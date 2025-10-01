Young’s Motorsports Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™ October Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™ | EcoSave 250

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Ben Maier

Primary Partner(s): TOP LINER

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Jason Miller

2025 Driver Points Position: 55th

2025 Owner Points Position: 30th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

﻿Notes of Interest:

● Welcome Back: The 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season stretch driver continues this weekend, with Young’s Motorsports proud to welcome back rookie Ben Maier to the team’s lineup to steer the team’s flagship No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Friday afternoon’s EcoSave 250 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™.

The Truck Series returns from its penultimate off-weekend, which coincided with the Kansas Speedway fall event weekend, ready to fire up the stretch run of the season.

Friday’s race at the ROVAL™ kicks off the first of four events in the next five weeks, a sprint that will carry the 25-race tour to its season finale and Championship 4 event at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on October 31, 2025.

● About Ben: Maier, a rising star in the Motorsports world, has spent years honing his skills in various racing series like Stadium Super Trucks with Robby Gordon, Trans Am, Cars Tour and Travis Pastrana’s NitroCross and now, with the support of Young’s Motorsports, he is ready to take on the competition in the highly competitive Truck Series for the second time in his young career.

His youthful enthusiasm and passion for racing have already garnered attention and fans can expect an exhilarating performance as he takes to the track.

● All Board: For the 22nd of 25 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, TOP LINER will serve as the primary marketing partner for Friday afternoon’s 67-lap showdown.

TOP LINER is a premier provider of spray-on truck bed liners based in Adairsville, Georgia.

With over 25 years in the industry and extensive research and development with a range of spray-on bedliners,

TOP LINER is the leading manufacturer of high-performance and durable urethane linings and bed liners.

TOP LINER is confident in product quality and offers a lifetime warranty.

As a key partner active in the Trans Am Series and now the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, TOP LINER continues to drive excellence on and off the track.

● Ben Maier Truck Series Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™ Stats: Friday afternoon’s EcoSave 250 will mark Ben Maier’s inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series track start at the iconic 2.28-mile ROVAL™.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series shifts from the flat, tricky corners of New Hampshire Motor Speedway to uncharted territory this weekend, as the series makes its highly anticipated debut at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™.

Friday afternoon’s event marks the inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on the 2.28-mile, 17-turn layout that combines the high banks of Charlotte’s oval with its demanding infield road course.

Precision and adaptability will be the name of the game.

﻿Unlike New Hampshire’s rhythm of braking and throttle control on a flat oval, the ROVAL™ requires technical road-course craft, patience through tight sections and the ability to capitalize on restarts.

Teams that manage track position and strategy — including pit calls and potential fuel mileage gambles — are expected to have the upper hand.

Saturday’s showdown opens the Round of 8 in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series Playoffs, raising the stakes with just three races left to determine the Championship 4.

Every stage point will matter as contenders look to build momentum and secure a ticket to Phoenix, while non-Playoff entries such as Young’s Motorsports aim to play spoiler and steal the spotlight just outside the Queen City.

It’s also a triple-header weekend of NASCAR action at Charlotte.

Following Friday afternoon’s Truck Series debut, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will take center stage with the Blue Cross NC 250 — an elimination race in its own Playoff battle on Saturday, October 4.

The weekend culminates on Sunday with the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 for the NASCAR Cup Series, serving as the Round of 12 cutoff race.

A victory at the ROVAL™ would be historic, etching the winner’s name as the first Truck Series driver and team to conquer the hybrid road course.

With 67 laps on tap, strategy and survival will collide in a high-pressure setting that promises drama at every corner.

● Ben Maier Truck Series Career Stats: Entering the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™, Maier is set to make just the second NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start of his career.

Earlier this season, the Connecticut native debuted at Lime Rock Park, where he turned heads with a 20th-place qualifying effort and showed consistent pace throughout the 100-lap event.

