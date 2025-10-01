Spire Motorsports Goes Pink in Recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 1, 2025) – Spire Motorsports will officially trade the team’s signature “Ascent Yellow” for “Breast Cancer Pink” beginning today and concluding at the NASCAR season finale at Phoenix Raceway in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, honoring the incredible strength and resilience of those who have been affected by the life-altering disease.

Fans can purchase limited edition “Spire Goes Pink” merchandise online or at the team’s race shop located at 351 Mazeppa Road in Mooresville. All proceeds will be donated to support breast cancer research.

In addition to the financial contribution, Spire Motorsports will recognize the team’s employees, friends and family members who have been impacted by breast cancer.

Their stories will be shared across the organization’s social media channels over the next five weeks.

Beginning with this weekend’s events at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL, Spire Motorsports entries across the NASCAR Cup Series, CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series will carry updated Spire Motorsports branding in the form of pink details integrated within the team’s logos. Specifically, the team’s badge logo and pinnacle on the nose of each race vehicle will be updated to feature pink accents.

This weekend’s racing activities shift into high gear Friday, Oct. 3 with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series EcoSave 250 followed by Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400.

The first of three races in the Round of 8 of the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series playoffs, and 22nd of 25 events on the series’ 2025 calendar, will be televised live on FS1 Friday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) and broadcast live on the NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The Bank of America ROVAL 400 will be televised live on USA Network Sunday, Oct. 5 beginning at 3 p.m. EDT. The 32nd of 36 points-paying events on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series calendar will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team also fields the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and an ARCA Menards Series Chevrolet in select events.