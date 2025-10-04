ARCA Menards Series Announces 2026 Schedule; All 20 Races Live on FOX Sports

TEMPERANCE, Mich. – (October 4, 2025) – The ARCA Menards Series has announced its 2026 schedule and will again feature 20 races at 19 tracks, including the return to two familiar fan favorites.

The 2026 season will open at Daytona International Speedway and, for the first time since 2021, the championship will be decided at Kansas Speedway. The series will also make its much-anticipated return to Pocono Raceway in June and Chicagoland Speedway in July.

“The 2026 ARCA Menards Series schedule will see long-term relationships with NASCAR national series tracks like Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, Kansas Speedway, and Michigan International Speedway continue,” said ARCA President Ron Drager. “We’ll also return to traditional short track venues like Toledo Speedway, Elko Speedway, Berlin Raceway and Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, in addition to the road courses at Lime Rock Park and Watkins Glen International and the two dirt tracks at the Illinois State Fairgrounds and the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds. It’s a great mix of tracks across the country that will provide our teams and our fans one of the most diverse schedules in American motorsports.”

The highlights:

The series will race at Daytona for the 63rd consecutive year dating to 1964; as it has for the last seven years, the race will be the opener of a same-day doubleheader with the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series the day before the DAYTONA 500.

FOX will broadcast the Daytona ARCA 200 for the second consecutive year; 13 races will air on FS1 and six on FS2.

The series finale will return to Kansas Speedway for the first time since 2021; the track will be the only venue to host two series races, the first in May and the championship round in September.

Chicagoland Speedway returns for the first time since 2019 in July and Pocono Raceway for the first time since 2023 in June; both races will be in combination with the NASCAR Cup Series.

Toledo Speedway will return to its traditional May date, with other stand-alone short track races at Berlin Raceway and Elko Speedway in June, Madison International Speedway in August, and Salem Speedway in September.

The two dirt miles at the Illinois State Fair and DuQuoin State Fair both return on their traditional weekends.

Two road course races are on the schedule, with Watkins Glen International moving to May and a return to Lime Rock Park for the second consecutive season in July.

Additional conjunction races with NASCAR national series will also be held at Phoenix Raceway in March, Talladega Superspeedway in April, Michigan International Speedway in June, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in July, Iowa Speedway in August, and Bristol Motor Speedway in September.

The race at Phoenix Raceway in March will be a combination race with the ARCA Menards Series West, while races at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Iowa Speedway, and Bristol Motor Speedway will be combination races with the ARCA Menards Series East; a fourth combination race will be announced when the ARCA Menards Series East schedule is released.

The complete 2026 ARCA Menards Series schedule (all times are Eastern):

Date Track, Location Time (ET) TV Sat., Feb. 14 Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla. 12:00 PM FOX Thurs., March 5 Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz. 6:00 PM FS1 Sat., April 18 Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan. 12:30 PM FS1 Sat., April 25 Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala. 12:30 PM FS1 Fri., May 8 Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, NY 1:30 PM FS2 Sat., May 16 Toledo Speedway, Toledo, Oh. 7:00 PM FS1 Fri., June 5 Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich. 5:00 PM FS2 Fri., June 12 Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Penn. 3:00 PM FS1 Sat., June 20 Berlin Raceway, Marne, Mich. 7:00 PM FS2 Sat., June 27 Elko Speedway, Elko, Minn. 9:00 PM FS2 Fri., July 3 Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, Ill. 8:00 PM FS1 Sat., July 11 Lime Rock Park, Lime Rock, Conn. 4:00 PM FS2 Fri., July 24 Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Brownsburg, Ind. 5:00 PM FS1 Fri., Aug. 7 Iowa Speedway, Newton, Ia. 7:00 PM FS1 Sun., Aug. 23 Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, Ill. 2:00 PM FS1 Fri., Aug. 28 Madison International Speedway, Oregon, Wi. 9:00 PM FS1 Sun., Sept. 6 DuQuoin State Fairgrounds, DuQuoin, Ill. 8:30 PM FS1 Sat., Sept. 12 Salem Speedway, Salem, Ind. 6:00 PM FS2 Thurs., Sept. 17 Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn. 5:30 PM FS1 Fri., Sept. 25 Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan. 8:00 PM FS1

All dates are tentative and subject to change.

Schedules for the ARCA Menards Series East and West will be released at a later date.

For further information please visit ARCARacing.com; for up-to-the-minute updates follow @ARCA_Racing on Twitter.

