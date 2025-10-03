Ford Racing Notes and Quotes – NCTS Charlotte ROVAL Post-Race Quotes

Ford Racing Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Ecosave 250 — Charlotte Motor Speedway

Friday, October 3, 2025

Ford Finishing Results

8th – Ty Majeski

19th – Chandler Smith

21st – Layne Riggs

23rd – Jake Garcia

24th – Matt Crafton

28th – Mason Maggio

29th – Tyler Tomassi

33rd – Josh Reaume

34th – Carter Fartuch

36th – Ben Rhodes

TY MAJESKI, No. 98 Soda Sense/Curb Records Ford F-150 – “It obviously didn’t go our way. We had that yellow at the end. It was looking like we were gonna have a solid day and it’s just a mess at the end of these road course races. We just fought it all day. I probably need to do a better job, too, so it’s just a combination of not having laps here and just struggling with getting the right balance all day.” YOU GO TO TALLADEGA NEXT. YOUR THOUGHTS ON THAT RACE. “We’ve got to go to Talladega and have a good day and just not take ourselves out of it.”

LAYNE RIGGS, No. 34 Clew Ford F-150 – WHAT’S YOUR TAKE ON THE INITIAL START? “We just got wrecked by the 9. I don’t really understand what his thought process is. People say you’re supposed to take advice from the veterans and learn from them of how to race and they race the worst out of anybody. That’s twice this year we’ve gotten wrecked by the 9 truck – at Watkins Glen and here, both road courses, two separate incidents, two blatantly wrong on his part. We drug a swaybar arm off after that contact and just had a terrible handling truck the rest of the day. At the end, we were just gonna try to salvage something, but something in the rear end housing broke or a clutch started slipping, but I had no power there at the end. The engine was running, but it would not put the power down to the tires. Everybody at Front Row Motorsports, Clew nicotine pouches, Ford Racing, they deserve a lot better day than today. I have a lot of choice words for how the initial start played out. I’m really disappointed in the amount of talent that took.” DID YOU TALK AFTER THE WATKINS GLEN INCIDENT? “He did. He called me and apologized and said he won’t do it again and he’ll make sure from here on out he’ll try to give me a little extra help when I need it. This just blew all of that right out of the water.” WHERE DO YOU THINK YOU COULD HAVE FINISHED WITHOUT THE ISSUE ON THAT LAST RESTART? “I think we could have finished in the top 10. I really wish that last caution didn’t come out. I think we were running ninth or 10th and that would have been a pretty good day for us, but it was just really not our day. I think we salvaged the absolute best we could considering the circumstances, but I hated to see that caution come out.” THE CUT LINE IS PRETTY TIGHT GOING INTO TALLADEGA. HOW DO YOU PREPARE FOR WHAT’S NEXT? “No different than every other weekend. We go out and try to be as fast as we can and execute and win. Today, I feel like we did everything that we were supposed to do and it just got taken from us by a different source. We’ve got to keep it going. I know it was hard on everybody on the team. They did a really good job trying to get me back out there the best they could. We’ve just got to keep our heads high, know that we’re fast. Luckily, we’re gonna have Chandler Smith as a teammate at Talladega, so we’re gonna try to work together the best we can. Obviously, that’s a huge wild card too and Martinsville is also a wild card, so I’m not really understanding this round of the playoffs. I thought today was gonna be the least of the wild card problems and the next thing I know I couldn’t even make a corner. We’re just gonna have to do the best we can. If we get in, we get in. It’s fate and we did everything we could, but, if not, we know that we were fast all year long.”

BEN RHODES, No. 99 TSPORT Trucks Ford F-150 – “It’s tough. We’re gonna have to look at the truck and try to figure something out. I wanted to come over the pace laps and say like I did at Watkins Glen that something wasn’t feeling right, but I don’t want to say that. We already experienced something at Watkins Glen. It didn’t feel right. The wheel comes off in the race. I’m not saying that’s what happened, but I had a very similar feel – something just wasn’t right like what I had in practice and in qualifying, but I didn’t want to say anything so I didn’t and the truck just snapped. I don’t even know how I could go back and save it, so we’ll go back and look to see if something broke or what may have happened. I really don’t have a clue and then whatever that is I’m sure we’ll let everybody know, but I really hate that for everybody on the team. Our TSPORT F-150 was a lot better than how it felt right now. In practice and qualifying it was pretty comfortable, so something happened. I just don’t know what it is.” WHAT KIND OF DAMAGE DID YOU HAVE? “It’s just killed. As soon as the tires grab you, I mean, it gets front, it gets back, the tail is knocked down. The biggest thing is that the toe was knocked out. It grabbed the right-front tire and just twisted the whole tie rod out. My steering wheel went from being straight up and down to way over to the side. There’s not much you can do with that.”