Maier ultimately delivered a respectable 18th-place finish in his inaugural outing, building confidence and experience that he now carries into his first appearance at the ROVAL™.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Maier as crew chief of the No. 02 TOP LINER Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran Jason Miller.

On Friday afternoon, Miller will make his 155th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start atop the pit box. In his previous 154 races, he has collected one win, eight top-five finishes and 28 top-10 efforts.

This weekend’s 22nd race of the season will mark Miller’s first Truck Series appearance as a crew chief at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™. It also represents his 12th start in that leadership role this year.

While new to the ROVAL in the Truck Series, Miller does bring valuable road course experience from the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

He has called six races as crew chief at Charlotte’s ROVAL™, highlighted by an eighth-place finish during the 2020 rain-soaked Drive for the Cure 250 with road course specialist Jade Buford.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™ Stats: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ first and second NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series track starts at the Concord, N.C.-based track.

While the team has not yet competed at the ROVAL™ in the Truck Series, the team did participate in last year’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race, delivering a 28th-place finish after starting 33rd with rookie driver Leland Honeyman Jr in the Drive for the Cure 250 Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 535 starts from 75 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 23.4 and an average finishing position of 22.3.

For more information on Ben Maier, please like him on Facebook and follow him on Instagram.

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Ben Maier Pre-Race Quotes:

On the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™: “I’m really looking forward to making my debut at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™ on Friday afternoon. It’s a unique track that mixes the oval and road course, and there’s a lot for me to learn, but I’m excited to take on the challenge.

“We had a solid run at Lime Rock earlier this year that gave me confidence, and now I want to build on that with Young’s Motorsports. This team works so hard to bring competitive trucks to the track, and my goal is to represent them well and keep us in the mix all day.”

On Making Second Truck Series Start of 2025: “Having a solid debut at Lime Rock was huge for me. It gave me confidence that I could qualify well, stay competitive, and bring the truck home in one piece.

“That experience is something I can lean on heading into the ROVAL™, because even though it’s a completely different track, it’s still about adapting quickly and running a smart race.

“My focus is to take what I learned at Lime Rock, keep building on it, and give Young’s Motorsports another performance they can be proud of.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Will Rodgers

Primary Partner(s): Lanita Specialized | Will Rodgers Liver Health Foundation

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2025 Driver Points Position: N/A

2025 Owner Points Position: 34th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

● Welcome Back!: For the first time since 2023, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Will Rodgers to its NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series lineup. Rodgers will pilot the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST in Friday afternoon’s EcoSave 250 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™.

● About Will: A native of Maui, Hawaii, Rodgers began go-kart racing at the age of nine before moving into motorcross at the age of 13.

After a successful stint including a regional championship on two wheels, Rodgers broadened his racing resume by competing in off-road events before evolving into Sports Car Racing in 2015.

By 2016, his Sports Car credentials landed him in NASCAR’s development series, the ARCA Menards Series, where he competed in several races on the series’ platform, winning four times at iconic road courses like New Jersey Motorsports Park and Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway and Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

While sponsorship has kept him on the sidelines from competing full-time, the likable and popular driver has managed 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts since 2019, as well as five previous Truck Series races, leading into the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

Rodgers is also a graduate of the NASCAR Next initiative, having been a member of the program during the 2018 and 2019 race seasons, respectively.

● All-Aboard!: For the 22nd of 25 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, Lanita Specialized returns as the primary partner on the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 67-lap race on Friday afternoon.

Founded in 1997, Lanita Specialized provides truckload and LTL transportation. We service the needs of our customers with professional and qualified drivers.

We take pride in our equipment and handle your freight with the same amount of care and in a timely manner.

Our transportation services are designed to meet your needs and expectations at affordable prices.

Based on the principles of integrity, respect, quality, and family, Lanita Specialized serves the lower 48 states for your transportation needs. We are equipped with multiple bays for tractor and trailer maintenance or repairs.

● Spreading the Word!: Will Rodgers Liver Health Foundation will also join the organization to serve as a major secondary marketing partner on the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the final Truck Series road course race of the season.

