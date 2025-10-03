NASCAR Cup Series

Toyota Clinches 2025 ARCA Menards Series Manufacturer’s Championship

PLANO, Texas (October 3, 2025) – After racing action at Kansas Speedway, Toyota has captured the ARCA Menards Series manufacturer’s championship for the 2025 season. The honor is the ninth consecutive title, and 10th overall, Toyota has earned in the series.

Toyota has had another outstanding season in the ARCA Menards Series, winning nine of the 19 races thus far in the 2025 season. This includes three instances where Toyota won two or more consecutive races – at Phoenix Raceway and Talladega Superspeedway in the spring; Berlin Raceway, Elko Speedway and Lime Rock Park in the early Summer; and at the Illinois State Fairgrounds and Madison International Speedway in August.

“Toyota has experienced countless milestone moments across global motorsports and achieving our 10th manufacturer’s championship in the ARCA Menards Series, and ninth consecutive, is another addition to that list,” said Paul Doleshal, general manager, sponsorships and motorsports, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA). “The ARCA platform continues to allow us a space to give our talented development drivers an opportunity to grow and develop their race craft. We are fortunate to have incredible partner teams and look forward to celebrating this triumph and another fantastic racing season with each of them.”

Toyota was led in victories this season by Toyota Development Driver Brent Crews. Crews ranked second in the ARCA Menards Series this season in race wins with four – Phoenix Raceway, Indianapolis Raceway Park, the Illinois State Fairgrounds and Bristol Motor Speedway. Fifteen-year-old Max Reaves made his debut in the ARCA Menards Series this season and captured two wins in the national series – Elko Speedway and Madison International Speedway – along with three wins in the ARCA Menards Series East.

Toyota’s ARCA Menards Series win total was completed by Lawless Alan at Talladega Superspeedway, Treyton Lapcevich at Berlin Raceway and Thomas Annunziata at Lime Rock Park.

Toyota supports three ARCA Menards Series teams – Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), Nitro Motorsports, and Venturini Motorsports (VMS). The manufacturer first entered the ARCA Racing Series in 2007 and has captured 10 manufacturer’s titles (2013, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025) and eight driver’s titles (2009, 2010, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2023). Toyota now sits at 171 national ARCA Menards Series wins.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 32 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

