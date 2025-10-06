NASCAR Cup PR

KATHERINE LEGGE RETURNS TO THE NASCAR CUP SERIES WITH LIVE FAST MOTORSPORTS AT LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Las Vegas, NV | October 6, 2025 — Trailblazing racer Katherine Legge will return to the NASCAR Cup Series this October, driving the No. 78 Desnuda Organic Tequila Chevrolet for Live Fast Motorsports at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The striking Desnuda car, which first appeared earlier this season at Watkins Glen, will bring bold new styling to Las Vegas Motor Speedway that embodies the spirit of both driver and brand. From the car to her custom race suit, the design captures the shared essence of authenticity, energy, and craftsmanship that defines Desnuda Organic Tequila and Katherine Legge’s career.

“I’m proud of how far we’ve come this season, gaining experience and speed at the pinnacle of stock car racing as a driver, as a team and with showcasing the Droplight brands like Desnuda’, said Legge. “This car represents more than just a livery. It’s a statement of purpose and individuality. Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the perfect place to showcase what Desnuda and I both stand for—real passion, hard work, and the courage to stand out.”

Legge’s 2025 season marks another chapter in her ongoing journey as one of the most respected and accomplished female drivers in the sport. Her return with Live Fast Motorsports and Desnuda Organic Tequila reflects a continued commitment to growth, innovation, and representation within NASCAR.

“We’re honored to have Katherine back with us in the Desnuda car,” said BJ Mcleod “Her talent and professionalism bring tremendous value to the team, and her leadership as a trailblazer continues to inspire both inside and outside of racing.”

Fans can see Legge and the Desnuda Organic Tequila Chevrolet on track during the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Behind-the-scenes content, exclusive photos of the redesigned car, and race updates will be shared on @KatherineLegge, @DesnudaTequila, and @LiveFastMotorsports across social platforms.

Live Fast Motorsports

Live Fast Motorsports is a single-car Chevy Camaro team based in Mooresville, NC., competing in the NASCAR Cup Series under the No. 78. The team is co-owned by B.J. McLeod and Jessica McLeod. B.J. McLeod also serves as the team’s driver. Jessica McLeod, CEO of Live Fast Motorsports, gives a progressive outlook in breaking down barriers in the sport of NASCAR and inspiring opportunities for women in the sport for generations to come.

About Desnuda Organic Tequila

Desnuda Organic Tequila celebrates authenticity and craft, offering tequila stripped to its purest form. Additive-free and sustainably produced, Desnuda is for those who live boldly, unapologetically, and without compromise. Learn more at DesnudaTequila.com.

About Katherine Legge

Katherine Legge is one of motorsport’s most versatile and accomplished drivers, competing in disciplines spanning IndyCar, IMSA, Formula E, and NASCAR. A consistent pioneer in the sport, she continues to inspire the next generation through determination, excellence, and purpose.

Richard Childress Racing and Streamily Partner for Exclusive Livestream Q&A and Autograph Signing

