Eric Filgueiras Returns to Forte Racing for Petit Le Mans Season Finale

Monrovia, CA (Monday, October 6, 2025) – Forte Racing is pleased to announce that Eric Filgueiras will return to the team for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season finale at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Filgueiras will join full-season drivers Misha Goikhberg and Mario Farnbacher in the No. 78 Huntress Forte Racing Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 as the team looks to close out the season on a high note.

After impressing in his debut outing with Forte Racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Filgueiras is eager to build on that momentum and help the team pursue its second Petit Le Mans victory.

“I’m thrilled to be welcomed back to the Forte outfit for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season finale at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta,” said Eric Filgueiras. “There was a massive amount of trust placed with me from the team and all of its members to get up to speed with a GT3 car I had never driven, and to do the job of showing pace while keeping the car safe among all of the other boxes to check. I’m proud to represent Forte and all of its partners and I’m optimistic we are going to achieve the ultimate result!”

Team sporting director Michael Harvey added, “We are really excited to welcome Eric back for Petit. We threw him in the deep end at Indy and he did an excellent job, so he is the perfect choice to race with Misha and Mario as we fight for our second Petit win.”

Team principal Shane Seneviratne echoed that confidence, noting how Filgueiras’s performance and professionalism have quickly made him a valued part of the Forte family. “Eric adapted incredibly well at Indianapolis and impressed everyone with his speed, maturity, and teamwork,” said Seneviratne. “Petit Le Mans is a demanding event that requires focus, consistency, and trust among drivers and crew. Having Eric back in the lineup gives us a strong chance to end the season with the result this team deserves.”

Photos by Brayan Castiblanco

ABOUT FORTE RACING (Formerly US RaceTronics)

Forte Racing, based in Los Angeles and Charlotte, competes in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar GTD Championship, IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo series with support from Lamborghini Squadra Corse. In 2025, the team will expand into the McLaren Trophy America series in SRO, further broadening its competitive footprint.

Founded as US RaceTronics by Shane Seneviratne in 2005, the team quickly made its mark with multiple wins and podiums in the Atlantic Championship before transitioning to Lamborghini Super Trofeo in 2015, winning multiple North American and World Championships.

In 2023, the team entered IMSA WeatherTech GTD with a Lamborghini Huracan EVO2 GT3, driven by Misha Goikhberg and Loris Spinelli. They secured four top-five finishes in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons, including a win at the 2023 Petit Le Mans and a second-place finish in 2024, finishing fifth in the GTD Championship both years. Forte Racing continues to build its reputation as a rising force in GT racing.

For more information on driving opportunities, series details, or event attendance, visit www.forteracing.com.

