at the track. In two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, Smith has a 12th place finish from the 2023 event and a fifth place finish in 2024.

The No. 38 team will sport a returning brand on their Ford F-150 as the Pete Store joins Smith at the Roval. A three-time Peterbilt North American Dealer of the Year (2004, 2016, and 2018), The Pete Store is a respected dealer in the transportation industry with locations spanning the eastern United States. The Pete Store offers sales, services, leasing, parts, and financing of Peterbilt trucks. Fans can learn more at www.ThePeteStore.com.

“We’re out of the Playoffs, but there is still a lot left on the table to race for,” said Smith. “There are four races left in the season, and I want to win all four. I consider myself a pretty good road course racer, but this is a new track for the Truck Series so it will be interesting to see how everyone stacks up. We’ve got The Pete Store on the truck this weekend, and their paint scheme is one of my favorites. We ran it at Richmond and brought home a top-10, so hopefully we can do it again and finish even stronger with them on board.”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Engineer: Caleb Williams

Mechanic: Levy Bixler

Tire / Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Kevin Teaf

Rear Tire Changer: Cory Baldwin

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Fueler: Chris Webb

ABOUT CLEW NICOTINE POUCHES

CLEW Nicotine Pouches are made in cGMP and HACCP-certified facilities, ensuring high safety and quality standards. They offer satisfying, sustained nicotine delivery with long-lasting flavor and a smooth mouthfeel. Adult users can enjoy CLEW pouches anytime, anywhere.

Available in various flavors, including refreshing mint and blueberry, they offer multiple nicotine strength options ranging from 3mg to 12mg to cater for all tastes.

In 2024, the FDA accepted CLEW’s Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA), a milestone highlighting CLEW’s commitment to providing adult nicotine consumers with discreet, smoke-free options.

ABOUT NEVCORE INNOVATIONS INC.

A global leader in next-generation premium products, specializing in smoke-free modern oral nicotine pouches, disposable vaping products, and energy pouches. Dedicated to advancing nicotine harm reduction, Nevcore is laying the foundation for a smoke-free future where enjoyment and responsibility coexist. For more information, visit www.clewpouches.com.

ABOUT THE PETE STORE

A three-time Peterbilt North American Dealer of the Year (2004, 2016, and 2018), The Pete Store is a respected dealer in the transportation industry with locations spanning the eastern United States. The Pete Store offers sales, services, leasing, parts, and financing of Peterbilt trucks. Learn more at www.ThePeteStore.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.