Pros & Cons of Being a Flatbed Driver

Flatbed trucking is way more complicated than many jobs. To navigate a loaded flatbed, you need physical strength, skills, and an eye for detail. However, this career path is known not only for being risky but also for being rewarding.

If you plan to step into this field, it’s crucial to know all the requirements and the unique benefits this job is linked to. So, let’s break down what flatbed trucking actually is, then you can decide if it’s the right fit for you.

A Day on the Job

How does a flatbed truck look? It is a huge vehicle with a wide, open trailer. Unlike enclosed vans, flatbeds are designed to carry oversized freight, like industrial equipment, heavy machinery, and construction materials. As open platforms allow 4-sided access, loading and unloading are usually faster.

However, the safety risk during moving overweight cargo is enormously high. Flatbed truckers must know how to use fixing equipment like chains, straps, wire rope, etc., to keep cargo stable. So, usually, the workdays of a flatbed driver begin with securing or checking the load. In addition, you must understand that different types of cargo require different skills and different equipment.

When you deliver oversized, very heavy cargo, speed is not a priority. What is important is to keep the process safe, that’s why stops are very frequent. Depending on requirements, the flatbed drivers need to stop every hour or two, checking whether the transported cargo is still properly fixed. It can be stressful – especially for new truckers. However, many drivers see such stops as an opportunity for exercising or simply stretching their legs.

Commonly, flatbed routes are often regional. Anyway, they are traditionally way shorter than long-haul dry van runs. So, working as a flatbed operator, you have high chances of returning home daily.

Benefits

Honestly speaking, flatbed trucking is not for everyone. However, if this job meets your criteria, you get several clear advantages:



More organized lifestyle

Working as a flatbed driver, you are more likely to return home each evening. This allows you to keep your schedule predictable and well-organized.



Working as a flatbed driver, you are more likely to return home each evening. This allows you to keep your schedule predictable and well-organized. Higher earnings

In the trucking industry, specialized work usually means a higher driver or flatbed owner operator salary. While flatbed driving demands physical power and special skills, it’s better paid compared to dry van trucking or similar jobs.



In the trucking industry, specialized work usually means a higher driver or flatbed owner operator salary. While flatbed driving demands physical power and special skills, it’s better paid compared to dry van trucking or similar jobs. Skill growth

Flatbed trucking is the job that offers you an opportunity for development. You will learn something new almost daily.



Flatbed trucking is the job that offers you an opportunity for development. You will learn something new almost daily. More options

The demand for flatbed drivers is incredibly high. That means you’ll always have access to a wide choice of jobs and can choose those offers that meet your requirements.

Common Challenges

Yet, flatbed trucking is not only about perks. Choosing this career, you’ll probably face a lot of difficulties, including:



Physically demanding work

You have to lift heavy equipment and climb up to secure and check the transported cargo. It increases risks or traumas and may be impossible if you are not fit enough.



You have to lift heavy equipment and climb up to secure and check the transported cargo. It increases risks or traumas and may be impossible if you are not fit enough. Higher risk

Even the smallest mistake can lead to an awful result. For example, improperly secured loads can cause road accidents.



Even the smallest mistake can lead to an awful result. For example, improperly secured loads can cause road accidents. Constant responsibility

This job needs you to be responsible and concentrated. You have to know your equipment inside and out.

Summary

For many people, flatbed trucking is a demanding and hard job, but others think that the rewards outweigh the risks. If you are ready to build a career that combines both challenge and stability, brings you higher earnings, and a more convenient schedule, flatbed trucking can be your ideal choice. However, when choosing this job, you shall understand all the risks and responsibilities, as your actions impact your own success and safety on the road.