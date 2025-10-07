Spire Motorsports South Point 400 Race Advance

In 25 NASCAR Cup Series starts at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Spire Motorsports has logged three top-15 and eight top-20 finishes. Justin Haley, driver of the team’s No. 7 Fly Alliance Chevrolet ZL1, earned a team-best 14th-place result at the 1.5-mile oval in March. Spire Motorsports fields the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet ZL1s with Haley, Michael McDowell and Carson Hocevar, respectively.

Throughout the month of October, Spire Motorsports is trading its signature “Ascent Yellow” for “Breast Cancer Pink” in celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness month, honoring the incredible strength and resilience of those who have been affected by the life-altering disease. Fans can purchase limited edition “Spire Goes Pink” merchandise online or at the team’s race shop located at 351 Mazeppa Road in Mooresville, N.C. All proceeds will be donated to support breast cancer research. In addition to the financial contribution, Spire Motorsports will recognize the team’s employees, friends and family members who have been impacted by breast cancer. Their stories will be shared across the organization’s social media channels over the next five weeks.

The South Point 400 will be televised live on USA Sunday, Oct. 12 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The 33rd of 36 points-paying events on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series calendar will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90.

Justin Haley – Driver, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet ZL1

Justin Haley will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Fly Alliance Chevrolet ZL1 in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In nine previous Cup Series starts at Las Vegas, Haley has earned one top-10 and five top-20 finishes, highlighted by a career-best eighth-place effort in the 2023 Pennzoil 400. Over those nine starts at the 1.5-mile tri-oval, he has logged a 27.2 average start and a 20.0 average finish, completed 2,402 of 2,414 laps contested (99.5 percent), and led 16 laps, including a 14th-place in the division’s March visit to “Sin City.”

Fly Alliance is a global private aviation company offering a comprehensive suite of services including on-demand charter, jet card programs, fractional aircraft ownership, parts sales, maintenance, and full-service aircraft management. Headquartered at Orlando (Fla.) Executive Airport, Fly Alliance operates a fleet of over 30 aircraft with a growing international footprint that includes operations across North America, Western Europe, and the Middle East. Known for its deep expertise and concierge-level service, Fly Alliance serves a diverse clientele of high-net-worth individuals, corporate executives, and professional sports teams.

Haley has also competed in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at “The Diamond in the Desert.” He owns six Xfinity Series starts, capturing four top-10 and six top-15 finishes, highlighted by an eighth-place result in March 2021. Over those six starts, he has logged a 9.0 average starting position and a 10.7 average finish while leading seven laps. The Winamac, Ind., native has tallies four CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the facility, earning a series/venue best third-place finish in 2018.

Last Sunday at the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Haley started 21st and was credited with a 25th-place finish.

Sunday’s race at Las Vegas will mark Haley’s 176th career NASCAR Cup Series start. Over the course of the last seven seasons, the 26-year-old has collected one win, six top five, 18 top 10s and led 123 laps. He made his first premier series start with Spire Motorsports at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2019 and has since made 75 Cup Series starts with the team.

Justin Haley Quotes

You finished in the top-15 in the Spring race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, what’s your outlook for the Fall race this weekend?

“Las Vegas is one of my favorite tracks on the schedule. We’ve had great speed at the 1.5-mile ovals this year, and the No. 7 team has continued to bring really competitive cars. Hopefully we can execute a strong weekend in the Fly Alliance Chevrolet.”

Atop the No. 7 Box – Crew Chief Ryan Sparks

Ryan Sparks serves a dual role as Spire Motorsports’ Competition Director and crew chief for driver Justin Haley.

The Winston-Salem, N.C., native has sat atop the pit box for 198 NASCAR Cup Series races, earning four top-five and 10 top-10 finishes over the course of his career.

Sparks has called 10 NASCAR Cup Series races at Las Vegas and posted a venue-best 15th-place finish in March 2022 with driver Corey LaJoie.

Michael McDowell – Driver, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet ZL1

Michael McDowell will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 71 Delaware Life Chevrolet ZL1 in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

McDowell calls Glendale, Ariz., home, but early in his racing career, the father-of-five and his older brother, Billy, moved to Las Vegas to turn their karting dreams into reality. The McDowell duo built and sold karts in the area to kickstart their racing careers, laying the foundation for a 20-year path and a pair of wins in NASCAR’s premier division.

The No. 71 team secured Spire Motorsports’ first Busch Light Pole Award in March at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. McDowell’s 28.833-second lap marks the fastest lap recorded in NASCAR’s seventh-generation Cup Series car (2022-present) at the 1.5-mile Nevada oval.

The 40-year-old owns 23 Cup Series starts at the 1.5-mile oval, where he recorded a venue-best 16th-place finish in this spring’s Pennzoil 400.

Despite limited appearances in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, McDowell has made a pair of starts at “The Diamond in the Desert” on NASCAR’s junior circuit, highlighted by a sixth-place finish in 2009 with JTG-Daugherty Racing.

Over the course of 32 races in 2025, McDowell has tallied three top-five, five top-10, 14 top-15, and 19 top-20 finishes. To date, the veteran racer has earned an average starting position of 15.6, an 18.4 average finish, led 86 laps, and been running at the finish of all but two of the season’s first 32 points-paying races.

