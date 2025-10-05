MiscellaneousNASCAR Track News
Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith, left, presents the Smokey Yunick Award to Hendrick Motorsports Vice President of Competition Chad Knaus on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. (HHP/Harold Hinson photo)

Chad Knaus Named 2025 Smokey Yunick Award Recipient

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

CONCORD, N.C. (Oct. 5, 2025) – One of NASCAR’s most successful crew chiefs, Hendrick Motorsports Vice President of Competition Chad Knaus, was named the recipient of the venerated 2025 Smokey Yunick Award prior to Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Named after the legendary mechanic and innovator Henry “Smokey” Yunick, the annual recognition was instituted in 1997 to recognize an individual from humble beginnings who demonstrated exceptional innovation and made a major impact in the world of motorsports. Yunick passed away in 2001, and Charlotte Motor Speedway has continued the award in his memory.

Knaus joins a legendary list of NASCAR greats who have received the honor, including Ralph Moody, Ray Evernham, Dale Inman, Richard Childress, Rick Hendrick, Waddell Wilson, Larry McReynolds, Ernie Elliott and Harry Hyde.

Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith presented the award to Knaus before the green flag of the eighth running of the Bank of America ROVAL ™ 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the track where his No. 48 team found so much success during his 20-year career on top of the pit box.

“This means a lot to me,” Knaus said on Sunday. “I have been a Smokey Yunick fan for my career, quite honestly, and the biggest reason is because of the stemming of invention and pushing the boundaries – that if there’s not a rule, try to exploit that opportunity. When I was a young man, the stories, and the lore of Smokey Yunick, was there. That was a bit of a fuel for me – it was something that I wanted to try to create.

“That was something that was really cool for me. It’s unfortunate I never got the opportunity to meet [Yunick].”

A seven-time Cup Series champion, Knaus was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2024. Over the course of a 20-year career, Knaus earned 82 career wins – 81 with fellow NASCAR Hall of Famer Jimmie Johnson and one with Charlotte-native William Byron. Knaus and Johnson scored eight points paying victories and four All-Star Race triumphs at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

A native of Rockford, Illinois, Knaus grew up helping his father, John, an accomplished short-track racer throughout the Midwest. At 14, the younger Knaus served as crew chief when his father captured the Rockford Speedway track championship. He began his NASCAR career in 1991 as a member of Stanley Smith’s race team, and has also worked for Dale Earnhardt Incorporated, Tyler Jet Motorsports and Melling Racing.

Since 2023, Knaus has also been an active board member with the Charlotte chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities.

TICKETS:

Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 tickets are available at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267).

MORE INFO:

Fans can connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway and get the latest news by following on X and Instagram, becoming a Facebook fan or downloading the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Machine Learning Self Driving Cars: The Technology Driving the Future of Mobility

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Shane van Gisbergen notches fifth consecutive Cup road course victory at Charlotte Roval
02:26
Video thumbnail
Connor Zilisch dominates for 10th Xfinity victory of 2025 at Charlotte Roval
02:30
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim rallies for wild Truck victory at Charlotte Roval
02:33
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Charlotte Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:40

Latest articles

Shane van Gisbergen notches dominant Cup victory at Charlotte Roval; Playoff’s Round of 8...

Andrew Kim -
The three-time Supercars champion from Auckland, New Zealand, led a race-high 57 of 109-scheduled laps and scored his fifth consecutive NASCAR Cup Series victory on road-course events with his first Roval win.
Read more

Mayer and Creed Advance to Next Playoff Round, Boosting HFT Championship Hopes

Official Release -
It was homecoming weekend for the Haas Factory Team (HFT), returning to Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Cup and Xfinity Series took on the 2.3-mile, 17-turn course with plenty at stake.
Read more

CHEVROLET NCS: Van Gisbergen Drives Chevrolet to Third-Straight Charlotte ROVAL Victory

Official Release -
Team Chevy’s Shane van Gisbergen added onto an already banner rookie campaign in NASCAR’s premier series - driving his No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet to the win at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.
Read more

CHRISTOPHER BELL LEADS TOYOTA AT THE ROVAL

Official Release -
Christopher Bell led Toyota with a third-place finish at the final road course race of the year – the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL on Sunday.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category