FIM World Supercross Championship Announces First Wave of Global Broadcasters

London, UK, 7th October 2025: The FIM World Supercross Championship has confirmed the first wave of broadcast partners for its 2025 season, securing extensive live and on-demand coverage across key international markets to put fans at the heart of the action wherever they are.

From Australia to the Middle East, Canada to Southeast Asia, fans around the world will be able to experience every gate drop and chequered flag thanks to new partnerships with leading broadcasters, ensuring unprecedented reach and accessibility for the championship.

Through these agreements, World Supercross will bring its world-class riders and racing into millions of households, while also reaching fans on the move with in-flight coverage.

The confirmed broadcast partners so far for the 2025 season include:

7plus – Australia

Sky New Zealand – New Zealand

REV TV – Canada

SPOTV – Southeast Asia

MBC Group – Middle East and North Africa

SuperSport – Sub-Saharan Africa

Motowizja – Poland

Fuel TV – Global

TADD Inflight – Airline Inflight Coverage

Scott McCubbin, Chief Commercial Officer at World Supercross, said: “Working with this group of world-class broadcast partners is a major milestone for the championship, as we continue to grow the sport globally. From the season opener in Buenos Aires to the finale in Cape Town, we’re ensuring supercross fans around the world will be able to watch the best riders on the planet battle it out for the title of World Champion. Together with our other partners, we’re working hard to ensure that World Supercross is accessible to both die-hard fans and new audiences across the globe, helping to grow our sport and broaden our appeal. This is just the start and we look forward to announcing more of our exciting new global broadcast agreements in the coming weeks.”

The 2025 FIM World Supercross Championship will feature five rounds across five continents, bringing together elite riders from across the globe. In the SX1 class, international star Jason Anderson will compete for the championship against the likes of Justin Hill. The SX2 class is set for a major showdown as Max Anstie returns to challenge last year’s champion, Shane McElrath, for the title. The season will also see the return of former world champion Ken Roczen, with special wildcard appearances from elite riders like Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, Haiden Deegan and Justin Cooper at key events. This strong roster sets the stage for what is expected to be a highly competitive and exciting season, with additional riders set to be announced before the first gate drop in Buenos Aires on 8th November.

More broadcast partner announcements are set to follow, reaching further corners of the globe. Fans looking to watch the action in person can purchase tickets and keep up to date with the latest announcements at: https://worldsupercrosschampionship.com/