In his last five races, the Cup Series veteran has earned an average finish of 11.6 including a fifth-place finish last weekend at the Charlotte ROVAL and a top-10 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in late September.

Last weekend at the Bank of American ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the former open-wheel driver qualified a team-best sixth for the 109-lap event and raced his way to a fifth-place finish to earn his third top-five effort of the season.

Last weekend’s finish marked the No. 71 team’s third top five of the season, a single season record for the first-year Spire Motorsports driver.

McDowell has claimed three Xfinity Fastest Lap awards this season, clocking the fastest lap in the Daytona 500, Phoenix Raceway and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. The team is one of just three in the series to tally three or more bonus points via the program.

McDowell’s team earned a handsome $100,000 payday and a trip to Victory Lane after winning the Mechanix Wear Pit Crew Challenge during May’s NASCAR All-Star Weekend at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway. The crew’s winning 12.587-second stop topped all entries for both the NASCAR All-Star Open and NASCAR All-Star Race, earning them the title of the fastest team on pit road.

Michael McDowell Quote

In the spring you started on the pole, but you had issues mid race. What can you do differently to run up front this time?

“We had good speed until we ran into an issue with the rear diffuser. All our Spire Motorsports cars had good speed there. It was early in the year, without a lot of data points and not a huge notebook on how to go into race day. I feel like we have a better grasp on it this time around. Hopefully, we can bring back the same speed we had there the first time and execute a whole weekend.”

Atop the No. 71 Box – Crew Chief Travis Peterson

Crew chief Travis Peterson joined Spire Motorsports following the 2024 season after spending 2023-2024 alongside McDowell at Front Row Motorsports.

In four previous races at Las Vegas in a crew chief role, Peterson has called one top-15, three top-20, and five top-25 finishes.

In his previous role as race engineer for Hendrick Motorsports, Peterson was instrumental in Dale Earnhardt, Junior’s fourth-place finish in the 2015 event in “Sin City.”

Carson Hocevar – Driver, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet ZL1

Carson Hocevar will pilot the No. 77 Classic Collision Chevrolet ZL1 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Sunday’s South Point 400. With a skilled team and unwavering standards, Classic Collison delivers exceptional service to its customers and partners. As one of the largest privately held auto body repair providers in the U.S., Classic Collision operates 350 state-of-the-art facilities nationwide.

Sunday’s race will mark Hocevar’s fifth Cup Series start at Las Vegas. In his three previous races at the 1.5-mile track, Hocevar has an average start of 15th and an average finish of 24.7. His best finish came last March when he started 14th and finished the 267-lap race 15th.

In six starts on traditional 1.5-mile tracks this year, the 22-old-driver has racked up impressive stats despite finishes outside of the top 20:

Hocevar earned his career-first Cup Series pole award at the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway, May 4. He led 22 laps and was on pace for a top-10 finish before an untimely caution trapped him a lap down following green flag pit stops.

The following week at Kansas Speedway, Hocevar earned his fifth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series victory before climbing behind the wheel of Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet. He was running in the top-10 with 18 laps remaining before a flat tire forced him to visit pit road for an unscheduled stop.

On May 25 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, Hocevar started 39th for the longest race of the year – the Coca-Cola 600 – after a spin in qualifying. He raced his way inside the top 20 on lap 34 and was just outside of the top 10 at the conclusion of the first 100-lap stage. Hocevar finished both the second and third stage within the top 10 and started from the second position for the final stage on Lap 308. Unfortunately, that’s where Hocevar’s race ended after his engine expired as the field took the green flag.

When the Cup Series returned to Kansas on Sept. 28, Hocevar started sixth and ran inside the top 15 until a spin during a restart with less than 50 laps remaining. After pitting for tires, Hocevar drove through the field and was knocking on the door of a top-10 finish when he made contact with the outside wall and was tagged from behind, leaving him 29th at the checkered flag.

Hocevar owns four NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Las Vegas with his last two starts being his best. He finished 13th in 2022 and returned a year later to finish seventh in the 2023 edition of the race.

Carson Hocevar Quotes

There’s been a lot of improvement for the No. 77 team since the first race at Las Vegas. Where do you feel like the biggest gain has been?

“Overall, I think we’re just better as a team. Spire won the pole at Las Vegas with McDowell, but then we got another at Texas and I feel like I’ve done better with qualifying lately. We’ve led laps and run up front, so I just think we’re better prepared this time around and have more info to pull from when it comes to our setup and how we adjust during the race.”

Atop the No. 77 Box – Crew Chief Luke Lambert

Luke Lambert, crew chief of the No. 77 team for Spire Motorsports, has called 18 Cup Series races at Las Vegas resulting in one top-five and four top-10 results. The most recent top-10 finish was a ninth-place result earned in September 2020 with Chris Buescher.

In three Xfinity Series events at Las Vegas, Lambert never had a driver finish worse than third. In 2022, Lambert and Noah Gragson earned runner-up finishes in both Las Vegas events.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team also fields the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and an ARCA Menards Series Chevrolet in select events.