The Will Rodgers Liver Health Foundation was formed from the inspiration of Will Rodgers’ personal struggle, fight, and endurance with Liver Disease.

We were formed to help fill the gaps for those affected with liver health issues by providing education, testing resources and a link to care.

The Will Rodgers Liver Health Foundation’s vision is to build awareness and provide education of liver disease, remove any barriers for treatment of liver diseases for targeted demographics, provide a link-to-care and eliminate negative stigma surrounding liver disease.

Triple Duty: Will Rodgers has a busy weekend at the ROVAL™. In addition to his driving duties with Young’s Motorsports on Friday, he will serve as the primary spotter in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Family Cope Racing and fellow TransAm competitor Thomas Annunziata for the 67-lap Blue Cross NC 250.

For the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 on Sunday, Rodgers will continue his full season spotting duties of guiding Byron, Michigan native Erik Jones around the track aboard his No. 43 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Toyota Camry.

● Will Rodgers Truck Series Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™ Stats: Friday afternoon’s EcoSave 250 will mark Will Rodgers’ inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start at the iconic 2.28-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™.

While the event will be his first Truck Series appearance on the challenging road course layout, Rodgers is no stranger to the ROVAL™.

The Mooresville, N.C. resident has made two prior NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track, highlighted by a 28th-place finish after qualifying 10th in the 2019 Drive for the Cure 250 with Brandonbilt Motorsports.

● Will Rodgers Truck Series Career Stats: Entering Charlotte, Rodgers has five career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races to his credit. He has earned a career-best 21st-place finish in the 2022 edition of the Xpel 225 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) for Reaume Brothers Racing.

Since 2021, he has carried an average finish of 28.4.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Rodgers as crew chief of the No. 20 Lanita Specialized | Will Rodgers Liver Health Foundation Chevrolet Silverado RST is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Friday afternoon, he will be crew chief in his 131st NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race. In his previous 130 races, he has one pole, two top-five and eight top-10 finishes.

This weekend’s 22nd race of the season will mark Abbott’s first Truck Series appearance as a crew chief at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™. It also represents his first start in that leadership role this year.

While new to the ROVAL in the Truck Series, Abbott does bring valuable road course experience from the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In five previous Xfinity Series races, he led Jeremy Clements to a track-best 11th-place finish after starting eighth in 2019.

The longtime industry veteran will also pull double duty as crew chief this weekend. In addition to calling the shots for Rodgers, he will continue in his primary role on Saturday as Xfinity Series crew chief for Young’s Motorsports and their No. 42 program with driver Anthony Alfredo.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™ Stats: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ first and second NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series track starts at the Concord, N.C.-based track.

While the team has not yet competed at the ROVAL™ in the Truck Series, the team did participate in last year’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race, delivering a 28th-place finish after starting 33rd with rookie driver Leland Honeyman Jr in the Drive for the Cure 250 Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 535 starts from 75 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 23.4 and an average finishing position of 22.3.

Will Rodgers Pre-Race Quotes:

On the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™: “I’m really looking forward to returning to the Charlotte ROVAL with Young’s Motorsports driving the No. 20 Lanita Specialized | Will Rodgers Liver Health Foundation Chevrolet Silverado.

“I’ve run the Xfinity race there a few times and I’ve always had good speed, so I’m anticipating the same this weekend.

“Being that it’s the first time the Truck Series has competed on the ROVAL™ and with my past experience, I hope to have a leg up on some of the competition.”

On Showcasing the Will Rodgers Liver Health Foundation at the ROVAL™: “I’m honored to represent our nonprofit organization this weekend, the Will Rodgers Liver Health Foundation, during liver awareness month.

“As someone who is endured liver disease personally, I know how important it is to be aware of liver conditions and how to live a healthy lifestyle.

“Our organization focuses on community awareness, education, screening and link-to-care for those in need.”

