ARCA Menards Series at Toledo Speedway: Owens Corning 200 Presented by CGS Imaging Post-race Notes

Brenden Queen (No. 28 BestRepair.net Chevrolet) finished second in the Owens Corning 200 Presented by CGS Imaging, but by virtue of starting the race locked up the 2025 ARCA Menards Series championship over runner-up Lavar Scott (No. 6 Max Siegel Inc. Chevrolet). Queen ended the season with eight victories, 17 top-five finishes, and four General Tire Pole awards. His unofficial margin of victory in the points standings was a dominant 106 points.

Max Reaves (No. 18 Cook Out Toyota) dominated the race, starting from the General Tire Pole and leading 199 of the race’s 200 laps. Queen was able to race his way past shortly after the final restart of the day, but Reaves quickly returned the favor to retake the lead. It was Reaves’ third ARCA Menards Series win of the year to go along with three ARCA Menards Series East wins.

The Pinnacle Racing Group No. 28 team owned by Mark Webb won the 2025 ARCA Menards Series Owners Championship by 16 points over Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 team. It’s the first team owner’s championship for Pinnacle Racing Group.

Joe Gibbs Racing ended the season with six victories, three each between Reaves and Brent Crews.

Tristan McKee (No. 82 Gainbridge / Chevrolet Performance Chevrolet) finished third, his third top-five finish in four career starts. McKee won in his ARCA Menards Series debut at Watkins Glen International at just 15 years, 6 days of age.

Isabella Robusto (No. 55 Mobil 1 Toyota) became the second female Bounty Rookie Challenge rookie of the year when she took the green flag in the Owens Corning 200. Robusto finished fourth, her ninth top-five finish of the season and eleventh of her career. She is just one shy of tying the record for most top-five finishes by a female driver, twelve, set by Erin Crocker Evernham.

Tyler Reif (No. 23 Sigma Performance Services / Vegas Fastener Chevrolet) finished fifth, his third top-five finish of the season.

Taylor Reimer (No. 25 BuzzBallz Toyota) finished sixth in her first ARCA Menards Series start on a paved short track. She finished fifth last weekend at Kansas Speedway in her first series start ever on pavement.

Willie Mullins (No. 3 CW Metals / Bugsy’s Fleet Repair Ford) finished seventh, his fourth consecutive top-ten finish and his best finish of 2025.

Julian DaCosta (No. 20 Venturini Motorsports Toyota) finished eighth, giving Venturini Motorsports all three cars in the team’s final event in the ARCA Menards Series.

Two-time ARCA Menards Series champion Bill Venturini and his wife Cathy, herself a two-time ARCA Menards Series championship winning car owner and crew chief, were presented with ARCA Gold Card lifetime memberships during pre-race activities by ARCA president Ron Drager.

Jason Kitzmiller (No. 97 A.L.L. Construction / Carter CAT Chevrolet) finished ninth, recovering from a flat right front tire on lap 71 that cost him four laps. Kitzmiller unofficially held on to third in the ARCA Menards Series standings by eight points over Isabella Robusto.

Becca Monopoli (No. 85 Orlando Health Ford) finished tenth in her first start at Toledo Speedway. All three female drivers entered – Robusto, Reimer, and Monopoli – finished in the top ten.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series platform will be the Star Nursery 150 for the ARCA Menards Series West at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race will be streamed live on FloRacing starting at 10 pm ET / 7 pm ET on Friday, October 10. Live timing & scoring data and live race audio will be available at ARCARacing.com.

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization to sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit , or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

