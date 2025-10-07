Crumbl And Sysco to be Featured on the No. 60 RFK Racing Ford Mustang at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

CONCORD, NC (October 7, 2025) – Crumbl, the nation’s fastest-growing dessert company and a valued client of the global food industry leader, Sysco, will take center stage in NASCAR next weekend racing around the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on the No. 60 RFK Racing Ford Mustang piloted by Driver Ryan Preece.

“Crumbl is thrilled to be racing with Sysco around a NASCAR racetrack,” said Lydia Giusti, VP of Supply Chain, Crumbl. “Our brand has always been about creating joyful moments, and there’s nothing quite like the energy and passion of race fans. Being featured on the No. 60 RFK Racing Ford Mustang allows us to share that joy with millions of NASCAR fans across the country.”

Sysco is hoping this partnership with Brand Activation Maximizer (BAM) will encourage NASCAR fans to race from the track to a local restaurant, supporting small businesses and community staples that serve up great food and memories.

“Sysco is excited to elevate its customers – like Crumbl – through the NASCAR platform, getting fans ready for great food when they see Ryan whiz by in No. 60,” said Sysco’s Desert Region President Ferdinando DiQuattro. “Our purpose is connecting the world to share food and care for one another, and we know that Crumbl and NASCAR fans will help us live up to that.”

The program is also brought to you by Sysco co-sponsors: Heinz Verified, Bibigo and Ole Mexican Foods.

RFK Racing is equally enthusiastic about welcoming Crumbl into the sport. “We’re proud to showcase Sysco and Crumbl on our No. 60 Ford Mustang next weekend,” said RFK Racing President, Chip Bowers. “Programs with fun and creative brands provide opportunities for teams and partners to connect with fans in new and exciting ways.”

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway NASCAR Cup Series race will take place on Sunday, October 12 at 5:30 PM ET and can be seen live on USA Network.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food and related products to customers who prepare meals away from home. This includes restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, entertainment venues, and more. Sysco operates 339 distribution centers, in 10 countries, with 75,000 colleagues serving approximately 730,000 customer locations. The company generated sales of more than $81 billion in fiscal year 2025 that ended June 28, 2025.

As the world’s largest food-away-from-home distributor, Sysco offers customized supply chain solutions, bespoke specialty product offerings, and culinary support to drive customers to innovate and optimize their operations. We act as a trusted business partner to our customers, helping them grow through our industry-leading portfolio that includes fresh produce, premium proteins, specialty products, sustainably focused items, equipment and supplies, and innovative culinary solutions.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com. For important news and key information for Sysco investors, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at investors.sysco.com.

About Crumbl

Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,100 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Box. Don’t miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumbl.com, on social media (@crumbl), or at any of the store locations.

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 38th season in 2025, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.