Race Information:

The EcoSave 250 (67 laps | 152.76 miles) serves as the 22nd of 25 races on the 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series schedule. The weekend features a one-day show, beginning with a 50-minute group practice session on Friday, October 3, from 11:05 to 11:55 a.m. ET, followed immediately by qualifying at 12:10 p.m. ET to set the 36-truck starting field. The field will take the green flag later in the day, shortly after 3:30 p.m., with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the NASCAR Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™ | Blue Cross NC 250

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Anthony Alfredo

Primary Partner(s): The Roth ID Tag™

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2025 Driver Points Position: 24th

2025 Owner Points Position: 25th

﻿Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Year Two, Full Throttle: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced that NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran Anthony Alfredo would compete full-time for the team in its second year of Xfinity Series competition.

Alfredo is driving the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race schedule, which continues with this Saturday’s Blue Cross NC 250 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™.

● About Anthony: A popular driver, Alfredo, a native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, joins Young’s Motorsports with an array of Motorsports experience, including starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, respectively.

The 2025 season will mark Alfredo’s fourth full-time Xfinity Series campaign, and he joins the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after spending the 2024 season with Our Motorsports.

The 25-year-old finished 15th in the 2024 Xfinity Series driver standings, highlighted by a Dash 4 Cash victory at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. He added two more top-five finishes and seven top-10s to his career totals, further strengthening his résumé across 146 Xfinity Series starts.

● All-Aboard!: For the 29th of 33 Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back The Roth ID Tag™ as the primary marketing partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 67-lap race this weekend.

The Roth ID Tag™ Identification System is an information tag that can be affixed to any car seat or product used by an infant, young child, or person under the care of a parent or guardian.

The tags can be used by any person, children or adults.

In the event of an emergency, the tag pulls from the car seat and becomes an emergency identification wristband.

The Roth ID Tag™ has identifying information for the child, three emergency contacts, and a line for additional information.

Additional information could include medical information, a child’s first language, or speech limitations.

The Roth ID Tag™ partnered with Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsports team earlier this year at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway in March.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™ Stats: Saturday’s Blue Cross NC 250 will mark Alfredo’s fourth career start at the at the iconic 2.28-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™, nestled just outside the Queen City.

Alfredo earned a track-best of 12th after starting 18th in the 2022 edition of the Drive for the Cure 250 for Our Motorsports.

The Xfinity Series veteran driver will look to improve his overall ROVAL™ average finish of 193.

Additionally, Alfredo has one NASCAR Cup Series start at the ROVAL™ with a best effort of 26th after starting 20th in the 2021 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, driving for Front Row Motorsports.

Twenty-eight races into the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season — and with the regular season now in the rearview mirror, Anthony Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsports No. 42 team still plan to make some noise in the Playoffs.

While they won’t compete for a championship, they still have the chance to contend for victories and shake up the Playoff grid in the final stretch of the year.

This weekend, the series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™ for the Blue Cross NC 250, the 28th race of the season and the third and elimination stop in the opening round of the Xfinity Series Playoffs.

The unique 2.28-mile combined road course and oval layout is notorious for producing unpredictable racing, aggressive strategy calls and dramatic late-race moments that often decide who advances — and who sees their championship hopes end.

For Alfredo and the No. 42 Chevrolet team, the approach remains simple: go all out for a strong performance or perhaps contend for a win.

A breakthrough victory at the ROVAL™ would serve as the ultimate payoff for the resilience they’ve shown all season, while also rewriting the Playoff storyline by denying a postseason contender an all-important win and momentum boost.

Saturday afternoon’s race isn’t just another event — it’s a high-stakes Playoff showdown, where contenders fight to keep their title hopes alive and underdogs like Alfredo and Young’s Motorsports have every opportunity to steal the spotlight.

Then on Sunday, the spotlight shifts to the NASCAR Cup Series with the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, the third and elimination race of the Round of 12.

