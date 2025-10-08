NASCAR at Las Vegas Weekend Schedule and Highlights

The NASCAR Playoffs continue Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the Round of 8. First up is the Xfinity Series Focused Health 302, scheduled for Saturday night.

Sunday evening, the Cup Series will conclude the weekend with the South Point 400 in Las Vegas.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Round of 8 debuted last week as Corey Heim collected the win at Charlotte Motor Speedway. After taking a couple of weeks off, the series Playoffs will return on October 17 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Cup Series Highlights

The first NASCAR race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was an ARCA Menards Series West race. It was won by Ken Schrader on November 2, 1996.

Six different drivers have won the previous seven NASCAR Cup Series Playoff races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Joey Logano has won two Playoff races at Las Vegas (2022, 2024).

Three of those drivers will be competing in the Cup Series Playoffs this weekend – Denny Hamlin (2021), Joey Logano (2022 & 2024), and Kyle Larson (2023).

Jimmie Johnson (2005, 2006, 2007, and 2010) and Joey Logano (2019, 2020, 2022, and 2024) lead the Cup Series with four wins each at Las Vegas.

On March 1, 2009, Kyle Busch became the only driver to win from the pole at Las Vegas in the Cup Series.

Xfinity Series Highlights

Las Vegas is the first race in the Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 8.

This round also includes Talladega and Martinsville. The lowest four drivers in points will be eliminated after Martinsville.

Las Vegas has opened the Round of 8 every year since 2022.

Justin Allgaier has the most stage wins this season with 13.

There are two rookies in the Xfinity Series Round of 8 – Connor Zilisch and Carson Kvapil.

Saturday, Oct. 11

2 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice

2 Groups, 25 minutes each

CW App

3:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying

Impound/All Entries/ Single Vehicle/1 Lap

CW App

4:30 p.m.: Cup Series Practice

Timed/2 Groups/25 Minutes each group

truTV/PRN/SiriusXM

5:40 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying

Impound/All Entries/Single Vehicle/1 Lap

truTV/PRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Focused Health 302

Stages 45/90/201 Laps (301.5 Miles)

CW/PRM/SiriusXM

Post Xfinity Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, Oct. 12

5:30 p.m.: South Point 400

Stages 80/165/267 Laps (400.5 Miles)

USA/HBO Max/PRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $9,797,935

Post Cup Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass