Josh Berry wins the March 2025 Las Vegas NASCAR Cup Series race. Photo by Ron Olds for S[eedway Media.com.

NASCAR at Las Vegas Weekend Schedule and Highlights

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read

The NASCAR Playoffs continue Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the Round of 8. First up is the Xfinity Series Focused Health 302, scheduled for Saturday night.

Sunday evening, the Cup Series will conclude the weekend with the South Point 400 in Las Vegas.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Round of 8 debuted last week as Corey Heim collected the win at Charlotte Motor Speedway. After taking a couple of weeks off, the series Playoffs will return on October 17 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Cup Series Highlights

The first NASCAR race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was an ARCA Menards Series West race. It was won by Ken Schrader on November 2, 1996.

Six different drivers have won the previous seven NASCAR Cup Series Playoff races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Joey Logano has won two Playoff races at Las Vegas (2022, 2024).

Three of those drivers will be competing in the Cup Series Playoffs this weekend – Denny Hamlin (2021), Joey Logano (2022 & 2024), and Kyle Larson (2023).

Jimmie Johnson (2005, 2006, 2007, and 2010) and Joey Logano (2019, 2020, 2022, and 2024) lead the Cup Series with four wins each at Las Vegas.

On March 1, 2009, Kyle Busch became the only driver to win from the pole at Las Vegas in the Cup Series.

Xfinity Series Highlights

Las Vegas is the first race in the Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 8.

This round also includes Talladega and Martinsville. The lowest four drivers in points will be eliminated after Martinsville.

Las Vegas has opened the Round of 8 every year since 2022.

Justin Allgaier has the most stage wins this season with 13.

There are two rookies in the Xfinity Series Round of 8 – Connor Zilisch and Carson Kvapil.

Saturday, Oct. 11

2 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice
2 Groups, 25 minutes each
CW App

3:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying
Impound/All Entries/ Single Vehicle/1 Lap
CW App

4:30 p.m.: Cup Series Practice
Timed/2 Groups/25 Minutes each group
truTV/PRN/SiriusXM

5:40 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying
Impound/All Entries/Single Vehicle/1 Lap
truTV/PRN/SiriusXM
Post Cup Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Focused Health 302
Stages 45/90/201 Laps (301.5 Miles)
CW/PRM/SiriusXM
Post Xfinity Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, Oct. 12

5:30 p.m.: South Point 400
Stages 80/165/267 Laps (400.5 Miles)
USA/HBO Max/PRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $9,797,935
Post Cup Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