With just one last chance to secure a ticket to the Round of 8, fans can expect high drama, bold moves, and season-defining moments on Charlotte’s treacherous infield road course and high-speed oval corners.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Charlotte, Alfredo has 146 NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best third-place finish twice, most recently at Talladega Superspeedway after starting 11th in the 2024 edition of the Ag-Pro 300 for Our Motorsports.

Since 2020, he has earned one pole, five top-five, and 23 top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 20.2.

● Kansas Speedway | Kansas Lottery 300 Race Recap: The NASCAR Xfinity Series journeyed to Kansas Speedway for their solo stop in the Midwest, often referred to as “the land of Oz.”

After a respectable outing in the most recent Xfinity Series race in the Food City 300 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, the Mooresville, N.C.-based team carried confidence into the weekend, hoping to deliver its second top-10 finish of the season.

Despite their best efforts, the team faced balance issues with their No. 42 Dude Wipes Chevrolet.

Even though Alfredo qualified a solid 22nd, he worked his way inside the top 20 throughout the race and appeared poised for another strong performance with Young’s Motorsports.

However, the team found itself trapped a lap down when the caution flag waved during a round of green-flag pit stops.

From there, despite their determination, Alfredo and the No. 42 team were unable to recover to the lead lap and ultimately settled for a frustrating 25th-place finish at the checkered flag.

With the arrival of the homestretch, Young’s Motorsports will lean on their experience and never-give-up attitude to propel them forward through the remainder of the season.

This closing stretch features a road course, an intermediate, a superspeedway and two short tracks to close out the year.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Alfredo as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday afternoon, he will be crew chief in his 158th NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 157 races, he has four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 29th race will be his fifth tango at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™ as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

In his track debut, he led Jeremy Clements to an impressive 11th-place finish after starting eighth in 2019.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ second appearance in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Concord, N.C.-based race track.

Last October, rookie driver Leland Honeyman Jr. started in the 33rd position but was collected in a late-race accident that relegated the team to a 28th-place finish, seven laps short of the full distance in the Drive for the Cure 250 Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.

On tracks featuring a road course layout, the family-owned organization has logged nine Xfinity Series starts, with an average result of 24.0.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 61 starts and maintains an average starting position of 25.5 and an average finish of 23.8.

Anthony Alfredo Pre-Race Quotes:

On the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™: “The ROVAL™ is a really fun circuit to race on. It presents quite a few challenges, but I’ve always seemed to be competitive there and look forward to capitalizing on that this weekend.”

On Biggest Challenges at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™: “The ROVAL™ doesn’t have very much runoff and is surrounded by walls and most places, so you have to be very precise and can’t afford to go off track, unlike a lot of other road courses.”

On Comparing the ROVAL™ to a Street Course: “Honestly, the ROVAL is a lot like a street course because of the narrow racing surface and lack of runoff.”

On the Keys to Success at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™: “Qualifying well to get track position early and put ourselves in position for stage points and ultimately the end of the race will be important.”

On Goals for the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™: “My goal is to finish inside the top 10 this weekend. I’ve been close on many road courses before and I feel good about my chances this weekend.”

On Goals for the Remainder of 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season: “We need to continue performing at a high level and finishing well throughout the rest of the season.

“Our team has fought a lot of adversity this year, but we need to remain focused on running our own race each week and controlling what we can control through the end of the season.

“Our main goal for the final few weeks of racing should be to execute at a high level and control what is in our control. That’s really all we can do and hopefully that allows us to finish the year on a high note.

“I have faith we can make the top 20 in points, even though it seems like a far reach.”

On the Most Recent NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Kansas Speedway: “I was pleased with our performance at Kansas Speedway this past weekend, but unfortunately, an untimely caution during the green flag pit cycle ruined what was shaping up to be a great finish.”

Race Information:

The Blue Cross NC 250 (67 laps | 152.76 miles) is the 29th of thirty-three (33) races on the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. Practice is set for Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. ET, with qualifying immediately following at 12:40 p.m. ET. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 5:00 p.m. ET, with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local in the Eastern Time Zone.