Every day, about 37 people die in car accidents caused by drunk drivers in the United States. That’s one death caused by drunk driving every 39 minutes.

Drinking and driving is a serious criminal offense that can cause accidents and injuries to you and others. Because of its potential consequence, the courts take these cases seriously. But can you go to jail for drinking and driving?

Some may think that DUI or DWI will only result in fines or license suspensions. In reality, you can also be incarcerated if the outcome of your circumstances is severe.

Let’s look at the potential penalties for drunk driving.

Understanding DUI Laws Across Different States

How well do you know the laws in your state about DWI? Different states have a different set of laws on driving under the influence. You have to know the laws if he plans to drink and drive.

Various states may impose stricter BAC legal limits for one reason or another or give harsher punishments for special circumstances like repeat offenses or accidents resulting in injuries. Other states might take the route of BAC intolerance in special instances, such as for underage drivers.

Some states provide for community service, alcohol education, or some form of remedial treatment following the conviction of an accused for DUI. Keeping yourself informed would be wise in view of any personal interest you might have in protecting yourself from any legal consequences or any further matters concerning road safety with yourself and others.

Penalties for First-Time Offenders

When it comes to DUI, first offenders encounter penalties that can impact their lives significantly. It may depend on the state you are in, but you can be fined anywhere between very small amounts and thousands of dollars.

Another potential punishment would be an attendance requirement at alcohol education programs, which take away from your spare time and will cost you something.

Temporary license suspension could be ordered in some cases, making daily errands a little harder to complete. Community service may be ordered on top of everything else.

Although it is rare, jail time is not unheard of for first-time offenders. This happens particularly if there are aggravating circumstances. All in all, it puts a strain on your schedules and logistical support, having a lingering after-effect.

Factors Influencing Sentencing and Fines

A number of factors greatly affect sentencing and fines in DUI cases and therefore will greatly influence the outcome of your case.

The first thing to consider regarding your sentence is your blood alcohol level at the time of arrest; the greater the level, the greater the penalty. According to Rhode Island DUI lawyer David Ellison, blood alcohol content (BAC) is a measurement of the amount of alcohol found in the blood expressed as a percentage.

If you caused an accident or injury while driving under the influence, even the most lenient judges will not go easy on you.

Your driving history can also serve to your advantage or disadvantage when it comes to penalties. Having a clean record may work in your favor, whereas an unfavorable driving record might work against you.

Some circumstances aggravated your offense, which otherwise reduced your fine and incarceration. For instance, there could be a child present in the car.

Your sentence will be affected by local laws and judges’ discretion and hence it is very advisable that you find out exactly what applies to your case.

The Impact of Repeat Offenses

Repeat offenses in DUI cases often bear much stricter penalties compared to first offenses. If one stands there with more than one DUI conviction, higher fines, greater severity in license suspension, and harsh ramifications of jail time would be axiomatic.

From a court perspective, a repeat offender poses a greater risk to public safety and hence is sometimes subjected to even graver punishments than a first-time offender. There is a possibility that you may be compelled to join rehabilitation programs, adding insult to injury.

When it comes to insurance, premiums can skyrocket to extremely high levels, and some insurers outright decline to provide coverage initially. It is imperative that you grasp that each additional offense worsens the legal impact; hence, you should consider seeking assistance before it grows out of size.

An accumulated number of offenses will have an impact on the prospects of your future and the freedom of your being.

Alternatives to Jail Time and Rehabilitation Programs

Jail time and traditional rehabilitation programs are usual punishments for DUI offenses; however, there are alternative punishments available that will allow you to work on your behavior without the severity of others.

One alternative includes diversion programs, during which you may be allowed to perform community service and attend classes instead of serving time. Some jurisdictions have the installation of alcohol monitoring devices, allowing people to stay out of jail while still remaining accountable.

Treatment programs sometimes include counseling and groups that help with changing behavior. A sober companion or intensive outpatient program serves as another alternative in keeping an individual from experiencing another occurrence.

Taking into account a few of these alternatives below can serve as a step towards transformation and a better way of life.